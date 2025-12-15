‘General Hospital’ star Anthony Geary dies at 78

She is Eloise. She is six. And she is headed to Netflix.
The streaming service has announced that a new live-action film adaptation of Kay Thompson‘s classic children’s book series Eloise is on the way.
Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has co-written and will direct the upcoming film, which stars newcomer Mae Schenk as the titular young girl who lives at the Plaza Hotel. Ryan Reynolds will co-star in the film that is set to start production in London in November.
While the logline of the upcoming movie is being kept under wraps, it will be a completely original story based on Thompson’s books, which were illustrated by Hilary Knight.
“Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza,” Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation and Family Film at Netflix, said. “It’s an honor to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm — Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds — in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film.”
The independent studio MRC acquired the rights to Eloise in 2019. It will oversee production of the film in collaboration with the Thompson estate, Knight and Simon & Schuster, who published the book series. Handmade Films will work with MRC on the film’s production.
“We’ve been working with the Thompson estate and Handmade Films for a long time to bring Eloise to fans everywhere, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Effort, Amy, and Netflix to bring the cherished children’s property to audiences around the world,” MRC Film co-presidents Jonathan Golfman and Brye Adler said.
Netflix has released the first episode of the docuseries Famous Last Words, featuring one of the last interviews with famed primatologist Jane Goodall, who died this week at age 91.
The series features interviews with cultural figures who reflect on their legacy with the understanding that their words would only be shared after their passing. Goodall’s interview was filmed earlier this year.
“Jane Goodall was fearless in all things,” executive producer Brad Falchuk says in a statement. “She deeply loved humanity and the natural world. It was clear to me in our conversation that she was approaching her final adventure with the same fearlessness, hope, humor and joy that she approached everything else in life. She was one of the world’s greatest and most beloved champions of good.”
Goodall died Wednesday, Oct. 1, of natural causes. She was in California as part of a speaking tour. Her research on chimpanzees revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.
