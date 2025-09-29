George Clooney, Adam Sandler explore superstardom in ‘Jay Kelly’ trailer

George Clooney as Jay Kelly in ‘Jay Kelly.’ (Peter Mountain/Netflix)

George Clooney and Adam Sandler play star and manager in a new trailer released Monday for the upcoming Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly.

The two actors star side-by-side in the new look at the film, with Clooney as a curious celebrity working to explore his own life on a trip to Europe with Sandler, his manager.

Starring alongside Clooney and Sandler are Laura Dern and Billy Crudup.

Netflix released the full trailer on Monday along with a short synopsis, reading, “Famous movie actor Jay Kelly embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting his past and present with his devoted manager Ron. Poignant and humor-filled, pitched at the intersection of regrets and glories.”

“Look at you, you’re the American dream. The last of the old movie stars,” Sandler as Ron says to a frustrated Clooney as Kelly.

Later in the trailer, Kelly’s daughter tells him she is leaving for Paris, after which Ron gets a call from Kelly’s publicist, played by Dern, begging him to meet Kelly and join him as he suffers a “nervous breakdown.” Upon meeting, Ron learns he’ll be traveling with Kelly to France, with Dern’s Liz joining as well. On the trip, Kelly’s celebrity follows him, as he encounters tourists cheering him on and calling his name.

“Lately I feel like my life doesn’t really feel real,” says Kelly midway through the trailer. “I’m suddenly remembering things,” he continues. “It’s like a movie where I’m playing myself.”

Ron shares his perspective later in the trailer, asking, “Does none of this mean anything to you? Cause it means something to me.” 

Jay Kelly will be out in select theaters on Nov. 14 and will be released on Netflix on Dec. 5.

‘Demon Slayer’ ﻿slays box office for second week at #1
Poster for ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is still slaying it at the box office.

The anime film fended off competitors to remain at #1 in its second week, adding an additional $17.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It previously debuted in the top spot with $70 million.

The football-themed horror movie Him, produced by Jordan Peele, was the weekend’s highest-grossing new release, coming it at #2 with $13.5 million. 

Another horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, took #3 with $12.95 million. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and The Long Walk rounded out the top five, each with $6.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – $17.3 million
2. Him – $13.5 million
3. The Conjuring: Last Rites – $12.95 million 
4. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – $6.3 million
5. ﻿The Long Walk﻿ – $6.3 million
6. ﻿A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ﻿- $3.5 million
7. ﻿The Senior﻿ – $2.773 million
8. ﻿Toy Story﻿ – $1.4 million
9. Sight & Sound Presents: NOAH Live ﻿- $1.386 million
10. ﻿Weapons﻿ – $1.26 million

Emma Stone on shaving her head for film role: ‘No better feeling in the world’
Emma Stone attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Eddington’ at DGA Theater Complex on June 26, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Emma Stone is opening up about how she shaved her head for a film role.

The actress talked about shaving off her signature red hair for the character she plays in frequent collaborator Yorgos Lanthimos‘ upcoming film, Bugonia, in a recent Vogue cover story.

In Bugonia, Stone plays a pharmaceutical CEO who gets kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis. The duo believe the hostage’s hair has to change dramatically, so they shave her head with an electric clipper.

“No better feeling in the world,” Stone said about shaving her head. “The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it’s amazing.”

Plemons said he was nervous about filming the scene. “It was like, ‘Here we go—Emily has shaved her head,’” he said. “We better make this good!”

Even though she enjoyed the experience, Stone said right before filming the scene, she burst into tears remembering how her mother lost her hair while in treatment for breast cancer.

“She actually did something brave,” Stone remembers thinking at the time. “I’m just shaving my head.”

Her mother, Krista Stone, ended up being envious of her new look. “My mom was like, ‘I’m so jealous. I want to shave my head again,’” the actress said.

Stone’s longtime friend Jennifer Lawrence told the outlet she “didn’t want her to shave her head.”

“I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut,” Lawrence said, referencing Stone’s 2017 film Battle of the Sexes.

Even still, Lawrence says, “she looked beautiful” with a shaved head. “She pulled it off.”

You can see Stone’s shaved head for yourself when Bugonia arrives in theaters on Oct. 31.

