George Clooney, Annette Bening to star in upcoming film ‘In Love’

George Clooney, Annette Bening to star in upcoming film ‘In Love’

George Clooney attends the U.K. premiere of ‘The Boys In The Boat’ at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on December 3, 2023, in London, England. (Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)

George Clooney has found his next project.

The actor will star alongside Annette Bening in the upcoming film In Love. Oscar nominee Paul Weitz will direct the stars from a script based on Amy Bloom‘s New York Times bestseller, In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss.

The film studio Anton announced the project on its official Instagram on Thursday, where it described the upcoming film as “an illuminating modern love story.”

“A profound, emotionally honest, and uplifting celebration of life and love,” the post’s caption described the upcoming film.

The post also included a graphic with a quote from Weitz about the project.

“Amy’s memoir is a contemporary fable of love, wit and existential stakes,” Weitz said.

Bloom’s memoir follows how she lost her husband to Alzheimer’s, and how the pair made the decision to travel to Switzerland to end his life. It also details Bloom’s struggle to continue on living as a widow. The memoir was named TIME magazine’s #1 best nonfiction book and was included on the outlet’s 100 must-read books list.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Are You My First?’ trailer drops and more
In brief: ‘Are You My First?’ trailer drops and more

The trailer for Are You My First? has arrived. The new reality dating series arrives to Hulu on Aug. 18. The show follows “the largest group of eligible virgins ever assembled, arriving in a tropical paradise with their hearts open and their V-cards intact,” according to an official synopsis. Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe host the series, which will have all 10 episodes available to binge at the time it premieres …

American Ninja Warrior has been renewed for season 18. The NBC show will begin filming the 18th season this fall in Las Vegas. A brand-new round of competition will be added this time around, including a supersized three-lane racecourse …

Stephen Colbert has landed a new gig at CBS. The late night host, whose program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled by CBS in July, is set to guest star in season 3 of the CBS comedy-drama series ElsbethEntertainment Weekly reports. Colbert will play the host of the fictional show Way Late with Scotty Bristol …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

77th Emmys: Britt Lower wins outstanding lead actress in a drama series for ‘Severance’
77th Emmys: Britt Lower wins outstanding lead actress in a drama series for ‘Severance’
Britt Lower accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for ‘Severance’ during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Britt Lower took home her first-ever Emmy Award Sunday night, nabbing the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for playing Helly R in the Apple TV+ series Severance

“First, it’s a privilege to be even be mentioned alongside such an incredible group of artists, wow,” Lower said. “I share this award with my heroic cast and crew whose work catalyzes mine.”

She added, “Thank you, Helly R, for choosing me.”

This was Lower’s first-ever Emmy nomination. She beat out Matlock’Kathy BatesThe Diplomat’Keri RussellThe Last of Us‘ Bella Ramsey and Bad Sisters‘ Sharon Horgan ﻿for the award.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Jennette McCurdy announces debut novel ‘Half His Age’ and more
In brief: Jennette McCurdy announces debut novel ‘Half His Age’ and more

Jennette McCurdy has announced the upcoming release of her debut novel, Half His Age. The book, which is to be published by Penguin Random House, is McCurdy’s first published work of fiction, although she is a New York Times bestselling author for her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. “I CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU TO READ THIS BOOK !!” McCurdy wrote on Instagram. The novel arrives on Jan. 20, 2026 …

The summer I joined a horror film. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung has been cast opposite Nico Parker in The Young PeopleLonglegs director Osgood Perkins will direct the film from a script he wrote …

Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in talks to star in the upcoming comedy film BabiesDeadline reports the film follows a married couple, who, while struggling with the decision of whether or not they want to be parents, instantly become co-parents when their divorced friend and her 3-year-old child move in with them …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.