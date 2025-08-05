George Clooney plays a famous movie star in ‘Jay Kelly’ teaser trailer

George Clooney as Jay Kelly in ‘Jay Kelly.’ (Peter Mountain/Netflix)

George Clooney stars in the official teaser trailer for Jay Kelly.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming dramatic comedy film on Tuesday. Noah Baumbach directed the film, which he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer.

The film follows a famous movie actor (Clooney) and his devoted manager as they go on an unexpectedly profound journey across Europe. “Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they’ve made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind,” according to an official description from Netflix.

“You know how difficult it is to be yourself? You try it,” Clooney says as Jay in the trailer.

Adam Sandler co-stars alongside Clooney in Jay Kelly. The film’s ensemble also includes Laura DernBilly CrudupRiley KeoughAlba RohrwacherGreta GerwigIsla FisherLouis Partridge and Mortimer.

Sandler, who plays Jay Kelly’s manager, asks Clooney, “Are you running to something or from something?”

“Yes,” he responds.

Jay Kelly arrives in select theaters on Nov. 14 and will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 5.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Popular video game ﻿’Elden Ring’﻿ to become a live-action film
Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, in partnership with film company A24, has announced that a live-action film adaptation of the popular video game Elden Ring is in the works. 

The project will be helmed by writer and director Alex Garland, known for his work leading films Civil War, Ex Machina and Annihilation. Garland rose to prominence in the late 1990s with his award-winning book, The Beach. 

Elden Ring, the brainchild of Japanese game developer FromSoftware, is an action role-playing game set in an authentic dark fantasy world, as described in a statement. “The game allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges.”

The game was originally released in February 2022, and more than 30 million units have been shipped worldwide, Bandai Namco said.

No cast or release date information has been revealed yet. Fans can, however, look forward to Elden Ring Nightreign, a spinoff action game set for release on May 30. 
 

 

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scares its way to $51 million debut
Warner Bros. Pictures

Final Destination: Bloodlines had a bloody good weekend at the box office, taking the number one spot with a $51 million haul.

It’s the sixth installment of the horror movie franchise, which sees a group of characters survive a near-death experience and then contend with Death itself, as it comes back to finish the job. According to Variety, it was the biggest opening weekend of the franchise, beating 2009’s The Final Destination, which debuted with $27 million. 

Final Destination: Bloodlines knocks previous box office champ Thunderbolts* down to the number two spot this week with $16.5 million, while Sinners comes in at number three with $15.4 million.

Hurry Up TomorrowAbel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye’s new film, debuted at number six on the tally, with $3.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $51 million
2. Thunderbolts* – $16.5 million
3. Sinners – 15.4 million
4. A Minecraft Movie – $5.9 million
5. The Accountant 2 – $5 million
6. Hurry Up Tomorrow – $3.3 million
7. Friendship – $1.4 million
8. Clown in a Cornfield – $1.3 million
9. Until Dawn – $800,000
10. The Amateur – $712,000

Grace Van Patten stars in ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ trailer
Hulu

The official trailer for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has arrived.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming limited series on Wednesday.

The show is inspired by the story of Amanda Knox‘s wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, “and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free,” according to its official synopsis.

Knox, an American college student, was wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks after arriving in Italy for her study abroad program. “The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment,” the show’s description reads.

Grace Van Patten stars as Knox in the show. The cast also includes Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

“Many people think they know my story. But now, finally, it’s my turn to tell it,” Van Patten says as Knox in the trailer.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premieres its first two episodes on Aug. 20. New episodes stream on Wednesdays through the series finale on Oct. 1.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

