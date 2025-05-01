George Clooney, Sarah Snook among 2025 Tony Award nominations

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

George Clooney, Sarah Snook and Bob Odenkirk are among this year’s nominees at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

The nominations for the 2025 Tonys were announced on Thursday by previous winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce.

Clooney earned his first Tony nomination for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck. Snook was recognized with a nomination for her performance juggling 26 different roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray, while Odenkirk got nominated for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross.

Other Hollywood stars who received Tony nominations this year include Sadie Sink, Mia Farrow, Daniel Dae Kim and Nicole Scherzinger.

The new musicals Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending and Buena Vista Social Club lead the pack as this season’s most nominated shows, all with 10 each. They will all compete against Dead Outlaw and Operation Mincemeat for best musical.

As for the plays, John Proctor is the Villain and The Hills of California were the most nominated of the group, both earning seven nods. They compete against Purpose, Oh, Mary! and English for best play.

Audra McDonald also made history as she landed her 11th nomination for her role in the revival of Gypsy. The recognition has made her the most nominated performer in Tony history. She has won six Tony Awards over the course of her career.

The 78th Tony Awards will occur on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. Cynthia Erivo hosts the show, which will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Paul Rudd says he ‘turned into a 15-year-old’ when Miley Cyrus shouted him out onstage
Paul Rudd says he ‘turned into a 15-year-old’ when Miley Cyrus shouted him out onstage
Miley Cyrus: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Paul Rudd: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Why is Paul Rudd so beloved? It may be because the seemingly ageless actor is just like us: He’s a fan, too.

In his April cover story for WSJ. Magazine, Rudd relates how, while attending SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in February, Miley Cyrus saw him in the audience and yelled, “I love you, Paul Rudd!”

“When she said that, I did turn into a 15-year-old,” he says. “[Like], ‘There’s no way! It’s like, Oh, my God, she’s sick … I can’t. OK, oh, my God. Miley Cyrus said my name!’” He adds, “I had a good 10 minutes afterward.”

Rudd saw Miley the next day at rehearsals for SNL’s big 50th anniversary special and told her, “I love you too.” “Thank you for being a good sport,” Miley told him, to which Rudd replied, “Good sport? Are you kidding me?!”

Rudd is currently starring in the A24 horror comedy Death of a Unicorn. Miley, meanwhile, is releasing “End of the World,” the first official single from her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, on April 3.

Dave Coulier credits ‘Full House’ cast for their support amid cancer fight
Dave Coulier credits ‘Full House’ cast for their support amid cancer fight
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Dave Coulier is crediting his family, including his wife Melissa Coulier and his TV family — his fellow Full House castmates — for helping him throughout his cancer journey.

“We’ve been a team,” Coulier told Parade Magazine of his wife. “I think it would have been a totally different journey had she not been with me.”

Coulier said his Full House castmates have also been a big support for him, especially during the last five months.

“We’re a family,” said Coulier. “And so we get these text strings, and it’s always funny, and that keeps us connected. And, you know, Candace [Cameron Bure] has FaceTimed me a couple of times, and Lori [Loughlin] has FaceTimed me a couple times. John [Stamos] FaceTimes me like every day. We’re very close. I love them all so dearly.”

Coulier said he has received six rounds of chemotherapy treatments since last fall, after he found out he had cancer.

“I just finished the sixth one,” Coulier said. “And with that sixth one came the lowest point on the roller coaster ride.”

After his sixth chemotherapy treatment, Coulier said he came down with a cold that led to a hospitalization.

“I was in the hospital for four days and they pumped me filled with fluids and antibiotics,” the 65-year-old actor recounted. “It was a rhinovirus. Because my white blood cell count was so low, it wasn’t able to fight off this common cold virus. My doctors later told me, ‘If you would have waited another 48 hours, you would’ve been in a real battle and we might not have been able to turn this around.'”

Coulier was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

He revealed his cancer diagnosis publicly in November 2024, making the health announcement in an episode of the Full House Rewind podcast.

