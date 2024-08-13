George Clooney takes a shot at Quentin Tarantino over his saying Clooney is “not a movie star”

George Clooney takes a shot at Quentin Tarantino over his saying Clooney is “not a movie star”
Dimension Films/Miramax/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s hard to tell from a magazine interview how serious George Clooney was being, but in a new chat in GQ with his Wolfs co-star Brad Pitt, George has a few choice words for Quentin Tarantino.

According to Clooney, “Quentin said some s*** about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Pitt], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?'”

Clooney continues, “[Quentin] goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’ And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium?’ That’s kind of my whole f****** career.”

Pitt — who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood — had a laugh at the exchange, for the record. 

Clooney continues, “So now I’m like, all right, dude, f*** off. I don’t mind giving him s***. He gave me s***.”

He did admit that his From Dusk Till Dawn co-star, and co-writer is great at what he does, adding, “But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive.”

When Clooney noted he played Tarantino’s brother in the 1996 film, Pitt said, “Oh, that’s right. He was pretty good in it too.”

Clooney snarked, “He was okay in it.”

 

Screenwriters reveal Robert Downey Jr. said no to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Marvel Studios

Of all the surprise cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, one that was supposed to happen didn’t: screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick say Robert Downey Jr. turned the movie down.

A scene in the beginning of the movie has Ryan Reynolds‘ Wade Wilson interviewing to see if his alter ego Deadpool could join The Avengers.

To his disappointment, however, instead of meeting “the man” — aka Tony Stark aka Downey — Wade pleads his case to Jon Favreau‘s Happy Hogan, Stark’s longtime friend.

“He doesn’t do this kinda thing anymore,” Happy says. “Cameos?” Wade asks, nudging the fourth wall.

“Interviews,” Happy replies.

Reese tells IndieWire, “Ryan Reynolds wrote the scene with both of them, so in the hopes we could get Downey. But he also wanted Favreau, because they’re a great combo.”

Wenick adds, “[W]e said, ‘No one says no to Ryan Reynolds,'” but ultimately, Downey did.

Fast-forward to now, and we know what Reese, Wernick and Reynolds didn’t at the time: Downey was returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as Doctor Doom, not Tony Stark.

“It just didn’t make sense” for him to play Stark before the villain, Reese says.

The scene with only Favreau and Reynolds worked well, the writers agreed, as did their co-writer Reynolds, who recently called the Iron Man director “one of the greats.”

Ryan enthused, “[W]orking with Jon — who’s one of the original creatives who built an empire — was somehow BETTER than sitting with one of my heroes.”

Wernick said they also brainstormed that ALL of the Avengers would be there to reject Wade, “and then he dressed all the Avengers down in a way only Deadpool could do,” but said they never actually wrote the scene.

‘Alien: Romulus’ guerilla marketing campaign sees New Yorkers struck down by facehuggers
20th Century Studios

New Yorkers are used to ignoring most stuff they see on the street, but a new guerilla marketing campaign for Alien: Romulus made even some New Yorkers pause.

Spotted by outlets including Screen Thrill, the campaign features people collapsed on the subway, hanging out of a cab window and even in the middle of Times Square, convulsing with “breathing” replicas of the alien parasites known as facehuggers covering their faces.

Back in April, Romulus director Fede Álvarez showed off his new “favorite toy,” an extremely creepy facehugger prop that can skitter around the floor via remote control.

The Romulus campaign is similar to another viral effort from 20th Century Studios, when replicas of the ape men from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes patrolled California’s Venice Beach on horseback.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters Aug. 16.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

‘Alpha Cop’: Ryan Reynolds reveals scrapped plan to “hide” ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ inside “horrible” fake movie
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

In an appearance opposite his costar Hugh Jackman on First We Feast’s Hot Ones show, Reynolds revealed his initial plan was to “hide” Deadpool & Wolverine inside an “intentionally bad” movie.

“The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop, that was intentionally bad,” said Reynolds, adding he even had a poster made for the phony film, with the tagline, “Two cops, one brain, all b****.”

“It was about two guys that were sharing one brain and together they make the ultimate cop,” Ryan said.

Reynolds and Jackman would have starred in Alpha Cop, having filmed the real movie “in secret,” the actor-producer says.

He explained, “Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine.”

But the very high stakes bait and switch had a very real danger, so the plan was scrapped. “The problem is that if you managed to get down to the last minute and [the cover] got blown, it would just be heartbreaking,” Ryan said.

While it’s unknown what Alpha Cop would have made in sneaks, the real movie has already set box office records.

Deadpool & Wolverine made $38.5 million from previews on Thursday alone: That’s the best-ever sneak preview showing for an R-rated film and the eighth highest sneak preview performance ever, adjusted for inflation.

For the record, it missed #7 on the list, Avengers: Infinity War, by only 1 million bucks.

According to the website The Numbers, Avengers: Endgame set the all-time record with $60 million before it actually opened.

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.

