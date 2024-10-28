George Clooney to make Broadway debut in ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ next year

Seaview Productions

It was announced Monday that Oscar winner George Clooney will make his Broadway debut in the drama Good Night and Good Luck on March 12, 2025, with an opening night set for April 3, 2025.

Co-written by Clooney and his longtime creative partner Grant Heslov, the play will be based on their Academy Award-nominated 2005 film of the same name.

However, while actor David Strathairn portrayed legendary newsman Edward R. Murrow in the picture, Clooney will take on the role onstage at the historic Winter Garden Theatre.

The production will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer. When the project was first announced back in May, Cromer noted, “Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape. There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience.”

Clooney added, “I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to.”

Presale for American Express cardholders run from Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET to Nov. 15 at 3:59 p.m. ET.

The general sale will begin Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. ET at www.telecharge.com.

Fans who sign up at goodnightgoodluckbroadway.com will have priority access to tickets beginning on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

