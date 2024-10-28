George Clooney to make Broadway debut in ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ next year

Seaview Productions

It was announced Monday that Oscar winner George Clooney will make his Broadway debut in the drama Good Night and Good Luck on March 12, 2025, with an opening night set for April 3, 2025. 

Co-written by Clooney and his longtime creative partner Grant Heslov, the play will be based on their Academy Award-nominated 2005 film of the same name. 

However, while actor David Strathairn portrayed legendary newsman Edward R. Murrow in the picture, Clooney will take on the role onstage at the historic Winter Garden Theatre. 

The production will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer. When the project was first announced back in May, Cromer noted, “Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape. There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience.”

Clooney added, “I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to.”

Presale for American Express cardholders run from Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET to Nov. 15 at 3:59 p.m. ET.

The general sale will begin Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. ET at www.telecharge.com.

Fans who sign up at goodnightgoodluckbroadway.com will have priority access to tickets beginning on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. 

John Mulaney returns to Broadway with “rotating” cast of ‘SNL’ vets and more
NBCUniversal

Comedian John Mulaney will return to Broadway, along with “the funniest people on earth,” for a production called All In: A Comedy About Love.

The production comes to the Great White Way on Dec. 11.

According to its website, the play written by Saturday Night Live veteran Simon Rich will feature a “rotating cast” of said funny people, including fellow SNL vet Fred Armisen and current cast member Chloe Fineman. Renée Elise Goldsberry and Richard Kind were also mentioned in the play’s initial cast, but more will be announced.

The producers say, “Sometimes they will play pirates, sometimes they will play dogs, and there’s one where we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with.”

They add, “We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment.”

The director of the forthcoming play will be Tony winner Alex Timbers, who called the shots on Mulaney’s 2016 Broadway debut, Oh, Hello.

‘Alien: Romulus’ now on digital
20th Century Studios

After a successful run in theaters — and just in time to creep you out for Halloween — Alien: Romulus is now available to rent or buy on digital streaming platforms. 

The 20th Century Studios follow-up to Ridley Scott‘s 1979 classic Alien and James Cameron‘s beloved 1986 sequel Aliens was directed by Fede Álvarez, who directed the micro-budgeted 2016 horror hit Don’t Breathe.

The logline teases, “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

The digital release comes packed with supplemental extras, including a feature on how Álvarez opted for practical effects over digital wherever possible — including a close-up look of how they brought the creepy facehugger aliens to life.

Alien: Romulus is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of 85% and made more than $349 million worldwide, the second-highest-grossing film in the Alien franchise globally.

The film comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 3.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Good Morning America

Stephen Nedoroscik is the first contestant announced for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.

The exciting announcement about the 25-year-old Worcester, Massachusetts, native joining the upcoming season was made Thursday on Good Morning America.

Nedoroscik rose to national prominence at the 2024 Paris Olympics where he notched two bronze medals as a pommel horse specialist on the U.S. men’s gymnastics team.

Nedoroscik’s score on the pommel horse launched Team USA into third place, securing the men’s team their first Olympic medal in 16 years.

He also made history in becoming the first American man to medal in the Olympic event in eight years.

An “excited” Nedoroscik said on GMA he hopes to bring some of his pommel horse moves into the ballroom. “I want to bring some of that gymnastics — maybe a backflip or handstand. I want to have fun with it,” he said.

Some fans watching his Olympic routine dubbed the athlete “Clark Kent” after he removed his glasses moments before jumping into action on the pommel horse, a reference to Superman’s signature apparel change.

When asked if he is planning to dance with his glasses, Nedoroscik shared, “I might have fun with it — I’m scared they’ll fly off … maybe we could do a gadget, keep them on. Maybe a new pair of glasses, match the theme, right?”

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning as judges.

The season 33 cast will be exclusively announced on GMA Sept. 4, ahead of the show’s premiere on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

