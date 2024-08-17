George Santos expected to plead guilty during a hearing Monday in fraud case: Sources
(NEW YORK) — George Santos is expected to plead guilty in his fraud case during a hearing Monday in federal court on Long Island, sources familiar with the case told ABC News, while cautioning the erratic former Republican congressman could always change his mind.
A guilty plea would avoid a trial that is scheduled to begin next month. Hundreds of potential jurors had already been summoned.
Calls seeking comment to Santos, his attorney and federal prosecutors with the Eastern District of New York were not returned.
Santos, who was expelled from the House of Representatives, faces 23 felony charges that accuse him of defrauding donors, lying about his finances and needlessly accepting unemployment benefits among other things.
It was not immediately clear to which charges Santos is expected to plea or what sentence would be imposed.
Santos allegedly misrepresented elements of his background and biography during his campaign to represent parts of Queen’s and Nassau County, but the criminal charges to which he has pleaded not guilty to mainly involve money.
Two associates, including Santos’ former campaign treasurer, have pleaded guilty to charges over their role in his alleged fraud.
(BUTLER, P.A.) — As the investigation into the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump intensified Sunday, the U.S. Secret Service was coming under scrutiny as questions mounted on how the alleged gunman managed to fire a barrage of shots from the rooftop with a vantage point of the outdoor Pennsylvania rally stage Trump was speaking from.
The FBI identified the suspected gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel, Pennsylvania, whom officials said was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and fired up to eight shots before a Secret Service sharpshooter shot and killed him, law enforcement officials told ABC News.
The suspect appeared to be wearing a T-shirt and tan camouflage shorts that blended into the colors of the building he was perched atop.
Watch the ABC News special, “Trump Assassination Attempt Minute by Minute,” Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
The firearm recovered at the scene of the assassination attempt was legally purchased by the suspect’s father, an urgent trace conducted by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Federal investigators said they have found no links between the suspect and any international terrorist group. Investigators said they’re still looking into whether the suspect had any ties to domestic terrorist groups.
The suspect had no U.S. military affiliation, according to the Pentagon.
Investigators are also combing through the suspect’s social media footprint for clues, officials said.
Investigators are looking at what sources describe as misinformation the suspected gunman appeared to have been recently consuming and whether it played any role in the incident, according to law enforcement sources. So far, investigators have not uncovered any ties to extremist organizations or individuals, though they continue to scour information from the suspect’s phone and other digital devices, the sources said.
Trump posted on his Truth Social site that he suffered a bullet wound to his right ear in the attack.
Trump was less than 10 minutes into his campaign speech and had turned his head to look at a jumbotron when the gunfire began, according to witnesses and video of the moment. Video captured the former president reaching for his ear and going to the ground as multiple shots could be heard.
A man who was attending the rally was fatally shot and two other rallygoers were shot and wounded, federal officials said. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the deceased victim as Corey Comperatore. The other names were not immediately released.
Authorities found items of concern inside the shooter’s vehicle parked outside the Trump rally, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Bomb technicians and other experts were called to investigate but there is no immediate word on what the suspicious items were or whether they were potentially harmful. Officials are awaiting information as to what the items were and whether they contained explosives.
The FBI is leading the investigation. Overnight, investigators said they executed a warrant at Crooks’ home.
The roof where the suspect fired from had been surveyed during security preparations for the event, a law enforcement source told ABC News.
The roof was empty during those security preparations, the source said.
It remains under investigation why the Secret Service or local law enforcement didn’t post someone at the building to prevent anyone from accessing the roof.
Secret Service denies report it rebuffed Trump team request for beefed-up security
The former president, who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat, was seen in a video clutching his right ear and going to the ground as several Secret Service agents rushed to cover him with their bodies and people in the crowd also ducked for cover.
Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, posted a statement on X on Sunday disputing media reports that the Secret Service rejected a request from Trump’s campaign team to supply additional security resources.
“There’s an untrue assertion that a member of the former President’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo,” Guglielmi wrote.
Some senators call for investigation of Secret Service
“I call on you to launch a full, public and comprehensive committee investigation into this assassination attempt and failures to adequately protect the president,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said in a letter released Sunday formalizing a call for the Senate Homeland Security Committee to investigate the attack on Trump.
The House Homeland Security Committee also asked the Secret Service director, Kimberly Cheatle, to testify soon.
ABC News’ Josh Margolin, Pierre Thomas, Luke Barr and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — A one-time aide to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro left a woman “weeping and in shock” after threatening her on a phone call in 2018, according to an email the woman sent to state lawmakers in 2023, five years after the alleged conversation.
The former aide, Mike Vereb, allegedly invoked Shapiro’s name on the call, telling the woman that “by the time he and Josh were done with me, I would be worse than nothing,” said the woman, who requested that her name not be published, in an interview with ABC News.
“You are going to continue to be nothing by the time Josh and I get done with you,” the woman quoted Vereb as saying, telling ABC News that she was left “shaken” by the way in which Vereb “freely” referenced others in power.
“Obviously part of what left me shaken was not just Mr. Vereb’s aggressive and unrelenting tone, but how freely he made it seem he was speaking beyond himself,” she said.
News of the alleged 2018 incident, which has not been previously reported, comes as Shapiro emerges as a leading contender to become Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential running mate on the Democratic ticket.
There is no evidence that Shapiro, who was at the time Pennsylvania’s state attorney general, was aware of Vereb’s allegedly threatening call.
The 2018 incident marks the second allegation of wrongdoing against Vereb — who was once one of Shapiro’s closest aides. After bringing him to the governor’s office in early 2023, the Shapiro administration settled an unrelated sexual harassment complaint against Vereb last September for nearly $300,000, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Weeks later, Vereb resigned.
Critics say the allegations against Vereb raise questions about whether Shapiro should have known about his alleged behavior and worked harder to prevent it.
Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Shapiro, claimed the then-attorney general was not made aware of the woman’s complaint at the time and more broadly condemned Vereb’s alleged behavior.
“This incident occurred 6 years ago and was not reported to agency leadership at the time,” Bonder said in a statement to ABC News. “This alleged behavior would be completely inappropriate and would not be tolerated — and any use of the Governor’s name in this manner is unacceptable.”
Vereb declined to comment for this story.
In the fall of 2023, within weeks of Vereb’s resignation, the woman transmitted an email recounting her experience to one of Shapiro’s deputy chiefs of staff and a group of state legislators, both Republicans and Democrats.
“[Vereb] confronted and threatened me that evening leaving me weeping and in shock standing alone in a parking lot,” she wrote of the phone call in the October 2023 email, which was obtained by ABC News. “Then and now I was struck by how he seemed so at ease in threatening me.”
She wrote that she had raised the incident at the time in 2018, including to a member of Shapiro’s office who “compassionately listened” but later passed away without getting back to her. It is not clear what the employee did with the information before she passed away.
In her 2023 email, the woman — a self-identified independent who was once a registered Republican — hinted at the use of the governor’s name: She wrote that Vereb was “naming a handful of folks with some power in Harrisburg” and made “some implication of the OAG” — an apparent reference to the Office of the Attorney General.
The woman, who runs an independent nonprofit advocacy group for abused children, wrote she received the phone call from Vereb in 2018 in the course of a policy dispute between her organization and the attorney general’s office.
As attorney general, Shapiro supported a change to Pennsylvania’s Child Protective Services Law in the wake of his office’s high-profile investigation into child abuse within the state’s Catholic church. The woman’s organization had pushed back on elements of the pending legislation — citing potential “unintended consequences,” she wrote — which the woman said precipitated the call from Vereb.
The woman wrote in the email that she felt compelled to come forward again and write the email after news broke that Shapiro’s administration had reached a settlement with an employee who accused Vereb of sexual harassment and retaliation, writing that “the recounting of how she felt intimidated and retaliated against resonated with me.”
Of the $300,000 sexual harassment settlement Shapiro’s administration brokered, a spokesperson said that “Shapiro and his Administration take every allegation of discrimination and harassment extremely seriously and have robust procedures in place to thoroughly investigate all reports,” but “in order to protect the privacy of every current and former Commonwealth employee involved, the Administration does not comment further on specific personnel matters.”
State Rep. Abby Major, one of the Republicans who received the woman’s 2023 email, told ABC News on Wednesday she had previously known the woman through legislative work and was “proud” of her for coming forward last year — suggesting that even if Shapiro was unaware of this specific incident, he bears responsibility for what she said were Vereb’s well-known antics.
“[Vereb and Shapiro] have a history of Mike being his enforcer — they play good cop, bad cop,” Major said. “Mike [was] out doing Josh’s dirty work so Josh can be the guy that everybody loves.”
Erin McClelland, a Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer, appeared to criticize Shapiro’s handling of the sexual harassment allegation on X last week.
“I want a VP pick that’s secure enough to be second under a woman, is content to be VP & won’t undermine the President to maneuver his own election & doesn’t sweep sexual harassment under the rug,” she wrote.
Other Democrats in the state have defended Shapiro’s ability to work with women and his handling of the sexual harassment settlement, which precipitated Vereb’s resignation.
“We know that Josh Shapiro would be an incredible pick [as the vice presidential nominee] — I hope that he is highly considered,” state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democrat, said this week. “But obviously, Vice President Harris knows what she’s doing.”