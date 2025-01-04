George Santos seeks sentencing delay in federal fraud case

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Disgraced former Congressman George Santos asked a judge on Friday to delay his sentencing in his federal fraud case.

Santos is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7 in Central Islip, New York, after pleading guilty to federal fraud, campaign finance and embezzlement charges.

His attorneys asked the judge to postpone the sentencing by six months, until August, to give Santos more time to make money so he can meet the nearly $600,000 he owes in restitution and forfeiture, according to a new court filing.

“Mr. Santos now has a viable path to making meaningful progress on satisfying his obligations,” his lawyers stated in a motion filed on Friday, citing the launch of a new podcast, “Pants on Fire with George Santos.”

Federal prosecutors did not immediately respond, though the defense noted that the government opposes a delay.

The former New York representative pleaded guilty in August to claiming relatives had made contributions to his campaign when, in fact, they had not. Santos conceded he was trying to meet the fundraising threshold to qualify for financial help from the National Republican Congressional Committee.

He told reporters at the time that the guilty plea was the “right thing to do.”

“This plea is not just an admission of guilt,” Santos said. “It’s an acknowledgment that I need to be held accountable like any other American that breaks the law.”

Santos also stipulated that he committed other fraud, including charging donor credit cards without authorization and convincing donors to give money by falsely stating the money would be used for TV ads. He also stipulated he stole public money by applying for and receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic to which he was not entitled.

Santos conceded in a statement to the court his actions “betrayed” his constituents and others.

He faces a sentence of 75-87 months, including a mandatory minimum two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft.

He also must pay restitution of nearly $374,000 and forfeiture of more than $200,000.

Santos’ lawyers flagged in the final moments of his plea hearing on Aug. 19 that the former congressman may not be able to pay over $200,000 in restitution.

He is required to pay the restitution 30 days before his sentencing on Feb. 7 and could face additional sanctions if he fails to pay in time.

Santos represented New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Queens and Nassau counties, beginning in January 2023, before being expelled from Congress on Dec. 1, 2023.

Mega Millions jackpot surges to .22 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.22 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $1.22 billion — and a winner could take home the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The next drawing will take place on Friday at 11 p.m. ET, with the cash value of the jackpot estimated to be $549.7 million.

No one has won the grand prize in the last 30 drawings, as the jackpot has ballooned. The last time the jackpot was won was at $810 million in Texas on Sept. 10.

No ticket matched the numbers drawn on Christmas Eve; the numbers drawn were 11, 14, 38, 45, 46 and gold Mega Ball 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

Black Friday mall shooting in Arkansas leaves 2 injured
Black Friday mall shooting in Arkansas leaves 2 injured
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — Shots rang out at the Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Black Friday, leaving two people injured, police said in an update Friday evening.

The Little Rock Police Department had initially reported three injuries.

The shooting occurred at 1:44 p.m., according to police.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including one with gunshot wounds, police said.

“Initially reported as a potential active aggressor situation, officers quickly determined it was an isolated incident upon arrival,” the Little Rock Police Department said in an update Friday evening.

Police said the incident appears to have stemmed from a “disturbance” between two individuals, which escalated into gunfire.

Husband charged with murder of wife found dead in Oregon wilderness
Husband charged with murder of wife found dead in Oregon wilderness
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

(WELCHES, Ore.) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after his estranged wife was found dead in the Oregon wilderness.

Michel Fournier, 71, was taken into custody Friday on second-degree murder charges. He is now being held without bail, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier Friday, Susan Lane-Fournier was found deceased in Welches, a remote part of Clackamas County, after a multi-day search. An autopsy ruled her manner of death as homicide, according to authorities.

Lane-Fournier, 61, had been reported missing one week earlier, on Nov. 22, after failing to show up at work, according to officials.

She was also known as “Phoenix,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials previously said she was believed to have been in the wooded area hiking with her two dogs.

The two dogs, which had also been considered missing, were also found dead on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

Weeks before she disappeared, according to The Oregonian, Lane-Fournier filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The two had been married for 12 years.

