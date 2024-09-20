Georgia election board approves controversial rule change requiring ballots be hand-counted

(ATLANTA) — The Republican-led Georgia State Election Board on Friday passed a major rule change just a few weeks before the November election requiring the hand-counting of all ballots, prompting fears from both sides of the aisle of potential long delays in the reporting of election results.

The rule, passed 3-2 with the Republican members leading the way, now requires the hand counting of ballots at each precinct in addition to the customary machine count.

Under the new rule, poll workers would need to unseal and remove ballots from the machine scanners and three poll officers would need to independently hand count the total number of ballots in stacks, arriving at the same total.

Proponents of the rule change downplayed fears of delays and concerns about breaks in chains of custody, during a heating hearing and argued the change would bring more integrity and transparency to the state’s election procedures.

“You’re pulling them out of a pile and you’re strictly going to go to the corner and you’re just going to count those ballots. Now, how difficult is that? That is not a big deal. I mean, in my opinion, that’s not a big deal,” Sharlene Alexander, who helped present the measure to the board, said.

Former President Donald Trump has publicly praised the push from the Republican members to implement additional measures. He continues to claim fraud in the 2020 election and that he won Georgia without any legitimate evidence.

During an Atlanta rally in August, Trump called the Republican board members who have pushed the changes “pit bulls fighting for victory.”

He also specifically praised the proposal that would require the independent verification of ballots from three different election workers, asking the crowd, “Who could be against that? Who could be against it?”

“My last comment is this vote, this board voted to have on the record that we’ll be going against the advice of our legal counsel by voting in the affirmative. We will have no further discussion,” Chairman John Fervier, who was appointed Chair by Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, said Friday as he strongly criticized the board’s decision.

Many state officials have already raised concerns about the feasibility and legality of the last-minute changes, and during the meeting election workers spoke up about the burdens this rule change would have on election workers.

“What I do in my county is not what my neighboring county does. They do not have the resources to do that. So, to say that it would not cause delays on election night is not true or accurate. It will cause delays for certain counties,” Rebecca England, an election worker from Greene County, said during a discussion about the burden the change would put on election officials.

The election board rejected a proposal that would have required hand-counting during early voting, which begins on Oct. 15.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, opposed the rule changes and his office issued a warning to the board ahead of today’s meeting, specifically laying out how approving the hand-counting proposal likely violates state law warned the board that it may not be lawful.

“There are thus no provisions in the statutes cited in support of these proposed rules that permit counting the number of ballots by hand at the precinct level prior to delivery to the election superintendent for tabulation,” his office wrote in a letter to the election board Thursday.

“Accordingly, these proposed rules are not tethered to any statute- — and are, therefore, likely the precise type of impermissible legislation that agencies cannot do,” the letter continued.

An attorney for Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, who was allegedly pressured by Former President Donald Trump not to certify the 2020 election, also sent a letter to the board warning the board not to go through with the changes at such a late stage.

While raising concerns about potential delays, Raffensperger assured voters that he “fully anticipate[s]” election results will be certified by Nov. 12, in compliance with state law.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other groups have filed lawsuits against the changes contending that they will cause disruptions to the certification process.

Trump lays wreath to mark 3 years since Kabul airport attack that killed US troops
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday morning to mark the third anniversary of the Kabul airport attack that killed 13 U.S. service members.

Trump will also later address the National Guard Association at the group’s annual conference in battleground Michigan.

The chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in August 2021 continues to be a focal point of conservative criticism of the Biden administration.

Trump has long decried President Joe Biden’s handling of what he said on Monday was a “botched” exit and “embarrassing” moment for the nation, though recently has included Vice President Kamala Harris — his new 2024 rival — in his denunciation of the event.

“Exactly three years ago this month, the weakness and incompetence of Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden delivered the most humiliating event in the history of our country and one of the biggest military disasters in the history of the world,” Trump claimed at a rally in North Carolina last week.

Harris on Monday released a statement honoring the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives when an ISIS-K terrorist detonated a suicide bomb at the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, where evacuation efforts were centered after the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan. At least 170 Afghan civilians were also killed in the bombing and dozens of others wounded.

The vice president said the fallen soldiers “represent the best of America, putting our beloved nation and their fellow Americans above themselves and deploying into danger to keep their fellow citizens safe.”

“I will fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families and I will always honor their service and sacrifice,” she said.

Harris went on to defend Biden’s decision to end “America’s longest war.”

“Over the past three years, our Administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones,” she said in the statement. “I will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people and the homeland.”

Harris has previously spoken about being in the room with Biden for important decisions, including his decision to carry out a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan — which Trump reportedly tried to launch in his final days as president. The Trump administration’s negotiated peace plan with the Taliban included a date of May 1, 2021, for the final withdrawal of troops — which Biden then continued to carry out with a September deadline.

Top officials have testified before Congress on the tumultuous withdrawal, some of whom have detailed regrets about how it was handled.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday announced he will present the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously on Sep. 10 to honor the 13 service members who were killed in Kabul. The medals, Congress’ highest civilian honor, will be presented to their families.

Biden, in his own statement on Monday, said the 13 Americans killed at Abbey Gate embodied “the very best of who we are as a nation: brave, committed, selfless. And we owe them and their families a sacred debt we will never be able to fully repay, but will never cease working to fulfill.”

Biden said “we must never forget the immense price that was paid for our freedom. We must never forget that each beloved service member we lost was a human being, who left behind entire families and communities. And together, we must never stop striving to be worthy of their ultimate sacrifice.”

Trump says Biden-Harris ‘rhetoric’ to blame for Florida assassination attempt
(WEST PALM BEACH , Fla.) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday blamed a polarized political environment and “rhetoric” from Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for the second assassination attempt on his life over the weekend.

He said that things Harris and Biden said caused the suspected gunman Ryan Wesley Routh to act on Sunday.

“He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it,” Trump said of the gunman in an interview with Fox News Digital. “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”

The suspect’s motive remains unknown as the FBI continues to conduct an extensive investigation into Routh’s background, looking at whether Routh was frustrated with Trump’s position on Ukraine, sources tell ABC News.

Routh appeared in a federal courtroom in West Palm Beach Monday morning and faces two firearm-related charges.

While blaming Democrats for using “highly inflammatory language,” the former president himself also attacked his opponents, calling them enemies and threats.

“These are people that want to destroy our country,” Trump said. “It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat.”

The political nature of his comments is a departure from Trump’s immediate response following his assassination attempt earlier this summer in Butler, Pennsylvania.

After the shooting, Trump called for political unity, initially urging his allies not to point blame across the aisle.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” Trump had written.

His tone later shifted, falsely suggesting during the ABC News presidential debate that he “probably took a bullet to the head” because of Harris. The FBI has not established a motive that explains why Thomas Matthew Crooks fired on Trump.

On Sunday, Secret Service agents fired at Routh, who was armed with an AK-47-style rifle near the Trump International golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Biden called for more Secret Service assistance.

“One thing I want to make clear, the [Secret] Service needs more help and I think the Congress should respond to their needs, if in fact they need more servicemen,” Biden said while departing the White House.

Byron Donalds: Trump’s comments on Harris’ race ‘a side issue’
(NEW YORK) — Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a prominent ally of Donald Trump, on Sunday dismissed the recent controversy over the former president’s comments on Vice President Kamala Harris’ race.

Donalds engaged in a testy interview with “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos over comments Trump made at the National Association of Black Journalists conference last week in which he falsely said that Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, only recently began to identify as Black.

“She is biracial. She has a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, she’s always identified as both. Why are you questioning that?” Stephanopoulos asked Donalds on Sunday.

“Well, George, first of all, this is something that’s actually a conversation throughout social media right now. There were a lot of people who are trying to figure this out. But again, that’s a side issue, not the main issue,” Donalds said, pivoting to Harris’ record in President Joe Biden’s administration.

The back-and-forth went on for several minutes, with Stephanopoulos pressing Donalds on why Republicans were having the conversation about Harris’ race in the first place.

“Why do you insist on questioning her racial identity?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“He talked about it on stage yesterday in Atlanta for what, two minutes? He spent more than 35, 40 minutes going after her record talking about how radical of a senator that she was,” Donalds said. “He talked about the job that she did as vice president of the United States.”

Donalds also defended Trump for saying he’d pardon rioters who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The former president raised eyebrows when he said at last week’s conference that he’d pardon those who assaulted police officers if they were found “innocent” — prompting ABC News’ Rachel Scott to point out that many had, in fact, been convicted.

Donalds grappled with Stephanopoulos over the wording of Trump’s answer but insisted that the former president would not pardon people who attacked law enforcement officers.

“Of course, if somebody was beating up a police officer at Jan. 6, he’s [Trump] not going to do that. But if you had people who were just walking through the Capitol, which did occur on January 6, because the security protocols had changed because of that riot at the Capitol, then what he would do is not allow them to be held in jail with these massively increased charges,” Donalds said.

“My question is on those rioters who assaulted officers, would you pardon those people,” Stephanopoulos responded. “They are not innocent. They are convicted. He said he would pardon them.”

“George, what I’m telling you is he’s gonna go back and look at these cases because it is without a doubt, and look, Jan. 6 is a very painful memory in our country. But it is without a doubt that the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia was super-charging these people because of political viewpoints,” Donalds said.

Donalds claimed that Trump has been treated differently than Biden or other Democrats by the Department of Justice, leading Stephanopoulos to point out that Hunter Biden, the president’s son, was also charged by the DOJ.

