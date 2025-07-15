Georgia police dog dies after being left in hot car; deputy fired
(DADE COUNTY, Ga.) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been fired after a police dog died in their hot car, according to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement shared on Tuesday, officials in Trenton said they “tragically lost our newest member of our K-9 team,” a bloodhound named Georgia.
The deputy responsible for Georgia allegedly left her alone in a patrol car on Sunday, with the heat index rising to around 100 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit, officials said.
While the deputy was inside the sheriff’s office, the car’s air conditioning compressor malfunctioned and the heat alarm in the vehicle “was not functioning,” officials said.
“Those two factors, coupled with K-9 Georgia being left unattended for what we considered to be an unacceptable amount of time, contributed to her passing,” officials said.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy who left Georgia alone in the sweltering car is “no longer an employee of Dade County Sheriff’s Office.”
Moving forward, officials said any K-9 vehicle will be taken out of service “if ANY of the essential K-9 equipment isn’t in 100% working order” and that police dogs will “not be left in vehicles for extended periods of time during the summer.”
The incident will be handed over to the Dade County District Attorney’s Office, who will determine if the deputy should face charges, the sheriff’s office said.
Officials said their “hearts are aching at the loss” of Georgia — who was donated to the sheriff’s department by a local family.
“She was an amazing bloodhound who was sweet, goofy and had all the potential to be the ‘best of the best.’ She will be deeply missed by everyone at our office, and by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her,” the sheriff’s office said.
It remains unclear how long Georgia was left alone in the car.
(BELL COUNTY, KY) — A black bear was discovered sitting on the stove inside a Kentucky home after crashing through the ceiling, authorities said.
The incident occurred last Wednesday when Game Warden Derick Creech in Bell County, Kentucky, received a call at approximately 5 a.m. to reports of a black bear inside of somebody’s home, according to a statement from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement released on Sunday.
“Upon arrival, the bear was located sitting on the stove in the kitchen,” authorities said.
Game Warden Creech determined that the bear was able to climb up a ladder outside and squeezed through an opening into the attic of the residence before falling through the ceiling and directly into the residence below, authorities said.
Warden Creech was able to run the stunned bear out through an open door and back into the wilderness following its fall into the kitchen.
Authorities did not give an estimate on the amount of damage the home sustained during the incident.
(GLENDALE, AZ) — At least three people were killed in a shooting at a restaurant in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday night, according to police.
Officials said during a press conference there were allegedly multiple shooters involved.
The shooting occurred at around 7:45 p.m. local time at El Camaron Gigante, a steak house near Grande Ave., according to Glendale police. The area is now safe with no danger to the public, police said.
An investigation into the incident is underway, police said, adding that multiple people had been detained for questioning but so far none arrested.
Glendale PD Public Information Officer Moroni Mendez told reporters at a press conference on Sunday night that three people died from their injuries. Five more victims sustained gunshot or shrapnel injuries, Mendez said.
“It’s a very large scene, we’re going to be working well into the night and probably until the sun comes up,” Mendez said.
Mendez also appealed for any witnesses to contact authorities with information related to the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Jeffrey Cook and Erica Morris contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Emil Bove, President Donald Trump’s former defense attorney who took aggressive steps to enforce Trump’s political agenda at the Justice Department in the early months of his presidency, told the Senate Judiciary Committee, “I’m not anybody’s henchman” at a confirmation hearing Wednesday to consider him for a federal judgeship.
Trump last month tapped Bove, who has been helping lead the Justice Department, for a judgeship on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
In his opening statement Wednesday, Bove vigorously disputed what he described as “a wildly inaccurate caricature” of himself generated by the “mainstream media” which has cast him as a “henchman” of President Trump.
“I am someone who tries to stand up for what I believe is right, I’m not afraid to make difficult decisions — I understand that some of those decisions have generated controversy,” Bove said. “I respect this process, and I’m here today to address some of your questions about those decisions, but I want to be clear about one thing up front: There is a wildly inaccurate caricature of me in the mainstream media. I’m not anybody’s henchman. I’m not an enforcer.”
The hearing comes one day after a former top DOJ career official issued an explosive whistleblower complaint accusing Bove of allegedly suggesting the Trump administration should defy judicial orders that sought to restrict their aggressive efforts to deport undocumented immigrants earlier this year.
The 27-page complaint, provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department’s top watchdog and obtained by ABC News, alleges that Bove and other top DOJ officials strategized how they could mislead courts regarding the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts and potentially ignore judges’ rulings outright.
Addressing the complaint, Bove denied the allegations outright.
“No, I have never advised the Department of Justice attorney to violate a court order,” Bove said. “Even if that account is taken at face value, the whistleblower acknowledges that he left the meeting on March 14 of this year with the understanding that, of course, the department would advise clients to abide by court orders.”
Bove also suggested the issuance of the complaint by Erez Reuveni, a longtime career official who was promoted under the first Trump Administration for his immigration legal work, was an example of the “unelected bureaucracy” seeking to thwart “the unitary executive” and “the people that elected the president.”
“What I mean by that is, throughout this complaint, there’s a suggestion that a line attorney, not even the head of the Office of immigration litigation, was in a position or considered himself to be, to bind the department’s leadership and other Cabinet officials,” Bove said. “I don’t abide that line thinking in my management style, and I’m not apologetic of that.”
Bove also rejected allegations that there was any “quid pro quo” deal with New York Mayor Eric Adams in the DOJ’s decision to drop federal corruption charges against him in exchange for his support on immigration enforcement.
“That’s simply false and it’s refuted by — refuted by the record,” Bove said.
Multiple career prosecutors resigned in protest over the move and described the arrangement as a clear ‘quid pro quo.’ A federal judge ultimately rejected the department’s request to drop the case ‘without prejudice’ — which would have left the prospect they could seek charges against Adams again if he did not continue supporting the administration. In his ruling dismissing the charges, Judge Dale Ho was deeply skeptical of the government’s motives, writing, “Everything here smacks of a bargain.”
Adams has denied the allegations and has pushed back on accusations of a quid quo pro.
Ranking Democratic Senate Judiciary member Sen. Dick Durbin, in his opening remarks at Wednesday’s hearing, said, “The former personal defense attorney of President Trump, Mr. Bove has led the effort to weaponize the Department of Justice against the president’s enemies. Having earned his stripes as a loyalist to this President, he’s been rewarded with this lifetime nomination.”
Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley cast Bove as a victim of an “intense opposition campaign” by Democrats and the media.
“I think that this committee owes this nominee a fair shake and respect at this hearing,” Grassley said. “This is hardly the first time this Congress that we’ve come into a nomination hearing against a backdrop of breathless claims that one of President Trump’s nominees is uniquely unqualified or unfit.”
Grassley argued that lawmakers should instead look to Bove’s resume as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and his time as a judicial clerk on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, prior to serving as Trump’s personal attorney.
“This high stakes worked demands sharp legal judgment and steady resolve,” Grassley said. “Day in and day out, he was in the trenches putting terrorists and drug traffickers behind bars … Put very simply, Mr. Bove checks every box — academic distinction, federal courtships, complex trial and appellate litigation, senior Justice Department leadership. His experience isn’t just sufficient, it is very exceptional.”