Georgia school chief says state will restore public funding for AP African American studies course

Georgia school chief says state will restore public funding for AP African American studies course
PixelsEffect/Getty Images

Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods announced on Wednesday that the state will restore public funding for Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies to be taught in public schools after seeking “guidance and clarity” from the state’s attorney general regarding whether state law permits its inclusion in the state-approved course catalog.

In a statement posted to the Georgia Department of Education website, the Republican school chief said that “It has “been determined that this law shall not restrict local school systems from adopting any AP, IB, or dual enrollment course,” as long as “these courses are implemented ‘in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs,’” as outlined by the law.

“As I have said, I will follow the law. In compliance with this opinion, the AP African American Studies course will be added to the state-funded course catalog effective immediately,” Woods’ statement continued.

In his decision last month to pull public funding for the course, Woods cited Georgia’s House Bill 1084, Republican-backed legislation that became law in 2002 and that banned teaching “divisive concepts” in public school, including numerous concepts dealing with race and racism, including what is generally described as institutional racism.

But on Wednesday, Woods said that his decision to reverse course is based on a determination by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, who said in a letter sent to “the sponsor of [HB 1084]” that “this law shall not restrict local school systems from adopting any AP, IB, or dual enrollment course,” and that “Each such course will be exempted from the provisions of the divisive concepts legislation, so long as these courses are implemented “in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs.”

Woods’ statement did not name HB 1084’s sponsor, but the bill was authored by state Rep. Will Wade.

Carr said in that letter, which was obtained by ABC News, that HB 1084 was “not to be construed or applied to somehow prohibit the implementation of advanced placement, international baccalaureate, or dual enrollment coursework.”

“The only limitations placed on such coursework by [HB 1084] are that it is implemented ‘in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs.'”

A spokesperson for Carr told ABC News on Wednesday that the letter reflects his view on state funding for the AP African American studies course.

ABC News reached out to Wade’s office for further comment, but the request was not immediately returned.

A representative for the Georgia Senate told ABC News that despite the reversal, Democratic lawmakers from both of the state’s legislative chambers are still expected to hold a previously scheduled hearing on the issue on Thursday.

Woods’ July 23 decision to prohibit the teaching of AP African American studies in Georgia public schools was met with weeks of backlash from state Democratic lawmakers, educators and students, who urged the superintendent to reverse his decision.

“From the beginning, we knew that Woods was wrong,” Democratic Sen. Nikki Merritt wrote Wednesday on X. “This is a victory today for our students, teachers, and Black History demonstrating the potential of community involvement.”

Merritt previously criticized Woods’ decision during a July 24 press conference at the Georgia State Capitol, where a group of Democratic lawmakers and advocates called on Woods to restore funding for the AP African American studies course and argued that it has been unfairly targeted.

“This course is the only AP course removed. And we’re left wondering why. I can tell you it’s not about funding,” Merritt said during the event.

While the state rejected funding for the AP course, school districts still had the option to offer courses on African American studies as a topic, but Merritt said that was “not good enough.”

“Explain to me why this course is being singled out and is no longer eligible for state funds,” she added.

Woods said in his statement Wednesday that the exemption will require that a disclaimer be added to all AP courses in the Georgia course catalog, which in part says that “Advanced Placement (AP) courses and their instructional frameworks and curriculum are solely owned and endorsed by the College Board. The contents of these courses have not been reviewed or approved by the Georgia Department of Education.”

The disclaimer further advises school districts to “use a process for reviewing, approving, and adopting AP courses and instructional frameworks that engages students, parents, educators, and community stakeholders.”

“Curricula and training should abide by state and local policies, including House Bill 1084 – which requires that the curriculum of exempted AP courses be implemented in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs,” the disclaimer concludes.

The inclusion of AP African American studies in public schooling has become a politically charged topic in many states. Florida, South Carolina and Arkansas have also recently pulled public funding for the course.

ABC News’ Mariama Jalloh contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

A woman who took an abortion pill was charged with murder. She is now suing prosecutors
A woman who took an abortion pill was charged with murder. She is now suing prosecutors
Getty Images – STOCK/Andrey Denisyuk

(AUSTIN, Texas.) — A Texas woman who self-managed her abortion is suing prosecutors and a local sheriff after she was held in jail for two nights on a murder charge that was ultimately dismissed.

Lizelle Gonzalez, a Star County, Texas, resident, filed a civil rights complaint alleging that hospital staff provided her private information to prosecutors and the county sheriff who later charged her with murder, according to court documents.

Under Texas’ multiple abortion bans, it is not a crime for a woman to obtain or seek abortion care for herself; the abortion bans target physicians and anyone who aids a woman in obtaining or seeking an abortion.

Gonzalez is alleging the prosecutors and the sheriff violated her Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights and is seeking over $1 million in damages. Two prosecutors — District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez and District Attorney Alexandria Lynn Barrera — as well as Starr County Sheriff Rene Fuentes and Starr County are all named in the lawsuit.

State law prohibits physicians from providing abortion care and places civil and criminal penalties on anyone who aids a woman in obtaining abortion care unless the mother’s life is at risk.

Complaint alleges privacy law violations
Gonzalez says she went to an emergency room in January 2022 after having taken “Cytotec Icetrogen 400 mcg” — otherwise known as misoprotol, one of the two medications used in the abortion pill regimen — to cause an abortion when she was 19 weeks pregnant, according to her complaint.

An exam found no contractions and found a fetal heart rate so she was discharged from the hospital and told to follow up days later, according to her lawsuit.

Less than an hour after she was discharged, she was taken back to the hospital with complaints of abdominal pain and vaginal bleeding. No fetal cardiac activity was detected upon examination and a cesarean section was performed. She delivered a stillborn child, according to court documents.

Gonzalez alleged her private medical information was then given to state prosecutors and the sheriff, ultimately leading to her arrest which she says violated federal privacy laws.

Gonzalez alleged in court documents that the district attorney’s office and the Starr County Sheriff’s Office had agreements with a local hospital to report these types of cases. Gonzalez also alleged there are other women who’s health information was also shared for the purpose of investigations and potential indictments.

She alleged that two district attorneys and the Starr County’s sheriff presented false and misleading information to a grand jury to secure an indictment against her, according to court documents.

Gonzalez was arrested in April 2022 and held in jail for two nights before a $500,000 bond was posted and she was released. The charges against her were dismissed two days after she was released.

Due to her indictment and arrest, Gonzalez suffered “humiliation” which has “permanently affected her standing in the community,” she alleged in court documents.

Earlier this year, Ramirez agreed to pay a $1,250 fine under a settlement reached with the State Bar of Texas and to have his license held in a probated suspension for 12 months for his prosecution of acts clearly not criminal under state law. He remains the Starr County district attorney.

Ramirez and Barrera have sought to have the suit dismissed and have argued in court documents that they have “absolute immunity for the individual claims against them because the pleaded facts show nothing other than actions taken as part of the judicial phase of criminal proceedings,” according to court documents.

Fuentes also sought to get the case thrown out and argued that he has “qualified immunity” and argued that she did not specify claims against him specifically, but rather against his office.

An attorney representing Ramirez, Barrera, Fuentes and Starr County declined to comment on the lawsuit and told ABC News all responses will be through court filings.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Extreme heat, bone-dry vegetation and human misconduct prompting intense wildfire season
Extreme heat, bone-dry vegetation and human misconduct prompting intense wildfire season
A firefighter works as the Nixon Fire burns with evacuation orders in the area on July 29, 2024 near Aguanga, Calif. — Mario Tama/Getty Images

(REDDING, Calif.) — It’s only August, but already the U.S. wildfire season has burned more than 4.4 million acres, up a staggering 278% from last year, the National Interagency Fire Center reported Thursday.

Fueled by record high temperatures, including prolonged heat waves that have left many parts of the West with bone-dry vegetation, firefighters were battling 93 large active wildfires on Thursday in 13 states, including 28 fires that have prompted evacuations, according to the fire center.

With precipitation in the West below normal for July, some of the largest fires in U.S. history have ignited, especially in California and Oregon where a combined 44 fires were burning on Thursday, according to the fire center.

“Warming temperatures, drier conditions, and shifts in precipitation are contributing to an increase in the frequency of large wildfires and acres of land burned in the U.S. each year,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A prime example is the Park Fire in Northern California, which was deliberately set on July 24 and rapidly spread through dry vegetation to become the largest active fire in the nation and the fifth-largest wildland blaze in California history.

“Year-to-date annual acres burned for the U.S. is above the 10-year average at 123% of normal,” according to a statement from the center.

The fire center added, “In comparison to the outlook issued a month ago, larger areas of the West are expected to experience above normal significant fire potential in August and September.”

And just because most of the wildfire activity is happening in the West, thatdoesn’t mean the rest of the country is immune from the effects.

“Western wildfires account for about half of the smoke that the rest of the contiguous U.S. experiences each year,” according to Climate Central, an independent group of scientists that researches climate change.

The average number of heat waves major U.S. cities experience each year has doubled since the 1980s, according to the federal government’s Fifth National Climate Assessment. In the United States, summer minimum nighttime temperatures are warming nearly twice as fast as summer maximum daytime temperatures, according to Climate Central.

No state has experienced a worse wildfire season than California. The number of acres consumed by flames in the Golden State as of Thursday is 768,137, an increase of 2,905% from 2023, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The 4,696 wildfires that have erupted in the state this year have destroyed more than 700 structures, including homes and commercial property, according to Cal Fire.

Here are some of the largest fires burning in the West:

The Park Fire in California

Firefighters battling the Park Fire in Northern California, the largest active fire in the nation, made significant progress in the past three days, increasing containment lines on the blaze to 22% as of Thursday night, according to Cal Fire.

The Park Fire, which officials said was deliberately started on July 24 and spread through Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties in Northern California, has grown to 394,953 acres. The blaze leapfrogged this week over the 2020 Creek Fire, which tore through Central California’s Sierra National Forest, to become the fifth largest wildfire in state history, officials said.

The Park Fire has destroyed at least 540 structures and damaged another 50, according to Cal Fire. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.

More than 3,800 people have been evacuated due to the Park Fire, Cal Fire said.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, of Chico, has been accused of starting the blaze and was arrested on a charge of felony arson with an enhancement of special circumstances. On Thursday, Stout made his second court appearance this week. His arraignment was continued to a later date to allow his public defender to review the case reports and determine a plea, according to ABC affiliate station KRCR in Redding, California.

Stout, who remains in jail without bail, was allegedly spotted just before 3 p.m. PT on July 24 pushing a burning car down a gully called “Alligator Hole” in Bidwell Park, near Chico, sparking the Park Fire, prosecutors said.

The Nixon Fire in Southern California

California firefighters were also confronting the Nixon Fire that Monday off Richard Nixon Boulevard in Riverside County, northeast of the town of Aguanga, according to Cal Fire.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Nixon Fire had grown to 5,222 acres and was 18% contained, according to Cal Fire.

At least four structures in the fire zone were destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

The Alexander Mountain Fire in Colorado

Colorado firefighters were also trying to get the upper hand on the Alexander Mountain Fire, which was first reported Monday morning, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The fire burning in a remote mountainous area near Roosevelt National Park grew to 8,134 acres by Thursday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire was 5% contained, according to the Forest Service.

Stone Canyon Fire in Colorado

The Stone Canyon Fire west of Rabbit Mountain and the town of Lyons and about eight miles from the Alexander Mountain Fire had burned 1,553 acres as of Thursday night, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management.

The blaze was 30% contained, officials said.

The remains of a person were recovered from a home in the area of the Stone Canyon Fire on Wednesday, according to Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson. But Johnson released few details on the circumstances of the death.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DA argues against lifting Trump’s limited gag order in hush money case
DA argues against lifting Trump’s limited gag order in hush money case
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, in a court filing Friday, opposed lifting the limited gag order on Donald Trump as the former president awaits sentencing in his criminal hush money case.

The limited gag order prevents Trump from targeting witnesses, jurors and others associated with the case.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that Trump’s “political opponents” — including President Joe Biden, Robert DeNiro, Michael Cohen, and Stormy Daniels — are using the gag order as a “sword” to attack the former president.

Trump last month was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

With the trial over, Trump’s attorneys asked the judge overseeing the case, Juan Merchan, to lift the limited gag order as Trump awaits his sentencing on July 11, arguing that the court’s concerns no longer apply.

But Bragg’s office said the protections should remain in effect at least through sentencing.

“Defendant’s demand that this Court precipitously end these protections, even before the sentencing hearing on July 11, is overstated and largely unfounded,” prosecutors said in Friday’s filing.

Prosecutors argued that the gag order was necessary to protect staff and lawyers with the Manhattan district attorney’s office from Trump’s “dangerous attacks.”

According to an affidavit filed Friday, the New York Police Department’s Threat Assessment and Protection Unit identified 61 actionable threats against Bragg, his family and staff in 2024, including 56 threats during the last three months when the trial was active. Threats included bomb threats, doxing, and online threats, such as messages including “Your life is done” and “we will kill you all.”

“The Court’s orders as to prosecutors, court staff, and their families continue to strike the appropriate balance under the Constitution to mitigate the threat to the judicial process posed by defendant’s dangerous attacks,” the DA’s filing argued.

Prosecutors also accused defense attorneys for including “a number of categorically false accusations” in their recent filings, including suggesting that Bragg was coordinating with a “cast of associates” to limit Trump’s speech ahead of this month’s upcoming presidential debate.

“Defendant offers no factual basis for this assertion, and there is none: the claim is a lie,” the filing said. “These knowing falsehoods are just the latest examples of defendant’s patent disrespect for the rule of law and the impartial administration of justice.”

While prosecutors argued that the gag order should remain in place to protect jurors, court staff, prosecutors, and their families, they conceded that the provisions of the gag order prohibiting Trump’s statements about witnesses no longer need to be enforced.

“Now that the jury has delivered a verdict, however, the compelling interest in protecting the witnesses’ ability to testify without interference is no longer present,” the DA’s filing said.

On Tuesday, the New York Court of Appeals declined to take up Trump’s challenge to the limited gag order, saying their rejection is based “upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.