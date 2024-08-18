Georgia sheriff’s deputy killed after being ‘ambushed’ responding to domestic dispute call

(KENOSHA, Wis.) — Kenosha, Wisconsin, is a picturesque community on the shore of Lake Michigan. It is known for its boats, fresh corn at the farmer’s market and the country’s oldest velodrome. However, everything changed when Kenosha burst into the national spotlight in 2020.
Jacob Blake, 29, a father of three, was shot seven times by a local police officer and left paralyzed from the waist down. Following the August 2020 police shooting of Blake, protests, riots, and civil unrest took place in Kenosha and across the United States as part of the Black Lives Matter movement and other groups protesting racial injustice.
Amid looting and riots in Kenosha, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse arrived at the scene armed, stating he was there to protect a car dealership from rioters. As the situation escalated, Rittenhouse shot three men, two of whom died.
Rittenhouse was charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A charge of violating a curfew that was imposed during the protests in Kenosha was later dropped.
Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to the charges and, during trial testimony, said he shot all three men with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in self-defense.
Rittenhouse was found not guilty. Embraced by gun rights supporters, he became a symbol of the Second Amendment and gained popularity within the Republican Party.
Now, in the aftermath of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, all eyes are on the state of Wisconsin, a battleground state where Trump recently visited for the Republican National Convention.
Residents of Kenosha are experiencing similar fears they felt four years ago, according to community activist Molly Gray-Moores.
“Oh, my God, are we going backward instead of moving forward?” Gray-Moores said. “We need our city and our nation to come to one place where we all come together. We can’t keep tearing up our city and our nation.”
Gray-Moore’s sentiments also resonate with Kenosha’s new police chief, Patrick Patton, who agrees. Patton was policing a local parade when news broke of the assassination attempt on Trump.
“Whatever side of the fence you fall on, an attack on an elected official or a former sitting president or a candidate for that matter is kind of an attack on our democracy,” Patton said. “The world kind of looks to America as the leaders in that field. So this sets us back. We can’t have it. It’s un-American.”
In rural Kenosha, it’s Trump country, and there has been a wake-up call. Some locals are concerned that people are resorting to violence, using guns instead of voting to get their message across.
“They might not always agree with us, but they have their opinions, we have our opinions,” Diane Biehn, a resident of rural Kenosha, said. “Let’s not take it to that level of violence.”
On the other side of town, a local businessman and barber is trying to increase community participation by holding community engagement sessions in his shop. Topics include the direction of our country and who will lead it.
Alvin Owens operates the Regimen Barber Collective and hopes to engage individuals from diverse backgrounds to advocate for voting and the right to vote.
ABC News spoke with a participant who said they benefited from these conversations and put their apathy toward the current presidential candidates aside.
“I got four children and they’re all boys, and I want them to be kings,” Kyle Smith said. “I want them to be men in the truest sense that they can. And I can’t teach that if I don’t embody it and I may not want to vote, but I got to, man. So, hopefully, I vote for the right person. We’ll see.”
Another participant encourages candidates to appreciate America’s diversity.
“I think that’s really important to go outside of your box and listen to other people and learn who they are, and embrace our diversity, because that’s what America is,” Jami Jastrom said.
As the nation enters the final months of this tumultuous election cycle, both presidential candidates are calling for less angry rhetoric and more unity, a sentiment shared by Kenoshans.
“Let’s work together,” Gray-Moores said. “Everybody has a voice, use it. You don’t have to use anger, you don’t have to use weapons. None of that, that’s not what we’re about.”
(NEW YORK) — The islands of Hawaii have been sold to travelers as a dream destination paradise, but the Maui wildfires pulled back the curtain on a complicated history and reality that few tourists see.
In August 2023, wildfires on the island left 102 people dead and more than 2,000 properties destroyed, displacing more than 7,000 residents. It was the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.
The destruction forced open deep wounds in the community about housing, water rights and tourism.
Within days of the fire, a new generation of leaders emerged to fight for their town, their community, and ultimately a more equitable future for all Hawaii. They call themselves Lahaina Strong.
“We turned our passion and aloha for our place into law that can protect and reshape this place through the lens of our people,” said Lahaina Strong organizer Pā’ele Kiakona.
Organizer Courtney Lazo was left without a home following the disaster; she worked to save the house five generations of her family had lived in by hosing it down but ultimately it was lost.
Kiakona drove around downed power lines and through smoke to save his grandmother from the growing blaze.
Jordan Ruidas, another organizer, is a young mother thrust into local community organizing after the tragedy.
The wildfires took lives, homes, businesses, and landmarks both historic and personal to the people of Lahaina.
The deadly blaze forced the community into action, while highlighting the need for change.
“We do have the unique opportunity where we can build back and we can build back better,” Lazo said.
“I’ll fight tooth and nail, fighting to protect our environment, our water, our people – all of those things that would have helped prevent the fire,” Kiakona added in a separate interview.
The Lahaina fire accelerated an ongoing exodus of Hawaiian and local families that has been happening for decades, due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing.
“This beautiful Hawaii that everybody comes to see and partake in will no longer be here if Hawaiians are not here and local people are not here,” Ruidas said.
The U.S. Census found in 2020 that more Native Hawaiians lived outside of the state than inside.
“If we continue to be displaced outside of our home, then what does that mean for Hawaii?” Noah Dolim, assistant professor of history at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, told ABC News.
After the fires, protests on concerns about housing and cultural preservation — at local and state meetings and on public beaches — helped result in substantial legislative action. Despite lacking political backgrounds, the young activists taught themselves how to lobby for bills and have been met with much success.
The group played a key role in advocating for Gov. Josh Green to sign a bill into law on May 3, 2024 that gave counties more authority to regulate short-term vacation rentals amid the ongoing state housing crisis and aftermath of the wildfires.
Before the fire, almost half of the dwellings in West Maui were used solely as short-term vacation rentals, according to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. This means they were rented out to tourists by owners who may charge thousands a month and leaving fewer options for long-term renters.
“To actually have the entire community across the state pushing for this change, it’s almost like an exhale,” said Lazo.
The impact will be felt beyond the coasts of Lahaina — the law applies to the entirety of the Hawaiian Islands.
“Every single island has issues with short-term rentals,” said Kiakona. “This was an issue that has been going on way too long. Those who just look at Hawaii as a money-making vehicle rather than people’s homes.”
Members of Lahaina Strong feel this is just the beginning of their movement — they remain committed to the work necessary to regenerate Lahaina, reforest the land, and to fight for change on such issues as overtourism and for increased water rights.
(LOS ANGELES) — An operation is underway Thursday by the Los Angeles Police Department to make arrests in the murder of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Wactor was shot “without provocation” around 3:25 a.m. on May 25, after he ended his shift at a bar and walked to his car, according to police.
He was confronted by three people who had his car “raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter,” police said in a statement.
In a press conference Tuesday, Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, urged Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and District Attorney George Gascón to strengthen the criminal justice system.
“It needs to start with LA. People watch you from across the country. And this is where change needs to start,” Scarlett Wactor said.
Scarlett Wactor told reporters what the loss of her son has meant to her.
“I’m beginning to sound like a broken record, but grief is my constant companion,” she said.
Earlier in August, police released new images of the three suspects accused of killing Wactor and the car they fled in.
Police asked for public assistance in identifying the three suspects.
The suspect accused of shooting Wactor has a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek, according to police.
The three individuals fled the scene in a black Infiniti Q50 Sedan, which police said was stolen.
In an emotional press conference in June, Wactor’s family and friends pushed for arrests to be made in the case.
“I’m here because one of the best men — if not the best man — I’ve ever known, was tragically and brutally taken from this earth,” Wactor’s friend, Micah Parker, said at the news conference. “He was taken from his mother, his brothers, his extended family, his friends and his fans.”‘
Just before he was shot, Wactor had been with a female co-worker, and he immediately stepped in front of her to try to protect her, according to his family and friends.
“They had a mask on and they pulled out a gun,” Wactor’s friend, Colin Flynn, told ABC News. “And from what I understand, Johnny literally stood in between himself and his colleague. And the shooter just pulled the trigger and ran away.”
In a message to the culprits, Parker vowed, “We are going to find you.”
“You do not get to terrorize our streets, stealing and killing with impunity anymore,” Parker said.
“To the LAPD, who are out there risking their lives every day, who are here with us today, I first want to say thank you,” Parker said. “But I also implore you to please — not rest, do not relent, until these three killers are brought to justice.”
Wactor played a recurring character in “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in other TV series, including “Criminal Minds,” “Siberia” and “Westworld.” He was called “one of a kind” in a statement on the official Instagram account for “General Hospital.”
“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” the statement read. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”
Wactor’s manager said in a statement to ABC News at the time that he was “still processing this unfortunate and senseless tragedy.”
“Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him. His professionalism, his enthusiasm and love for his craft was infectious and made him such a joy to work with. He pursued his dreams and achieved them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others,” he said. “I am proud to say I was Johnny’s manager and friend. He will always be cherished in my memory.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.