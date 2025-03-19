‘Get them here now!’: 911 calls from California’s Eaton Fire full of pleas for help

(CALIFORNIA) — Voices were full of panic when 911 operators began answering the urgent calls for help that started flowing into the emergency line on the evening of Jan. 7.

“There’s houses on fire. There’s no [expletive] anybody here,” one caller told the woman answering for the Sierra Madre Police Department in the suburbs of Los Angeles County. The caller was begging for firefighters. “Get them here now!”

The caller had spotted what would become known as the Eaton Fire, one of the most destructive infernos in California history.

ABC News and affiliate KABC-TV obtained a recording of the woman’s call, along with multiple other conversations between residents and Sierra Madre dispatchers under the California Public Records Act.

The recordings shine new light on the initial confusion and subsequent fear faced by residents who saw the initial flames during January’s deadly wildfires.

“I don’t know if anyone has called yet, but we noticed that there is an extremely large fire to the northwest of Grand View,” another caller said. “It looks like it’s in the neighborhood. Like, we’re starting to think we need to evacuate and we need Sierra Madre to start getting on this.”

The dispatcher responded that the fire was in neighboring Pasadena at the time, not in the caller’s area.

“No, no, no, not Pasadena,” the caller responded, explaining his location. “We just walked outside. We’re panicking to evacuate.”

One by one, the calls poured in from Sierra Madre and surrounding areas. A third caller told a dispatcher that he was not home at the time, but could see flames from a surveillance camera on his property.

“There’s homes on fire on Ranch Top in Hastings Ranch,” a fourth caller said. “There’s no fire truck out here. Not one.”

Over the next 24 days, the Eaton Fire would spread across 14,000 acres in the San Gabriel Mountains, Altadena, Pasadena and Sierra Madre, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. More than 9,000 structures were destroyed and 17 people died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Eaton Fire started more than seven hours after the Palisades Fire broke out on the other side of Los Angeles County, near the Pacific Ocean.

Multiple agencies, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department, have declined requests to provide ABC News with audio files associated with the Palisades Fire.

 

Search underway for missing 2-year-old boy Dane Paulsen in Oregon
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SILETZ, Ore.) — A massive search is underway for an Oregon toddler who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Dane Paulsen, 2, was reported missing at approximately 4:25 p.m. Saturday and was last seen playing in the front yard of his family’s Siletz, Oregon, home, “out of sight of his parents,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement on Sunday.

“We thank our community for sharing information and tips related to this investigation,” the sheriff’s department said. “Our team and the community are working tirelessly to bring Dane home.”

Authorities have searched 382 acres and 283 miles have been covered, but Paulsen has still not been found, authorities said.

The child is “friendly and fearless, and is comfortable around strangers and water, but cannot swim” and is “known to love water and vehicles,” authorities said.

Paulsen has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy hoodie with ears, black pants and blue and white shoes, the sheriff’s department said.

Multiple search-and-rescue teams, 40 investigators, aerial drones, human trailing dogs and 138 community volunteers continue to search for Paulsen, authorities said. Marine teams and divers have also begun looking in the Siletz River, authorities said.

The Lincoln County Major Crime Team and the FBI are also assisting with the investigation and any new leads, authorities said. The FBI’s Victim Service Division is also providing resources to Paulsen’s family, officials said.

Previously, an adult male and a 1990s gold-colored station wagon, “both of which were not known to the family,” were seen in the area approximately 30 minutes prior to Paulsen’s disappearance, but authorities have located the driver and the vehicle, which are “no longer a point of interest.”

At this time, “Dane’s disappearance does not meet the criteria to use the Amber Alert system,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The Department of Justice requires certain criteria to issue an Amber Alert, including the following: reasonable belief an abduction occurred, the child is in imminent danger of injury or death, there is enough descriptive information on the victim and the abduction, the child is 17 years or younger and the child’s name or other important information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center system, according to the department’s website.

“There is no evidence at this time to suggest criminal actions are involved in this incident,” police said.

Officials said community members wanting to assist with search efforts can check in with camp hosts at Elks Toketee Illahee campground on Monday, or can report relevant information regarding Paulsen’s disappearance by calling 541-265-0669.

The sheriff’s department said additional updates on the situation will be shared via social media and FlashAlert.

Top Trump official tasked with dismantling USAID is out
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Pete Marocco, the Trump administration official tasked with dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development, told State Department staff on Tuesday night that he is stepping away from his role at USAID and returning to his previous role at the State Department, according to an email obtained by ABC News.

“It’s been my honor to assist Secretary Rubio in his leadership of USAID through some difficult stages to pivot this enterprise away from its abuses of the past,” Marocco said in the email. “Now that USAID is under control, accountable and stable, I am going to return to my post as the Director of Foreign Assistance to bring value back to the American people.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio named Marocco USAID deputy administrator in early February, and Marocco — along with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency — led the widespread effort to dismantle the agency by laying off thousands of employees, revoking funding for more than 80% of its programs, and shedding its Washington, D.C., headquarters.

Marocco said in his email that he is leaving now that “USAID is under control, accountable, and stable” — however many of the administration’s moves are currently being challenged or stalled in the courts, with a judge on Tuesday ruling that the dismantling of USAID was unconstitutional.

A State Department official confirmed that Marocco would return to his role as the agency’s Director of Foreign Assistance, and that two political appointees would assume the responsibilities of the deputy administrator.

Those two individuals are Jeremy Lewin, who will serve as USAID COO and Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programs, and Ken Jackson, who will be USAID CFO and Deputy Administrator for Management and Resources, according to Marocco’s email.

Lewin, 28, has been working with DOGE at the State Department, helping in the effort to dismantle USAID, sources told ABC News. He graduated in 2022 from Harvard Law School, where he co-authored multiple op-eds with renowned liberal constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe.

He was later hired as an associate in the Los Angeles office of the law firm Munger, Towles & Olsen, according to a now-defunct profile on the firm’s website.

Lewin appears to have no apparent government experience, though his law firm bio claimed that he had “confidentially advised senior global policymakers — including the U.S. President and senior Congressional leaders, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zekelsnkyy, and senior members of the G7 and UN — on matters of international law and policy.”

Critics of the Trump administration say its efforts to nullify the agency will cripple American influence overseas and carry devastating effects for some of the most vulnerable populations in the world, which relied on U.S. funding for health care, food, and other basic needs.

In a statement shared by the State Department, Marocco said that “the crisis-level issues that had plagued USAID were far worse than we anticipated,” and that “It has been an honor and a privilege to help restore accountability and transparency at USAID.”

How a new NASA satellite could help solve the global temperature spike mystery
Yasin Baturhan Ergin/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Last year, 2024, was the warmest year on record for the planet, easily breaking the previous record set just a year earlier.

Scientists say the unfolding El Niño event superimposed on long-term global warming is a primary driver of this huge spike in global surface temperatures since mid-2023. But the magnitude of the increase shocked many experts, leaving them somewhat puzzled about what else could be behind the remarkable temperature.

NASA’s newest Earth-observing satellite, PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem), is expected to provide new data to help scientists understand how changing levels of different atmospheric aerosols impact Earth’s energy balance.

New research published in Environmental Research Letters investigated some of the factors contributing to the spike in global temperature. Researchers focused specifically on the things that impact the amount of energy entering and leaving the Earth, known as the planet’s energy balance.

Their findings show that atmospheric aerosol levels could be partly to blame for an energy imbalance that’s causing our accelerating warming rate.

This new data joins a growing list of research that points to atmospheric aerosols as a potentially significant contributor to our record-breaking surface temperatures. It also underscores the importance of better understanding how various atmospheric aerosols behave and interact with each other.

Atmospheric aerosols are tiny particles that can reflect sunlight back into space and reduce global temperatures. However, their concentrations have greatly diminished due to international efforts to reduce air pollution in recent decades. Now, more sunlight reaches the Earth’s surface, creating a heating effect.

For decades, we’ve been removing aerosols from our air without fully realizing the potential cascading effects of these actions.

To help solve this puzzle, climate scientists are eagerly awaiting the first batch of operational data from NASA’s PACE, launched nearly a year ago.

According to NASA, the PACE satellite can map atmospheric aerosols and differentiate how they absorb light and heat, characterizing them as “light” or “dark” in nature. Climate scientists say this will help them understand how changing levels of different atmospheric aerosols impact the planet’s energy balance and global temperature trends.

While satellite data has been publicly available since April, the satellite isn’t fully operational yet, according to NASA. That’s because the data is still undergoing verification and quality control, deeming it unusable in climate models and academic research. However, that will likely change later this year, as the data is currently undergoing its final validation stage.

ABC News’ Matthew Glasser contributed to this report.

