Get your first look at Sabrina Carpenter & Seth Rogen in ‘The Muppet Show’

‘The Muppet Show’ (Disney+)

It’s time to get things started on the return of the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational TV show ever.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of its original launch in 1976, The Muppet Show returns Feb. 4 for a “special event” on Disney+ and ABC. A new teaser just dropped featuring special guest stars Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen; Rogen is also an executive producer on the show.

In the teaser, Kermit the Frog turns the lights on and takes the stage, saying, “It’s the return of The Muppet Show, back on the very stage where it all started, and then ended, and is maybe starting again depending on how tonight goes.”

After a montage of scenes featuring characters like Rowlf the Dog, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and Bunsen and Beaker, we see Sabrina telling Miss Piggy, “You are an icon.” “You’re too sweet,” replies Piggy, before adding, “Go on.”

We then see Sabrina hitting a Muppet, while Seth, standing backstage, tells Fozzy Bear, “It’s always been a dream of mine to be here.” “Ooh,” Fozzy replies. “Got any other dreams?”

The original Muppet Show ran from 1976 to 1981, airing in over 100 countries and featuring musical guests like Elton John, Paul Simon, Diana Ross, Debbie Harry and Gladys Knight. All five seasons are available to stream now on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3 official trailer finds Lucy, Stephen back together
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3. (Disney/Ian Watson)

We aren’t lying about this.

The official trailer for season 3 of Tell Me Lies has arrived. The new season of the popular college-set Hulu drama series premieres on Jan. 13, 2026, with its first two episodes. This new season consists of eight episodes.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White once again star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco in season 3. The on-again-off-again couple have “rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with.”

The synopsis also teases that the repercussions from last school year “also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”

The trailer starts with Lucy tearfully filming an apology video. “My friends think I’m crazy,” she then tells Stephen as they lay in bed together. “We have to be nice to each other this time.”

Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo also star in season 3.

Iris Apatow has joined the cast in the recurring role of Amanda, who is a bubbly college freshman keeping a big secret.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2 now in production at Netflix
A behind-the-scenes photo as production starts on ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2. (Helen Perez/Netflix)

Get ready for more wigs.

Netflix has announced that The Hunting Wives season 2 is officially in production. It will consist of eight new episodes.

As previously reported, Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman are set to reprise their roles of Sophie and Margo in this new season. Also returning are Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit and George Ferrier.

Additionally, Netflix has announced that Karen Rodriguez and Hunter Emery are set to return to their roles of Deputy Salazar and Deputy Flynn in the new season. They will be series regulars, while Branton Box will also return in the guest star role of Sheriff Johnny.

The streaming service promises more cast will be announced at a later time.

“At the start of season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together,” according to its official logline. “As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives and serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is based on the novel by May Cobb.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant makes history as biggest winner in show’s history
‘Wheel of Fortune’ crowns biggest winner in show’s history. (ABC)

A Connecticut woman became the biggest winner in Wheel of Fortune history Tuesday night after taking home more than $1 million in prizes.

Christina Derevjanik of Stamford, Connecticut, won a total of $1,035,155, becoming only the fourth contestant ever to land the show’s $1 million grand prize and the first since Ryan Seacrest took over as host, according to a press release.

Over the course of the game, Derevjanik collected $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo, before advancing to the bonus round. She chose the category “Living Things” and correctly solved the puzzle, “PACK OF COYOTES.”

Seacrest then revealed the $1 million envelope, sparking confetti and cheers as Derevjanik celebrated her historic win.

Co-host Vanna White hugged her, saying, “I’m so happy for you!” Seacrest added, “Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye.”

Following the episode, Seacrest told her she had become the biggest winner in the show’s history, to which Derevjanik responded, “I have no words!”

Derevjanik later admitted, “I was trying to manifest this. I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen.”

Outside the game show spotlight, Derevjanik works in marketing for a utilities company. In her free time, she enjoys solving puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and hiking with her dog, Hazel. An avid runner, she has completed 11 half marathons and one full marathon.

The $1 million grand prize wedge was first introduced in 2008 during the show’s 26th season.

To claim it, contestants must land on the wedge, solve the puzzle and make it to the bonus round without hitting bankruptcy.

The prize has only been awarded three times before, including to Michelle Lowenstein in 2008, Autumn Erhard in 2013 and Sarah Manchester in 2014.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.