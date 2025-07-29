Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress on Jeffrey Epstein if she is pardoned

Patrick Mcmullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Ghislaine Maxwell appealed to Congress on Tuesday to push for a pardon so she can “testify openly and honestly” about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a letter from her attorney.

The overt pitch for clemency came in a letter to the House Oversight Committee which had subpoenaed Maxwell for testimony and records.

In a response to Chairman James Comer, Maxwell’s defense attorney David Markus said she would invoke her Fifth Amendment right and decline to testify unless the committee agreed to grant her immunity and interview her outside prison.

“Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity. Nor is a prison setting conducive to eliciting truthful and complete testimony,” Markus wrote.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges in 2021 after prosecutors said that, from 1994 to 2004, she worked together with Epstein to identify girls, groom them, and then transport them to Epstein’s properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico, and elsewhere, where they were then sexually abused.

Markus on Tuesday also asked the committee to provide questions in advance and postpone the interview until after the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to take up Maxwell’s appeal of her conviction.

“Of course, in the alternative, if Ms. Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing—and eager—to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington, D.C. She welcomes the opportunity to share the truth and to dispel the many misconceptions and misstatements that have plagued this case from the beginning,” Markus said.

President Donald Trump said Monday no one had approached him about a pardon for Maxwell though he reiterated his power to grant one. House Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC on Sunday pardoning Maxwell would be a mistake.

The letter comes after Maxwell and her lawyer met last week with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Maxwell answered questions for about nine hours over two days after being granted a limited form of immunity, sources told ABC News.

Blanche has not released any information about their conversation but says he will do so at the proper time.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is seeking an expedited deposition from News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch within the next 15 days as part of his defamation lawsuit against Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal.

Trump filed the $10 billion suit earlier this month after the Journal reported that Trump allegedly sent Epstein a bawdy letter in 2003 that was included in a book made for Epstein’s 50th birthday, which Trump has denied.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, was convicted in 2008 for sex trafficking of minors then was arrested again in 2019 and died by suicide in jail shortly thereafter.

In a court filing on Monday, Trump’s attorneys said they are seeking the expedited deposition in part due to Murdoch’s “age and health,” noting he is now 94 years old.

The filing also reiterated their claim that Trump reached out directly to Murdoch before the article was published to tell him the letter was fake, and that Murdoch allegedly replied that “he would take care of it.”

Murdoch’s direct involvement, Trump’s attorneys say, “further underscores Defendants’ actual malice and intent behind the decision to publish the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements about President Trump identified in the Complaint.”

“Because Murdoch is a director and majority owner of News Corp, he sits in the unique position of having readily available all documents, communications, and other information related to the Article and the decision to publish it,” the filing states.

“Moreover, if the purported letter in the Article somehow actually exists, which it does not, and the Defendants have it in their possession, which they do not, Murdoch has easy access to it,” says the filing.

The filing says Trump’s lawyers communicated their request to Murdoch’s attorneys via phone.

The judge ordered Murdoch to file a response to Trump’s motion by Aug. 4.

In response to the suit, a spokesperson for Journal owner Dow Jones said, “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(WHEELING, W.Va.) — The death toll has climbed to seven in the wake of heavy rains and devastating flash flooding in West Virginia, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said on Tuesday, as he warned the threat isn’t over.

“Flood watches continue throughout West Virginia,” Morrisey said on social media. “With the ground already saturated, there is the possibility of further flash flooding. Please continue to heed local warnings and do not attempt to drive through high waters.”

Among the seven people killed was 19-year-old Travis Creighton, according to his sister, Shelby Creighton.

“He was so funny, full of life and had a very big heart. Any inconvenience I had, he sat and listen[ed],” Shelby Creighton said in a statement to ABC News. “Travis understood me in ways no one did. He was always there for his big sister as I was always there for my brothers.”

“He was gone too soon,” she said. “I’m the older sibling. They were supposed to bury me first, not the other way around.”

Two people remain missing in the West Virginia as of Tuesday, the governor’s office said.

A state of emergency is in effect and the West Virginia National Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are on the ground in Marion County, the governor said.

Flash flooding struck Ohio County in the northern part of the state on Saturday night, dumping about 3 to 4 inches of rain over a short time period, according to the governor’s office.

The flash flooding continued on Sunday in Marion County, dropping 3 inches of rain in the city of Fairmont over a short time period, state officials said.

On Sunday, a residential building in Fairmont partially collapsed.

Footage from the scene showed water rushing out of the severely damaged structure as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Displaced residents are being housed at Fairmont State University, officials said.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds, Chris Looft and Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(UNION, Maine) — A woman who was found dead after she went paddleboarding on a lake in Maine was murdered, officials said Monday, and police are still searching for her killer.

Sunshine “Sunny” Stewart, 48, was found dead at Crawford Pond in Union on Thursday after police were contacted to say she had gone missing, Maine State Police said.

An autopsy was then conducted, which determined her death was a homicide, police said.

While the Office of the Chef Medical Examiner in Augusta determined the manner of death was a homicide, police said they would not be releasing the cause of death.

“All possible leads” and “every investigative avenue” are being pursued to solve Stewart’s killing, according to the Maine State Police.

Some of those angles include a thorough perimeter check of the area, canvassing the neighborhood for all surveillance and security camera footage that might help, an official familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Anyone who may have seen Stewart paddleboarding on July 2 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. near 100 Acre Island on Crawford Pond is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

Union is located near Maine’s Atlantic coast, about 30 miles from the capital of Augusta.

The investigation into the murder remains active and ongoing, police said.

“As always, members of the public are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement. Additional information will be released when it becomes appropriate to do so based on the progress of the investigation,” Maine State Police said in a statement Monday.

Stewart’s sister, Kim Ware, described her as the “strongest person I know” who would “give you the shirt off her back.” Ware said Stewart was a marine biologist, the “world’s best bartender sternman, lobersterman and boat captain” and was currently working as a contractor.

“Anyone blessed to be in her presence was in awe of her, her strength, courage, character, her energy and light. Truly an amazing woman. Now we have to rally and give her justice!” Ware said.

Sarah Vokey, Stewart’s close friend, said she had an “all-encompassing smile” even though her life “was not an easy one.”

“One of the hardest things I have ever written was the text that I sent to my son, ‘Sunshine was murdered,'” Vokey said in a statement.

