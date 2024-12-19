‘Ghostbusters’ animated film coming from Sony Animation, Netflix: Report

Sony

Who you gonna call?

Sony Animation and Netflix are teaming up for a Ghostbusters animated film, Deadline reports. While plot details are under wraps and the project is currently in early development, Kris Pearn is attached to direct the movie.

This new movie will be part of the preexisting Ghostbusters universe, adding to the world last seen in the live-action movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which was released in March 2024.

Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix are also working on a separate, brand-new animated series, in partnership with Ghost Corps. The project, which is currently in development, will also be based on Ghostbusters.

Pearn has helmed films for both Sony Animation and Netflix before, including the Sony sequel Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and Netflix’s The Willoughbys.

Ella Purnell on why ‘Sweetpea’ serial killer role “scared” her
Starz

Ella Purnell stars as Rhiannon Lewis in the new six-part Starz drama Sweetpea, about a young woman who transforms from meek wallflower to emboldened serial killer. Think Dexter meets female rage.

Purnell, who can also be seen in hit shows Yellowjackets and Fallout, says taking on this role in particular scared her because of its moral ambiguity.

“That was our goal with this series, was to conflict the audience, you know, make them relate to Rhiannon’s emotions and her motivations, but obviously not her actions,” she tells ABC Audio. “And that was just really interesting to me. I didn’t know if I could do it, and it really scared me.”

She was able to tap into Rhiannon’s rage — which manifests into some pretty intense kill scenes — by shaking off any inhibitions she may have had while filming.

“[I had to] not think about the cameras, not think about all my mates who are standing around on the set and just like let it out,” she says. “And it actually became quite therapeutic. And I think with all of those scenes, I didn’t practice them, I didn’t plan them, I didn’t really know what was going to come out and that was quite exciting.”

So what’s one pet peeve that would land someone on Purnell’s metaphorical “kill list”?

“One big one for me is … when people like constantly interrupt you,” she says. “We all have that one person who every time we speak, they decide to pipe up. And it’s only when we speak and they cut you off.” 

Sweetpea debuted Thursday on Starz and will air new episodes every Friday.

Josh Brolin opens up about sobriety journey: ‘I have more fun’
Antony Jones/Getty Images FILE

Actor Josh Brolin is opening up about his sobriety after cutting out alcohol over a decade ago.

The Dune: Part Two actor discussed maintaining his sobriety and life events that led him to become sober in a recent interview with British paper The Times published on Saturday.

“I was born to drink. I was birthed to drink. My mother drank exactly like I did, and I was raised to be a man and drink like the male equivalent of my mother,” writes Brolin in an excerpt of his new memoir, From Under the Truck, obtained by The Times.

Brolin told The Times he had decided to commit himself to sobriety after visiting his grandmother on her deathbed when he was intoxicated in 2013.

“I knew that was going to be the last time I drank,” said Brolin, who entered rehab, according to The Times interview.

Brolin, who is 56, said aging has made being sober all the more easy.

“I like getting older. It’s like a great excuse to finally go, ‘OK, just mellow out, you don’t need to constantly spin,'” he said.

In reflecting on his sobriety, Brolin shared that he has enjoyed staying away from drinking.

“I love being sober. I have more fun,” he said. “There’s nothing that I go through that I am absolutely certain wouldn’t be worse if I was drinking.”

 

Marvel removes beleaguered ‘Blade’ reboot from release schedule
Marvel Studios

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wesley Snipes confidently declares of himself, “There’s only one Blade. There’s ever only gonna be one Blade.” And a new move from Marvel Studios may prove him right. 

The long-gestating movie was supposed to open on Nov. 7, 2025 — but it has just been quietly removed from the studio’s release schedule, and in its place will bow instead 20th Century Studios’ Predator: Badlands.

As reported, Marvel announced back in 2019 that Mahershala Ali would be succeeding Snipes in the role of the beloved half-vampire vampire hunter, but a single line of dialogue delivered off camera in the after credits of 2021’s Eternals has been the extent of his work as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new Blade movie has suffered repeated delays and script overhauls, as well as the loss of director Bassam Tariq, then Yann Demange, as well as delays from the pandemic and then the twin Hollywood strikes, leaving many to wonder how long Ali would hang on.

Given the overwhelming response Snipes received from his secret role in Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s also not out of the question to wonder if Marvel has plans to work the 62-year-old star into the mix in a new film — if and when it comes out.

A look at Marvel’s newly revamped schedule also saw the addition of three untitled movies, respectively set for Feb. 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and Nov. 10, 2028.

Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

