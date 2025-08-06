Gifford Fire burns 83,000 acres, now the largest blaze in California this year

Smoke from the Rosa Fire rises in Riverside County, California, Aug. 4, 2025. Cal Fire

(SOLVANG, Calif.) — The Gifford Fire, a wildfire burning in Central California that has destroyed over 83,000 acres in six days, continues to rage and is now the largest blaze in the state this year, according to Cal Fire.

Since it started on Friday afternoon, the Gifford Fire — which is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California — has burned 83,933 acres and has only reached 9% containment, prompting evacuation orders for those in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials said.

While the flames have been centered around thick brush and rugged terrain, officials said over 1,000 structures are threatened by this wildfire.

Nearly 2,000 personnel have been dispatched to help fight the flames, with “great progress made on the west, north and east flanks of the fire” on Monday, according to Los Padres National Forest officials. Winds could potentially reach 20 mph on Tuesday, which could “test lines already constructed,” officials said.

On Wednesday, officials sad they would focus on improving “contingency and constructed containment fire lines.”

Warmer weather on Thursday and Friday could increase the “fire behavior” and pose a threat to the already raging flames, officials said.

On Tuesday, officials said they will deploy helicopters to “deliver very significant water drops” and will establish two new base camps to allow personnel to “more efficiently access the fire perimeter.”

An air quality alert in Cuyama, California, and an air quality watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County continues to remain in place “until conditions improve,” according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

The fire is also impacting those outside of California, with smoke from the flames filtering into the Las Vegas Valley, “reducing visibility and air quality,” according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.

Officials expect smoky conditions in the Las Vegas area “for at least another couple of days.”

Along with the Gifford Fire, firefighters are now also battling two additional flames in Central California that began on Monday — the Rosa Fire and the Gold Fire, according to Cal Fire.

The Rosa Fire, which is situated within Riverside County, has prompted evacuation orders and has destroyed 1,658 acres as of Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. The Gold Fire, which is located in San Bernardino County, is centered around “steep, rugged terrain in the northern area of the Mountaintop Ranger District” and has burned 991 acres, Cal Fire said.

As of Wednesday, the Rosa Fire is 18% contained and the Gold Fire is 5% contained, officials said.

The cause of all three fires remains under investigation, officials said.

Juveniles among seven injured in shooting at Jackson, Tennessee, park, say police
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(JACKSON, Tenn.) — Gunfire erupted in a Jackson, Tennessee, park Saturday night leaving seven people, including juveniles, injured and police seeking the perpetrators of the shooting, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Kate Campbell Park northeast of downtown Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department.

One of the gunshot victim was hospitalized in critical condition, two were in stable condition and four others were treated and released, police said in an updated statement Sunday morning.

No arrests have been announced.

Police officers responded to the park after receiving reports at around 8:41 p.m. of a shooting incident involving juveniles, authorities said in an earlier statement.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and a motive for it remain under investigation, police said. Investigators were continuing to collect evidence at the crime scene Sunday morning and were interviewing witnesses.

The Jackson Police Department urged anyone with information about the shooting or who may have video footage of the incident to contact investigators immediately.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Intelligence agency IT specialist charged with attempting to provide classified information to foreign government
Alexandria Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — An IT specialist employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested Thursday and charged with attempting to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government, the Justice Department announced.

The FBI said it began an investigation into 28-year-old Nathan Laatsch in March after receiving a tip he offered to provide classified information to a foreign government because — according to the tipster — Laatsch did not “agree or align with the values of this administration” and was willing to share “completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation.”

The foreign country Laatsch is accused of trying to contact is not identified in court documents.

In communications with an undercover agent with the FBI, posing as an emissary of the foreign country, Laatsch is alleged to have transcribed classified information into a notepad at his desk over a three-day period that he told the agent he was ready to provide.

Video from inside the DIA facility where Laatsch worked showed him writing multiple pages of notes, which he folded into squares and hid in his socks, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Another DIA employee saw Laatsch placing multiple notebook pages in the bottom of his lunchbox, according to the affidavit.

The FBI then conducted an operation on May 1 in which Laatsch agreed to drop the classified information via thumb drive at a designated spot in a public park in northern Virginia, according to the charging documents.

The drive allegedly contained information that was designated at both the Secret and Top Secret classification levels. Laatsch contacted the agent roughly a week later and said he was interested in citizenship to the unnamed country because he did not “expect things here to improve in the long term,” according to the documents.

Laatsch again then allegedly attempted to prepare classified information to provide to the agent and in an operation earlier Thursday, he arrived at a location in northern Virginia where he was taken into custody, according to the documents.

Laatsch’s arrest comes amid broader concern among current and former intelligence officials that individuals with access to high-value classified information may use the current moment of disarray and consternation in the intel community to try and sell information to foreign governments for profit.

Laatsch, who was hired by the Defense Intelligence Agency in August 2019, most recently worked as a data scientist and IT specialist for information security in the agency’s Insider Threat Division, according to court documents.

Online court records do not yet list an attorney for Laatsch.

UC Berkeley professor ‘murdered in cold blood’ in Greece, family says
UC Berkeley professor ‘murdered in cold blood’ in Greece, family says
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was “murdered in cold blood” while visiting his children in Greece, according to his family.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, an associate marketing professor at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, was allegedly shot and killed in Athens on July 4 near the home where his two children — Zoe and Angelo — live, his younger brother Lukasz Jeziorski said in a statement. The children live with the victim’s ex-wife, according to ABC San Francisco station KGO.

His brother said there have not been any arrests in relation to the incident.

“I never thought something like this would happen to my family,” Lukasz Jeziorski said in a statement.

Lukasz Jeziorski told ABC News that his brother’s death “and the circumstances surrounding it are impossible to accept.”

The professor was allegedly in Greece to attend a child custody hearing, according to KGO. His brother told ABC News he wanted to bring his children to his hometown of Gdynia, Poland, “as he did every year,” and that he had also planned a trip to Disneyland Paris.

“He fought for them until the end,” his brother told ABC News.

Lukasz Jeziorski said he has “secured legal representation in Greece” and that the family will do “everything we can to ensure that justice is served.”

The victim’s father just passed away on June 4, with this incident — “another tragedy” — occurring exactly one month later, the professor’s brother said.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, who had over 15 years of experience in research and teaching, earned the reputation as a “leading expert in quantitative marketing, industrial organization and applied microeconomics,” according to his faculty profile. His research made “a contribution to a variety of markets, including mobile money in Africa, sponsored search advertising, radio broadcasting, car insurance and breast cancer prevention,” his bio says.

He had “always wanted” to go to the United States and had “fulfilled” a dream of buying an apartment in San Francisco last year, his brother told ABC News.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski loved playing the guitar, sci-fi movies, traveling and was “very sociable,” his brother told ABC News.

UC Berkeley Haas Dean Jennifer Chatman said in a statement provided to KGO that the school is “heartbroken” by the news of Przemyslaw Jeziorski’s death and that he was a “beloved member of our marketing faculty and Haas community.”

“While authorities are investigating what happened, our focus is on supporting our community during this difficult period. My heart goes out to Przemek’s family and loved ones. We will miss him,” Chatman said in a statement.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

Hellenic Police — Greece’s national police service — did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

