Gifford Fire burns over 65,000 acres in Southern California
(SOLVANG, Calif.) — Over 1,000 firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Southern California that has scorched over 65,000 acres, prompted evacuation orders and caused three injuries, according to officials.
The Gifford Fire, which began on Friday afternoon, is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California, impacting those within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials said. As of Monday, the fire has engulfed 65,062 acres and is only 3% contained, according to Cal Fire.
While the flames have been centered around thick brush and rugged terrain, officials said 460 structures are threatened by this wildfire.
On Sunday, officials said the fire “showed significant growth as it aligned with topographical features, especially in grass-dominated areas.”
Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for areas in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and Highway 166 has been closed due to flames burning on both sides of the road, officials said.
Three people have been injured from the wildfire, including one civilian who was hospitalized for burn injuries and two contractor employees who were injured in a UTV rollover incident, officials said on Saturday.
An air quality alert in Cuyama, California, and an air quality watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County will remain in effect “until conditions improve,” the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District said on Saturday.
“If you see or smell smoke in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your and your family’s health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, pregnant women and children, should limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of smoke and particles are in the air,” the air pollution control district said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Cal Fire.
The fire is located west of the Madre Fire, which burned over 80,000 acres and was fully contained on July 26, officials said.
(RUIDOSO, N.M.) — A man and two children were killed in a record-breaking flash flood that swept through a village in New Mexico on Tuesday, local officials said.
The three were “swept downstream by the unprecedented floodwaters that struck” the Village of Ruidoso, village officials said in a statement.
Officials said a man in his 40s or 50s was killed, along with a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy.
“Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy,” Mayor Lynn Crawford said in a statement.
More than 50 others were rescued by emergency crews, the village said.
The Rio Ruidoso rose “to a record-breaking 20 feet — five feet higher than the previous record,” officials said.
“The flash flooding occurred Tuesday afternoon when heavy monsoonal rains fell on burn scar areas from last year’s South Fork and Salt fires, creating dangerous conditions that led to rapid water rise throughout the village,” the village said.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque saidearly data placed the river’s crest at 20.24 feet on Tuesday afternoon, which would break the record of 15.86 feet that was set on July 20, 2024.
The highest measured rainfall was 3.29 inches on the southwest side of the South Fork burn scar. But generally speaking between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain fell on the burn scar and up to 1.5 inches fell in the village of Ruidoso.
The threat for rain and flooding is not over in the area.
A flood watch is in effect over this specific area — Ruidoso and Capitan — for Wednesday afternoon because there is a chance for 1-inch per hour rainfall rates with isolated downpours possible in the region. Another round of rain is possible in the evening as well. If another downpour happens, flash flooding can begin rapidly just like Tuesday.
There have been multiple flash flooding events in the same region since the South Fork Fire in June 2024 burned more than 17,000 acres. Prior to Tuesday’s event, Ruidoso suffered serious flash flooding as recently as June 26.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(CHICAGO) — Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in a “deplorable and cowardly” mass shooting in Chicago on Wednesday night, according to the police superintendent.
Around 11 p.m., people were exiting a venue in the River North neighborhood and standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone in the car opened fire on the crowd, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a news conference.
“They didn’t care who was struck, and in a matter of seconds, they were able to shoot 18 people,” Snelling said.
The venue was targeted, but it’s not clear who specifically was the target, police said.
The vehicle fled the scene immediately and no one has been taken into custody, police said. Two different calibers of shell casings were recovered, police said.
The victims killed were identified as Leon Andrew Henry, 25; Devonte Terrell Williamson, 23; Taylor Walker, 26; and Aviance King, 27, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Fourteen others were wounded, including several who were hospitalized in critical condition, according to police. The injured victims are all in their 20s and 30s, and 11 of the 14 people hurt are women, police said.
“When I arrived last night it was absolute chaos,” Pastor Donovan Price, who works to help victims of violence, told reporters. “From people screaming, to blood on the streets, to people laying on the streets, a massive police presence. Just horrific. More than I’ve ever seen.”
The hospitals were “almost as chaotic” as the crime scene as people searched for their loved ones, Price said. “It can happen anywhere,” he warned. “It’s devastating.”
A second mass shooting also erupted on Chicago’s far South Side on Wednesday night, leaving four people hospitalized, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.
“We are frustrated, but we are also grieving,” Johnson said, adding, “We will not rest until there is full accountability.”
(NEWARK, NJ) — The Federal Aviation Administration is considering temporary flight reductions in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport, and it’s launching an emergency task force to ensure safety, among other system upgrades announced by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at a press conference on Monday.
Duffy blamed recent telecommunications issues at Newark Liberty International Airport on former President Joe Biden’s administration, claiming that it mishandled a move of air traffic control from New York to Philadelphia in 2024.
He said that the administration had moved the terminal radar approach control, or TRACON, “without properly hardening the telecom lines feeding the data.”
“Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden did nothing to fix this system that they knew was broken,” he said, casting blame on his predecessor under Biden.
“Without addressing the underlying infrastructure, they added more risk to the system,” he added.
Duffy’s allegations come after an equipment issue on Sunday prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to order a 45-minute ground stop at the New Jersey airport.
However, Duffy claimed that the issue did not technically result in an outage — because the FAA had just performed a software update on the backup system on Friday night to prevent future outages.
“The software patch was successful, and our redundant lines are now both working,” he said, confirming that the main line went down on Sunday — but the backup line did not.
It was only out of “an abundance of caution” that traffic controllers shut down the airspace for 45 minutes on Sunday, Duffy explained.
Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau also appeared at the press conference on Monday and announced that the agency was launching an emergency task force to ensure that travel in and out of Newark remains safe and efficient.
The task force comprises experts from the FAA, Verizon and L3Harris — an FAA contractor that purports to focus on “advanced defense and commercial technologies.”
Sunday’s incident marks the fourth time in the past two weeks that technical problems have disrupted air traffic at Newark.
Duffy also noted that the telecoms system’s age contributed to recent issues.
“The system is so old that even when you have high-speed fiber information coming in … the information has to be slowed down, it comes in too fast,” Duffy said, saying that the information could only travel at “the speed of copper wires.”
For that reason he said that the FAA has replaced copper lines with fiber lines at Newark, along with New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The new lines are currently being tested, he said, and the agency hopes to make the switch and have them fully operational by the end of May.
“The goal is to add three new telecommunications lines between New York and Philadelphia,” Duffy added. “This will provide more high-speed reliability and redundancy — so if one goes down, we’re assured that the others will stand up.”
Additionally, the FAA will be meeting with airlines on Wednesday to discuss potential flight reductions at the Newark, he said, echoing an announcement made last week by the FAA. The move would be an effort to reduce ongoing flight delays to and from the airport.
During the meeting, the airlines will confidentially propose flight cuts to the agency based on the congested timeframes identified by the FAA.
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby announced on May 2 that the airline was “unilaterally” cutting 35 daily roundtrips from its Newark schedule after several air traffic controllers went on medical leave following the April 28 outage. Newark often has 80 or more flights per hour, Kirby noted in the statement, calling the number unsustainable.
If approved, flight reductions are expected to stay in effect all summer. A final decision will be made after the meeting, and the order will be submitted to the Federal Register by the FAA.
Duffy said that the FAA is closely working with Verizon and L3Harris to determine the underlying cause of the recurring telecommunications issues and address them in an expedited manner.
He also said that he is asking the Office of Inspector General to conduct an investigation into decisions made by the last administration that might be linked to recent equipment failures.
Rocheleau reiterated that traveling in and out of Newark remains safe, and the task force will continue to monitor the upgrades announced by Duffy.