Gifford Fire continues to rage in California, burning 83,000 acres and accompanied by 2 other emerging wildfires

Gifford Fire continues to rage in California, burning 83,000 acres and accompanied by 2 other emerging wildfires

Smoke from the Rosa Fire rises in Riverside County, California, Aug. 4, 2025. Cal Fire

(SOLVANG, Calif.) — The Gifford Fire, a wildfire burning in Central California that has destroyed over 83,000 acres in five days, continues to rage and is now accompanied by two additional fires emerging nearby, according to officials.

Since it started on Friday afternoon, the Gifford Fire — which is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California — has burned 83,933 acres and has only reached 9% containment, prompting evacuation orders for those in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials said.

While the flames have been centered around thick brush and rugged terrain, officials said over 800 structures are threatened by this wildfire.

Nearly 2,000 personnel have been dispatched to help fight the flames, with “great progress made on the west, north and east flanks of the fire” on Monday, according to Los Padres National Forest officials. Winds could potentially reach 20 mph on Tuesday, which could “test lines already constructed,” officials said.

Warmer weather on Thursday and Friday could increase the “fire behavior” and pose a threat to the already raging flames, officials said.

On Tuesday, officials said they will deploy helicopters to “deliver very significant water drops” and will establish two new base camps to allow personnel to “more efficiently access the fire perimeter.”

An air quality alert in Cuyama, California, and an air quality watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County continues to remain in place “until conditions improve,” according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

The fire is also impacting those outside of California, with smoke from the flames filtering into the Las Vegas Valley, “reducing visibility and air quality,” according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.

Officials expect smoky conditions in the Las Vegas area “for at least another couple of days.”

Along with the Gifford Fire, firefighters are now also battling two additional flames in Central California that began on Monday — the Rosa Fire and the Gold Fire, according to Cal Fire.

The Rosa Fire, which is situated within Riverside County, has prompted evacuation orders and has destroyed 1,200 acres as of Tuesday, according to Cal Fire. The Gold Fire, which is located in San Bernardino County, is centered around “steep, rugged terrain in the northern area of the Mountaintop Ranger District” and has burned 348 acres, Cal Fire said.

As of Tuesday, the Rosa Fire is 5% contained and the Gold Fire is 0% contained, officials said.

The cause of all three fires remains under investigation, officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block FOIA case against DOGE
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block FOIA case against DOGE
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to block proceedings in a case involving a Freedom of Information request seeking information from the Department of Government Efficiency.

The government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington sued the budget-slashing agency earlier this year for public access to its records and its plans for overhauling the government.

The administration has claimed executive privilege, insisting that DOGE — as a presidential advisory board — is not subject to FOIA.

A federal court hearing the case is scheduled to proceed with depositions and document production as part of a hearing to determine whether FOIA applies.

Solicitor General John Sauer told the court that such an effort defeats the purpose of the litigation and effectively would expose private executive branch information.

A representative of CREW, responding to the administration’s request for an injunction, said in a statement, “While DOGE continues to attempt to fight transparency at every level of justice, we look forward to making our case that the Supreme Court should join the District Court and Court of Appeals in allowing discovery to go forward.”

A federal judge in March determined that DOGE likely should be subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

U.S. District Judge Chris Cooper ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive orders, his public statements about DOGE, and the agency’s “substantial authority over vast swathes of the federal government” were enough to determine that DOGE likely should be subject to FOIA, which gives media organizations and the public the right to access records from the federal government.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mom who drove truck through ‘park full of kids,’ ran over 12-year-old girl sentenced to 10 years
Mom who drove truck through ‘park full of kids,’ ran over 12-year-old girl sentenced to 10 years
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(PEORIA, Ariz) — A mother in Arizona has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after driving her pickup truck through “a park full of kids” and running over a 12-year-old girl, officials said.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced earlier this week that 31-year-old Brandie Gotch was handed the 10 year sentence which stemmed from an incident that took place in February 2024 when her children “were fighting with each other at Westgreen Park in Peoria,” according to a statement from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and that “other kids at the park were egging them on and recording the altercation.”

“As this was happening, Gotch arrived at the park to pick up her kids. While walking them back to her truck, a boy on the playground called her a name,” officials said. Gotch went over to him and started pulling him by his hair. A second boy called her a name, and she chased him around the park with a stick. Gotch then got into her truck with her kids. The second boy stood behind the truck, dancing and mocking her. He eventually moved away to stand by his sister.”

It is then that authorities say Gotch backed out of the parking space and revved her engine before driving directly at the boy and his sister.

“He was able to jump out of the way, but his sister’s leg was run over,” officials said. “Gotch kept driving through the park where more than a dozen other children were at the time, including some who had to run to get out of the truck’s path.”

Gotch immediately drove away from the park but was arrested at home a short time later, officials said.
“This could have been a much more tragic situation; thankfully the worst injury in this was a sprained ankle and some bad scrapes and bruises,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Even when angry or frustrated, it’s up to adults to act like adults. It is never okay to take to take our rage out on a kid.”

Gotch pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault — a class two dangerous felony — will now serve 10 years in prison, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 men arrested for posing as Amazon delivery drivers to ransack home in Florida: Police
3 men arrested for posing as Amazon delivery drivers to ransack home in Florida: Police
North Port Police Department

(NORTH PORT, Fla.) — Three men were arrested after posing as Amazon delivery drivers in order to gain entry and ransack a home in Florida, according to the North Port Police Department.

The three suspects — Robert St. Germain, Anton Bradley Brown and Adlet Javon Francis — are now in custody after being involved in a “targeted armed home invasion” that occurred in May, police announced on Wednesday.

Back on May 23 at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a residence in North Port, Florida, police said. The investigation revealed that three males “posed as Amazon delivery drivers to lure a young female resident to the door,” officials said.

When the female opened the door, the men — who were all armed — “forced their way inside,” stole cash and “ransacked the residence in search of additional valuables,” police said.

The suspects also “held the daughter and mother inside the home while waiting for the father to return,” police said.

Once the father returned home at approximately 5 p.m., he “noticed the front door was locked and attempted to enter through the back,” officials said.

The father was confronted by one of the suspects and a “brief struggle ensued,” police said.

The suspects eventually fled the scene, police said.

One of the suspects later found an unoccupied Ford F-150 with the keys inside, stole the truck and “fled the area,” police said. The vehicle was recovered later that weekend in a shopping center, police said.

After the robbery at the home, crime scene technicians “processed the primary scene and surrounding areas” and recovered evidence like items “believed to have been left by the suspects,” police said.

Officials believe the robbery was a targeted incident and not a “random act of violence,” since the suspects were known to one of the victims.

Francis was arrested on July 12 on “unrelated charges” and Germain and Brown were arrested on Tuesday, police told ABC News. Their charges include conspiracy to commit home invasion, home invasion, robbery, kidnapping and use of a two-way device to commit a felony, police said. Brown also faces a charge of grand theft auto, police said.

Germain is currently being held at the the Indian River County Jail, Brown is held at the Broward County Jail and Francis remains at the Orange County Jail, police told ABC News.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said the case “demonstrates the relentless commitment of our detectives.”

“Their tireless work has been instrumental in advancing this investigation and brining those responsible to justice,” Garrison said in a statement.

It remains unclear whether the suspects have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.