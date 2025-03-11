Gigi Hadid speaks out on relationship with Bradley Cooper: ‘I just feel really lucky’

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is opening up on her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

The model discussed meeting Cooper, their relationship and why they keep private in a new interview with Vogue published Tuesday.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” Hadid said.

“And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word,” she continued.

The model told the outlet that she met Cooper at a birthday party for a mutual friend’s child. “You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating,” she said, discussing romance as a celebrity.

“Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know,” she continued.

Hadid told Vogue the relationship she and Cooper share is “very romantic and happy,” adding that they are private together because “it’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason.”

Hadid also discussed Cooper’s support of her in the interview.

“I respect him so much as a creative,” Hadid said. “I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

Robert Downey Jr. is ‘immersed’ in creating Doctor Doom, Russo Bros. say
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. is deep in preparation mode for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo tell Entertainment Tonight that the former Iron Man actor, who’ll be playing the villain Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, is in the “very intense process” of developing the character.

“He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe Russo said. “He’s writing backstory, costume ideas … We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character.”

Downey’s surprise casting was announced at Comic-Con last year. He previously played Iron Man in 10 films, before being killed off in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday also marks the Russo brothers’ return to the franchise after helming Endgame. They’ll also direct Doomsday’s follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is currently set for a May 2026 release.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Jeff Baena, filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, dies at 47
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, has died, authorities confirmed. He was 47.

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth, the dark comedy Joshy and for co-writing the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News.

A representative for Plaza directed ABC News to an article from Deadline on his death.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

The county medical examiner has not officially determined the cause.

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Netflix releases teaser trailer, release date for ‘You’ season 5
Netflix

Goodbye, You.

Netflix has released the teaser trailer and release date for season 5 of its thriller series, You. The show, which stars Penn Badgley as the hopeless romantic killer Joe Goldberg, returns for its final season on April 24.

Joe’s journey to finding The One has taken him all over the world, from New York City to LA, San Francisco and London, but he’s back in the Big Apple for the final 10 episodes of the popular show.

“Hello, you. Do you remember me? ‘Cause I remember you. Here we are together again, back to where it began. A lot has happened these many years together. Identities, cities, loves. Complications,” Badgley’s Joe says via his signature voice-over narration in the trailer. “But all that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you.”

Charlotte Richie also returns in season 5 as Joe’s partner, Kate. The pair move to New York together, where we’re introduced to several new characters, including free-spirited playwright Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer, Joe’s brother-in-law Teddy, played by Griffin Matthews, and Joe’s twin sisters-in-law Raegan and Maddie, both portrayed by Anna Camp.

Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis and Nava Mau also star in the fifth and final season of the Netflix show.

