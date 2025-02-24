Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann fights to invalidate certain DNA evidence

James Carbone, Pool via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is due back in court Tuesday when his attorney will attempt to convince a judge to invalidate certain DNA evidence that’s never been used in New York state courts.

Heuermann, who was arrested in July 2023, has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women whose remains were found discarded on Long Island between 1993 and 2011.

His attorneys have urged the judge to preclude evidence pertaining to nuclear DNA results obtained from hairs recovered from six victims: Maureen Brainard Barnes, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.

The DNA match resulted from a technique known as whole genome sequencing, which hasn’t been subject to an admissibility hearing in any New York court.

Prosecutors consented to Tuesday’s hearing but have argued the defense motion to dismiss the evidence should be denied because the technique is “generally accepted in the scientific community” and is based on technology “relied upon in a wide variety of scientific and forensic settings.”

Defense attorney Michael Brown has said the California lab where the DNA testing was done is a for-profit business that is not accredited in New York.

Prosecutors have expressed confidence the DNA evidence would be admissible.

“For over thirty years, New York State courts have continuously adapted to embrace advancements in DNA technology,” assistant district attorney Andrew Lee said. “The advancement of forensic science and nuclear DNA analysis involving Whole Genome Sequencing has allowed law enforcement to now link genetic profiles consistent with the defendant, and/or individuals who have resided with him, to six of the seven victims through hairs found at the crime scene and/or on the victims. The People intend to introduce such evidence of defendant’s guilt at trial, which will aid the jury in its determination.”

In addition to DNA, prosecutors are also relying on evidence recovered on some of the 350 electronic devices seized from Heuermann that they’ve said include his “significant collection of violent, bondage and torture pornography” dating back to at least 1994. This online collection included images of mutilation and tying up women with ropes, two things prosecutors said are consistent with injuries inflicted on Mack and how she was bound.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Arctic blast to blanket much of US with below-freezing temperatures
Hyoung Chang/Denver Post via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans should prepare for an Arctic blast that will blanket much of the country in below-freezing temperatures over the next several days.

Frigid conditions are expected over a large swath of the contiguous U.S. in the aftermath of a powerful cold front moving through the East Coast on Wednesday, forecasts show.

Once the rain and wind has subsided, the icy conditions will extend east and south from the upper Midwest — reaching as far as Texas and Florida.

The cold air moving over the Great Lakes while they are still ice-free is expected to generate a lake effect snow event.

The National Weather Service has issued a lake effect snow warning for portions of northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York, where locally 2 feet to 3 feet of snow is possible, forecasts show.

A winter storm warning has also been issued across portions of Wisconsin and Michigan, where locally 1 foot to 2 feet of lake-effect snow is possible.

Chilly temperatures got an early start in the upper Midwest. On Wednesday morning, wind chills dipped to as low as -38 degrees in eastern North Dakota.

The arctic air mass will then move east and south, bringing the coldest air of the season from Texas to New York. A frost advisory has even been issued for parts of northern Florida, including Gainesville.

The frigid temperatures are expected to last through Friday and evening Saturday morning in some regions, including Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City and Atlanta.

The cold will begin to ease this weekend, first across the center of the country, then reaching the East Coast by Sunday and Monday.

Above average temperatures are favored across much of the country next week, according to the latest forecast from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Murder hornet’ eradicated from US, officials declare
Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The so-called “murder hornet” has been eradicated from the United States, five years after the invasive species was first discovered in Washington state, officials declared Wednesday.

There have been no confirmed detections of the northern giant hornet — the hornet’s official name — for the past three years, the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The eradication was the result of a yearslong effort to find and eliminate the hornets that involved state, federal and international government agencies, officials said.

“We are proud of this landmark victory in the fight against invasive species,” Dr. Mark Davidson, the deputy administrator at USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, said in a statement. “The success of this effort demonstrates what’s possible when agencies and communities unite toward a common goal.”

WSDA Director Derek Sandison said in a statement he was “incredibly proud of our team, which has dedicated years of hard work to safeguarding our state and the nation from this invasive threat to our native pollinators and agriculture.”

The public also played a large part in helping eradicate the pest by reporting sightings, officials said.

“Without the public’s support for this effort, it is unlikely we would be announcing the eradication of northern giant hornet today,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA’s pest program manager, said in a statement. “All of our nest detections resulted directly or indirectly from public reports. And half of our confirmed detections came from the public. The people of Washington can be proud that we did this by working together.”

The northern giant hornet, which is native to Asian countries including China and Japan, was first detected in North America in August 2019 in British Columbia, Canada. It was confirmed in Washington state four months later when a resident in Whatcom County reported a dead specimen. That incident appeared to be a separate introduction originating from a different country than the British Columbia one, officials said.

Four hornet nests found inside alder tree cavities in Whatcom County were eradicated between October 2020 and September 2021.

Trapping efforts continued in Whatcom County through 2024, and no additional hornets have been detected in the area, WSDA said.

A community member reported a “suspicious hornet sighting” in Kitsap County in October, though WSDA was unable to obtain the hornet to confirm the species, the department said. Traps placed in the area and public outreach did not yield any additional evidence or reports of suspected sightings, it said.

“All we can say is that the image appears to be a hornet of some kind. How it came to be in Kitsap County, we don’t know,” Spichiger said.

WSDA said it will conduct trapping in the area in 2025 as a “precautionary measure.”

The northern giant hornet could have posed a “significant threat” to honey bees and other pollinators had it become established in the U.S., officials said. The hornets can kill an entire honey bee hive in just 90 minutes. Their sting is also more painful than that of a typical honey bee.

“By tackling this threat head-on, we protected not only pollinators and crops, but also the industries, communities, and ecosystems that depend on them,” Davidson said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Family, friends of Luigi Mangione react to his arrest
NYPD

(PHILADELPHIA) — Family and friends reacted with shock and disbelief after Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, was identified as the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione was taken into custody at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania on Monday following a dayslong manhunt after an individual at the establishment thought he bore a resemblance to the suspect being sought in the fatal shooting of Thompson last week outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. He has since been charged in New York with second-degree murder in what police have said is a targeted, premeditated attack.

“Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest,” Mangione’s family said in a statement. “We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.”

“We are devastated by this news,” the statement added.

The Gilman School, a private school in Baltimore from which Mangione graduated as valedictorian in 2016, said his “suspected involvement in this case is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation.”

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected. Here on campus, our focus will remain on caring for and educating our students,” the statement continued.

A classmate who graduated from Gilman with Mangione told ABC News that Mangione “is the last person I expected to be involved in something like this.”

“He always came off as a really good kid, very nice, very humble, open to talk to anyone,” the classmate said. “Really not a problematic kid in high school. He never really got in trouble, wasn’t attention-seeking or anything like that. Just a bright kid with a bright future, is kind of what I thought.”

Mangione went on to study computer science at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering. It was “expected that he would go down like a typical path,” the classmate said.

“So when we heard about all of this, it came as a huge shock to us, and honestly, like our whole community,” the classmate said.

About six months ago, the classmate said he heard from other classmates that Mangione’s family was “inquiring about his whereabouts.”

“I heard that he got back surgery so we were all a little worried and many people reached out to him. No response,” the classmate said. “I didn’t hear anything about him until today when all the news dropped.”

“Huge shock, definitely,” they added.

Mangione’s last known address was in Honolulu, police said. R.J. Martin, the founder of a co-living space for remote workers in Honolulu who said he was Mangione’s roommate there, said he was “beyond shocked” by the news.

“It’s unimaginable,” Martin told Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV.

“Never once talked about guns, never once talked about violence,” Martin told the station. “He was absolutely a not violent person, as far as I could tell.”

Martin also recalled that Mangione had a back injury after a surf lesson and needed surgery.

He said they would talk about issues like health care, housing and food systems but “it wasn’t anything specific.”

“It wasn’t like he had an ax to grind,” he said.

When Mangione was arrested on Monday he had “written admissions about the crime” with him, according to the New York arrest warrant.

The suspect had several handwritten pages on him that appeared to express a “disdain for corporate America” and to indicate “he’s frustrated with the health care system in the United States,” NYPD Chief of Detective Joe Kenny told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

Mangione considered the killing of Thompson to be a “symbolic takedown” of UnitedHealthcare over perceived corruption, according to a confidential assessment of the crime by the NYPD intelligence bureau described to ABC News. The assessment is based in part on the suspect’s writings.

It is unknown if Mangione has a personal connection to UnitedHealthcare, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

In addition to murder, Mangione was charged in New York with possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was also charged with carrying a gun without a license, forgery, falsely identifying himself to authorities and possessing “instruments of crime” in Pennsylvania, where he remains in custody.

There is no information on counsel of record for him, a Pennsylvania court spokesperson said.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky, Peter Charalambous and Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.