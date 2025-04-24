‘Gilmore Girls’ team delves into the world of ballet with new series ‘Étoile’

'Gilmore Girls' team delves into the world of ballet with new series 'Étoile'
Courtesy of Prime Video

Gilmore Girls husband-and-wife team Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are back with a new series, Étoile (ay-TWAHL). Set in the world of ballet, it’s a subject that is a personal one for Amy.

“I was trained as a dancer and … I find the world fascinating,” she tells ABC Audio. “It’s an art form where you train your whole life for something, and you’re guaranteed to make no money.”

As for why it makes for great TV, Amy notes, “It’s not as perfect and beautiful and light and ethereal as it is onstage, backstage.”

Like their previous shows, Étoile features the pair’s signature quick and witty dialogue, although quite a bit of it is in French, which posed a challenge for the couple.

“It was really finding that person that we could trust to translate our stuff in an accurate way that the rhythm and the music is still there,” Daniel says. “But I think we pulled it off.”

The series focuses on ballet companies in New York and Paris that decide to swap talent. Luke Kirby, who played Lenny Bruce in the Palladinos’ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plays Jack, the head of the New York company, and says he’s now “gained way more respect” for ballet dancers.

“It’s quite a journey they have to go through to do something that’s so beautiful,” he says. “Their dedication is inspiring.”

Gilmore Girls vet Yanic Truesdale is also in Étoile, playing the right-hand man to Jack’s French counterpart, Geneviève, played by Charlotte Gainsbourg. He notes they’ve got “a different dynamic” than that of Lorelai and Michel.

“I worked on that to make sure that he was incredibly supportive of her and 100% committed to her and not have any kind of resentment at his job,” he says, hoping “it would give a different energy and color to the duo.” 

Étoile premieres Thursday on Prime Video.

David Hasselhoff speaks out after ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff’s death
David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach in Nice, France, June 30, 1996. (Alain Benainous/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

David Hasselhoff is speaking out following the death of his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff,” the actor wrote in a Facebook post. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

The Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed Thursday that Bach-Hasselhoff, who was found dead in her home, had died by suicide. The actress was 62.

Bach-Hasselhoff appeared in television shows throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including on The Young and the Restless, Sirens and Baywatch.

Hasselhoff and Bach-Hasselhoff met on the TV series Knight Rider in 1985 and then went on to star together in Baywatch. They were married from December 1989 to July 2006.

The former couple also shared two daughters — Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff, 34, and Hayley Hasselhoff, 32.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

You better ‘Believe’ it: ‘Ted Lasso’ is coming back for season 4
Courtesy AppleTV+

Break out the biscuits and the hot brown water, because football is life … and Ted Lasso is back.

The beloved Apple TV+ comedy will return for a fourth season, with Jason Sudeikis returning as Coach Ted Lasso. Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, is an executive producer for the new season, as is Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent. Goldstein will also be a writer on the new season. It’s not clear who else from the cast is returning.

Sudeikis said in a statement, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

The third season of the show, billed as the last one, saw Ted returning to Kansas to be with his son, while AFC Richmond owner Rebecca, played by Hannah Waddingham, sold 49% of the team to fans and Roy became the new coach. Also in the finale, Juno Temple‘s Keeley suggested to Rebecca that they start a women’s AFC Richmond team.

Ted Lasso‘s first two seasons won back-to-back Emmys for outstanding comedy series, while Sudeikis, Goldstein and Waddingham also won Emmys for their performances during the show’s run.

‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis’ take home 2025 Razzies ‘wins’
‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis’ take home 2025 Razzies ‘wins’
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The “winners” for the 2025 Razzies have been announced.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, honor the worst films released in a given year and are voted on by members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation.

Madame Web, the Sony superhero film, took home the trophy for worst picture, screenplay and actress (Dakota Johnson), while legendary director Francis Ford Coppola “won” worst director for his passion project Megalopolis.

Coppola issued a response to his worst director Razzie “win” in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.

“I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!” Coppola wrote.

The director shared that he chose to not follow “the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk” that, despite the great amount of acting talent, may not create movies that “will be relevant and alive 50 years from now.”

“What an honor to stand alongside a great and courageous filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema’s most beloved failures, PLAYTIME!” Coppola wrote. “My sincere thanks to all my brilliant colleagues who joined me to make our work of art, MEGALOPOLIS, and let us remind ourselves us that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future.”

Megalopolis also “won” worst supporting actor for Jon Voight. Additional “wins” include Jerry Seinfeld for worst actor and Amy Schumer for worst supporting actress, both for the Netflix film Unfrosted.

