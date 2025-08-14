Glacier lake outburst at Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier causes record-breaking flooding

USGS

(JUNEAU, Alaska) — One of Alaska’s most populated cities is bracing for potentially catastrophic flooding as a basin dammed within the Mendenhall Glacier has started to release rainwater and snowmelt downstream, according to officials.

Suicide Basin, a side basin within the Mendenhall Glacier that sits above the city of Juneau, regularly releases glacier lake outburst floods, according to the National Weather Service. But recent measurements of water within the basement suggest the basin could release enough water to overwhelm the Mendenhall River and Mendenhall Lake, according to officials.

By 7 a.m. local time, the Mendenhall River had reached a major flood stage at 16.51 feet and was continuing to rise — surpassing the record flood stage set in 2024 of 15.99 feet, according to the NWS. Flood warnings have been issued for the lake and river due to the release.

Residents along the flood zones have been urged to evacuate the area, with the peak flooding expected Wednesday around 8 a.m. local time.

“Don’t Wait. Evacuate TONIGHT,” the City of Juneau wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

City officials were warning residents early Wednesday to avoid driving on roads within the flood zone already inundated by water.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski posted to X on Wednesday, warning of how dire the situation could become.

“This is likely to become a life-threatening situation,” Murkowski said. “If you are told to evacuate, stop what you are doing and immediately go to an emergency shelter or another safe location.”

Floodwaters are expected to fall below the flood stage through Thursday, according to the NWS.

Mendenhall is a popular tourist attraction in Alaska, but the retreating glacier — which acts as a dam for Suicide Basin — has caused flooding in the region every summer in recent years after it refills with water from rain and melting snow in the spring.

In 2023, a glacier lake outburst at Mendenhall’s Suicide Basin destroyed several structures along the Mendenhall River as the water rushed downstream. The record flooding prompted city officials in Juneau to issue an emergency declaration.

The outburst, which caused a decade’s worth of erosion in one weekend, would not have happened without climate change, NOAA said in 2023. Alaska has warmed twice as fast as any U.S. state over the last several decades, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. Suicide Basin has been releasing glacier lake outburst floods since 2011, so the National Weather Service in Juneau’s monitoring program has a camera pointed directly at the basin to see how much water levels are rising and falling.

Glaciers in Alaska have been experiencing a steep decline since the late 1980s, according to the state’s Department of Geological and Geophysical Surveys.

Globally, glaciers are at risk of significant ice loss due to climate change, scientists say.

Glaciers around the world lost an estimated 7,211 billion tons of ice between 2000 and 2023, equating to an average annual loss of 301 billion tons, according to a Nature study published in February. The rate of ice loss has increased by about 36% in the past two decades, the researchers found.

Even if warming were to stabilize at current levels, the world’s glaciers would still likely lose at least 39% of mass, according to the World Economic Forum.

(NEW ORLEANS, La) — The reward for the arrest of the two remaining inmates who broke out of a New Orleans jail this month has more than doubled to $50,000, authorities announced on Thursday, as police said they believe they are closing in on the “dangerous” fugitives.

Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves are among 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16, according to Louisiana State Police.

In the nearly two weeks since, eight of the inmates have been captured, but Massey and Groves remain on the run, police said.

There are now rewards totalling $50,000 per inmate for tips leading to their arrest, according to Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col Robert Hodges. That includes rewards being offered from the Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he said.

Hodges said police have “some strong leads” about where the remaining two fugitives are, though they still need tips because of the men’s movement.

“We’re confident that we are closing in on the remaining two escapees, and that we should have them in custody soon,” he said during a press briefing on Thursday. “We’re resilient, and although they’re going to get tired and frustrated as they try to move around Louisiana or move around the metropolitan area, they know the walls are closing in.”

Authorities urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two fugitives to reach out while acknowledging that may be difficult.

“We understand, along with our law enforcement partners, that some of you might be reporting a friend, a loved one, a relative, and albeit not easy, it is critical to your safety and the safety of the public that you report that,” Walter Martin, chief deputy U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana, said during the briefing.

Martin vowed to recapture the “dangerous inmates.” One of them, Groves, was recently convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting and faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said. Unrelated to that case, he also subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, online court records show.

Hodges warned that anyone who helps the remaining fugitives will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Now is the time to make the right choice,” he said.

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans President and CEO Darlene Cusanza said Thursday the organization has received nearly 700 tips related to the inmates’ escape, resulting in the arrest of three of them. One inmate was arrested within 30 minutes of receiving the tip, she said. Three tipsters will be paid $10,000, she said.

The 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center in the early morning hours of May 16 after climbing through a hole behind a toilet. Their disappearance was not noticed for several hours and touched off a massive manhunt.

Over a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of helping the escapees, including another inmate in the jail and a jail maintenance worker who is accused of shutting off water to the toilet allowing escapees to remove it.

Three of the 10 inmates who escaped were apprehended in New Orleans within the first 24 hours of the jailbreak. The others were captured in the following days, including in Baton Rouge and two in Texas.

The eight captured inmates have been transported to a secure state facility in Louisiana, Hodges said.

(CALABASAS, Calif.) — A large oak tree limb fell on a group of kids attending summer camp in Southern California, fatally injuring one child, officials said.

The incident occurred at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas on Wednesday afternoon, authorities noted. Children attending Camp Wildcraft — an art and nature camp based in Los Angeles — were gathering at the end of the day under a large oak tree for shade when they “heard cracks and suddenly a very large branch fell on top of them,” according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Five people were injured during the incident — an 11-year-old girl with a broken leg, a 5-year-old boy with cuts and a head laceration, a 22-year-old man with abrasions to his head and a 73-year-old man who sustained a concussion, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. An 8-year-old boy who was critically injured was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased, according to the department.

The branch, which officials estimate fell on up to nine kids, was around 25 to 30 feet long, the department said.

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, the operators of the land where the incident occurred, said in a statement they are “devastated by the tragic loss” and they are closely working with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and other officials to “understand exactly what happened, and we are fully committed to supporting a thorough and transparent investigation.”

“Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow,” the recreation and conservation authority said.

It remains unclear how the oak tree branch fell.

“My heart is with everyone impacted by the tragic situation at King Gillette Ranch. We are actively working to provide all possible support. We hold everyone involved in our thoughts and pray for their safety,” L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in a statement on X.

Officials said they will continue to look into the incident, which they noted is now an accidental death investigation.

Oak trees are protected in the city of Calabasas due to the Oak Tree Ordinance, which requires “reforestation, registration and preservation of all healthy oak trees, unless reasonable and conforming use of a property justifies the removal, transplanting, altering and/or encroachment in the oak tree’s protected zone,” according to the city’s website.

The ordinance also states that any person or entity that “owns, controls or has custody or possession of any real property within the city shall maintain all oak trees and scrub oak habitat located thereon in a state of good health pursuant to the Oak Tree Preservation and Protection Guidelines.”

ABC News’ Jennifer Watts and Kayna Whitworth contributed to this report.

(BOSTON) — Judge Beverly Cannone denied Karen Read a mistrial in her second murder trial in the killing of her cop boyfriend John O’Keefe on Tuesday.

Attorneys for Karen Read asked the judge to declare a mistrial with prejudice in her second murder trial after prosecutors questioned a defense witness over whether she was aware no dog DNA was found on O’Keefe’s sweater from the night of the murder, in an attempt to discredit the defense’s theory.

Dog bite expert and forensic pathologist Dr. Marie Russell testified that markings on O’Keefe’s arm were caused by dog bites and scratches, supporting the defense’s claim that O’Keefe was attacked by a dog and beaten by other parties before being thrown out into the snow the night of the murder.

Prosecutors — for the first time in this trial — admitted O’Keefe’s sweater into evidence and cited a forensics report that said there was no evidence of dog DNA.

Prosecutors have alleged Read hit O’Keefe with her car outside the home of fellow police officer Brian Albert — causing the marks on his arm — then left him there to die during a major blizzard.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe in 2022. Read is charged with second degree murder, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence and leaving a scene of personal injury and death.

She has denied the allegations and maintained her innocence.

Read’s first murder trial ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict. At least four jurors who served on her first trial last year confirmed she was found not guilty of murder and leaving the scene.

The prosecution rested last week and the defense began presenting its case.

On Tuesday, prosecutors introduced evidence — O’Keefe’s sweatshirt from the night of the murder — to the defense’s expert witness, asking her if she was aware that holes in the arm of the sweatshirt had been swabbed for traces of dog DNA. The evidence had not been previously presented to this jury.

Before she could answer, the defense objected. After a short sidebar between attorneys and the judge, the jury was removed from the courtroom.

After the jury and the witness on the stand — Russell — left the courtroom, Read’s defense team requested the judge declare a mistrial with prejudice.

“Attorney Brennan — just with regard to Dr. Russell — in open court, in front of the jury, used the concept of DNA in this case. He has introduced it and brought it in for the very first time in front of the jury. He has done so intentionally,” defense Attorney Robert Alessi said Tuesday.

“Based upon that intentional mention, the defense moves strongly, vigorously for a mistrial with prejudice,” Alessi said.

Lawyers for Read argued that during this trial, prosecutors did not call a witness who, in her first trial, testified about the testing of DNA evidence.

“For whatever reason, the prosecution has chosen not to bring that witness in who would testify, perhaps to DNA. As a result of that strategic decision that the prosecution made, there’s been no mention,” Alessi said.

The defense said that it has purposefully not mentioned DNA in the trial so far and it is not permissible for prosecutors to present it now.

“The prosecution has put in the jury’s mind that topic. That is irremediable. That cannot be reversed,” Alessi said.

“The prosecution has to suffer the consequences of its own intentional actions of bringing up that topic,” Alessi said. “The only remedy is a mistrial with prejudice.”

Prosecutors claimed they had always planned on bringing an expert to discuss DNA on rebuttal and argued that asking the defense’s witness about the presence of dog DNA is permissible and essential.

“The defense is on notice that there is no dog DNA in the sweater of John O’Keefe,” prosecutor Hank Brennan said in court Tuesday.

Alessi argued that there was no swabbing of the wounds in O’Keefe’s right arm for DNA. He also argued that there is a series of concerns about the chain of custody of O’Keefe’s sweater.

O’Keefe’s sweater was “left on the floor of the ambulance, left on the floor of the hospital, carried around by Mr. Proctor for weeks maybe even months, not submitted for testing for months,” Alessi said.

“There are huge issues that prevent a fair determination about whether there was even proper determination of whether there was DNA or not,” Alessi said.

Prosecutors argued that the defense had brought up DNA evidence in previous hearings in the case, making it permissible for them to ask a witness about DNA.

After a short recess, the judge allowed prosecutors to continue questioning the witness about the presence of DNA evidence in the sweater.

Russell testified that there are many reasons why there was no evidence of dog DNA in testing, but said the report stating there is no evidence of dog DNA does not change her determination that a dog caused the marks on O’Keefe’s arm.

Russell also pointed to the delay in the testing of the sweater and concerns mentioned about the chain of custody of the sweater.

