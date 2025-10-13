Glen Powell races for his life in ‘The Running Man’ new trailer

Glen Powell stars in ‘The Running Man.’ (Ross Ferguson/Paramount Pictures)

A new trailer for The Running Man has raced on to the scene.

Paramount Pictures released the new trailer for the upcoming Edgar Wright film on Monday.

Glen Powell stars in the movie as Ben Richards, who enters a televised competition to try to win a cash reward to save his sick daughter.

“In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “Ben Richards is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”

The trailer finds Powell’s Ben going to extremes to stay alive as almost everybody he encounters tries to murder him. We see him jump out of an exploding car off of a bridge, evade innumerable gunshots and survive a burning building.

Also starring in the film are William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera and Colman Domingo.

The Running Man races into theaters on Nov. 14.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

‘Dawson’s Creek’ co-stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite for new film trilogy
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are reuniting for a new project.

Holmes is writing, directing and starring in Happy Hours, a new film trilogy which will also star Jackson, Deadline reports.

ABC Audio has reached out to Holmes’ rep for comment.

Happy Hours is about two people (played by Holmes and Jackson) who navigate their relationship “within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life’s inevitable obstacles,” according to the outlet.

The film will be a dramedy that explores what happens when young lovers reconnect as adults.

Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow and Jack Martin are also set for the film’s cast.

The movie begins production in New York City this summer, with its sequel and third installment scheduled to shoot closely after.

Holmes and Jackson played Joey Potter and Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek, the six-season teen drama series that also starred James Van Der Beek

Diane Keaton, Oscar-winning ‘Annie Hall’ actress, dead at 79
Diane Keaton (Fotos International/Getty Images, FILE)

Legendary actress Diane Keaton, known for her Oscar-winning role in Annie Hall, and iconic performances in The Godfather films and The First Wives Club, has died at 79. Her death was confirmed to ABC News by Dori Rath, who produced several movies with the actress.

A cause of death was not provided. ABC News has confirmed that the LAFD responded to a medical call at Keaton’s Brentwood Home at 8:08 Saturday morning and transported a patient to a hospital.

Born Diane Hall, Keaton got her start on Broadway in 1969 in various productions, including Woody Allen‘s Play It Again, Sam. She was also a standout in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, playing Kay, the girlfriend-turned-wife of Al Pacino‘s Michael Corleone.

But Keaton became best known for her roles opposite Allen — with whom she was romantically involved for a time — in movies like Sleeper, Love and Death and the big-screen adaptation of Play It Again, Sam. All told, they worked together in eight films. Her iconic role opposite Allen as the titular character in 1977’s Annie Hall won her an Academy Award and made her an unlikely fashion icon to boot, thanks to her character’s fedoras, ties, vests and men’s shirts. 

In 2018, after Allen was accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow in the ’90s, Keaton defended him, writing on Twitter, “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him.”

Post-Annie Hall, Keaton appeared in more serious films, such as Looking for Mr. Goodbar, and Allen’s Interiors and Manhattan. She was nominated for an Oscar for 1981’s Reds opposite her then-boyfriend Warren Beatty.

Starting in 1987 with Baby Boom, Keaton began a collaboration with writer/director Nancy Meyers in a series of comedy films, including 1991’s Father of the Bride and its sequel, and 2003’s Something’s Gotta Give, which earned Keaton another best actress Oscar nomination. Her final best actress nomination came with her role in 1996’s Marvin’s Room. Her final released films were 2024’s Summer Camp and Arthur’s Whisky.

In addition to her acting roles, Keaton was a director of music videos, TV shows and feature films, including 2000’s Hanging Up. She wrote several books, including bestselling memoirs, and edited others. Keaton was also a photographer, real estate developer and activist. 

Keaton is survived by her daughter, Dexter Keaton, and son, Duke Keaton.

In brief: Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell to star in ‘Tough Guys’ and more
Ryan Gosling is set to star alongside Will Ferrell in a new action comedy film titled Tough Guys, ABC Audio has learned. The film follows two henchmen who break free from the criminal underworld after they tire of being disposable. They then rebuild their lives on their own terms …

Diego Luna is set to star in the upcoming indie thriller Eleven Days with Taylor Kitsch. Deadline reports the actors will star in the film, which is to be directed by Concussion helmer Peter Landesman. The movie takes place in summer 1974 in Texas, where a prisoner plays a deadly game with the head of the Texas Department of Corrections …

Brie Larson will act alongside Olivia Colman in the upcoming limited series Cry Wolf. Variety reports that the show has officially been greenlit at FX. The show will be a psychological family thriller about a social worker and a mother in a crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter alleges abuse …

