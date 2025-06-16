Glenn Close, Billy Porter join ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Glenn Close and Billy Porter are the latest actors to join the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate announced the news in posts shared to social media on Monday.

Close will play Drusilla Sickle, the District 12 tribute escort, while Porter is set to play Magno Stift, Drusilla’s estranged husband and stylist for the tributes.

They join the previously announced ensemble cast led by Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy.

Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.