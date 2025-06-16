Glenn Close, Billy Porter join ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Glenn Close and Billy Porter are the latest actors to join the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate announced the news in posts shared to social media on Monday.

Close will play Drusilla Sickle, the District 12 tribute escort, while Porter is set to play Magno Stift, Drusilla’s estranged husband and stylist for the tributes.

They join the previously announced ensemble cast led by Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy.

Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘The Brutalist’ gets a streaming date, ‘Eddington’ trailer, and more
In brief: ‘The Brutalist’ gets a streaming date, ‘Eddington’ trailer, and more

House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy is set to star opposite Tom Cruise in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s untitled upcoming film. D’Arcy confirmed the news to Deadline, saying in a statement, “I’m delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom. They are the masters of their craft, and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege.” The film is set to premiere Oct. 2, 2026 …

The Oscar-winning film The Brutalist is set to stream on Max starting May 16 and will air on HBO linear May 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The film follows the story of an architect who escapes post-World War II Europe and arrives in America to start a new life. It won three Oscars earlier this year, including best actor for star Adrien Brody 

Ahead of its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, a teaser trailer has been released for Ari Aster‘s new film, Eddington. The film takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and stars Joaquin Phoenix as a small-town sheriff in Eddington, New Mexico, engaged in a standoff with the town’s mayor, played by Pedro Pascal. It does not yet have a release date …

In brief: ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 trailer, and more
In brief: ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 trailer, and more

The trailer for Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers season 2 has arrived. Soundtracked to Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” the trailer shows Kristine Frøseth’s Nan adjusting to her new role as duchess and gives a quick glimpse at a new character played by Leighton Meester. Season 2 debuts June 18 …

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is teaming up with rock legend Mick Jagger for a new biopic on rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, according to Deadline. Ellis-Taylor has been tapped to write the movie, while Jagger is on to produce. The film has been granted the rights to Tharpe’s music catalog, as well as the definitive biography of Tharpe, who died in 1973 …

Tony winners James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale are all returning to the stage in the Broadway play ART. Previews begin Aug. 28, with an official opening night scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Music Box Theatre. The production will have a limited 17-week engagement …

Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Jesse Plemons volunteers as tribute.

The actor has been cast to play Plutarch Heavensbee in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. It’s the movie adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, which was released on March 18.

The character Plutarch Heavensbee appeared in Catching Fire and the two Mockingjay films as the Head Gamemaker of The Hunger Games and also a leader of the rebellion. He was played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in those films, the latter which happened to be his final film role.

Plemons and Hoffman worked together on the 2012 film The Master, where Plemons played Hoffman’s son.

In this new novel, a young Plutarch Heavensbee captures the reaping of the tributes in District 12.

This new prequel film will begin filming in July. Francis Lawrence will direct the movie that revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games story. Plemons joins the previously announced cast of Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Mckenna Grace.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will release in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

