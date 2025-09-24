Glinda and Elphaba clash, then unite against the Wizard in final ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked: For Good’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good is here, and it reveals more of what’s happened to Ariana Grande‘s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba since the end of the last film.

Glinda has been recruited by Michelle Yeoh‘s Madame Morrible to be a mouthpiece for the Wizard, and equipped with a magic bubble and a wand to sell her role as Glinda the Good. Elphaba, meanwhile, has been hiding out in the woods, and has been demonized as an enemy of the people as she works to reveal the truth about the Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum.

We see Glinda and Elphaba clash, literally, until the two former friends join forces to fight to save Oz and its silenced animals — and mend their friendship. 

According to the film’s synopsis, “The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.” 

That girl is original Wizard of Oz character Dorothy, and in the trailer, we see glimpses of her, as well as the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow. We also hear the fan-favorite song “For Good.”

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters Nov. 21, 2025. The soundtrack features two brand-new songs written especially for the film: “The Girl in the Bubble,” sung by Grande, and “No Place Like Home,” sung by Erivo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Owen Teague, Everett Blunck on their comedy film ‘Griffin in Summer’
Everett Blunck and Owen Teague in ‘Griffin in Summer.’ (Vertical)

A 14-year-old boy is the most ambitious playwright of his generation in Griffin in Summer.

The film stars Everett Blunck in his feature film debut as Griffin Nafly, whose suburban summer takes a turn when his mom hires the handsome, 25-year-old Brad Rizzo (Owen Teague) to be a handyman.

Blunck told ABC Audio playing Griffin for his first-ever leading role was “really fun.”

“I think it was a very good first leading role to have. It was challenging, but in a really good way,” Blunck said.

Teague, known for his leading role in 2024’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, said “it was astonishing to watch” how Blunck carried this film with ease.

“When I was doing Apes, one of our producers one day said to me, ‘#1 sets the tone,’ which means #1 on the call sheet — the lead of the film — if they’re cool, if they are doing their job and [are] a nice person, everybody else is gonna be good, too. The set’s gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a nice place to work,” Teague said. “We had a great set. And that’s because Everett was, A, so good, but also just such a genuinely fun person to be around.”

The film, which premiered at Tribeca Festival in 2024, touches on a lot of topics. Teague hopes it resonates with those who see themselves in Griffin.

People who were also “14 years old, in love with somebody much older, and maybe [someone] who’s a little bit different from the rest of their friends,” Teague said. “I feel like it’s going to help a lot of people feel recognized and feel seen and validated and not alone.” 

Griffin in Summer arrives in select theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

77th Emmys: Owen Cooper becomes youngest male Emmy winner for ‘Adolescence’
Owen Cooper accepts the outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or Movie award for ‘Adolescence’ onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Owen Cooper made history as the youngest person to ever win outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie at Sunday night’s 77th Emmy Awards.

The 15-year-old actor won the award for portraying Jamie Miller in Netflix’s limited series Adolescence. This was his first nomination and win. Sydney Sweeney presented him with the statue as the crowd took to their feet in a standing ovation.

Not only is Cooper the youngest winner in this category, he is also the youngest male Emmy winner ever, in any category. Roxana Zal remains the youngest winner ever in any category after she won an Emmy in 1984 at age 14 for the special Something About Amelia.

“Standing up here is just, wow, it is so surreal,” Cooper said in his acceptance speech. “Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here.”

He also said that he thinks “tonight proves that, if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.”

Other nominees in the category were Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez StoryBill Camp for Presumed InnocentRob Delaney for Dying for SexPeter Sarsgaard for Presumed Innocent and Ashley Walters for Adolescence.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenny Slate says playing Nikki on ‘Dying for Sex’ helped her express anger
Jenny Slate as Nikki in ‘Dying for Sex.’ (Sarah Shatz/FX)

There was so much about working on Dying for Sex that excited Jenny Slate.

“I think this is the kind of work that actors have appetite for,” Slate told ABC Audio of the FX limited series.

Dying for Sex is based on the true story of friends Molly Kochan and Nikki Boyer as described on their podcast of the same name. Slate plays Nikki on the show, and her performance has earned her a 2025 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

“Sometimes it’s wonderful to play a role that’s really, really, really specific and has narrow parameters. That’s also exciting. But, this role for me, the love felt so active between them,” Slate said. “It felt like the love that Molly and Nikki really had in real life, their true beloved friendship, that was somehow installed in their podcast.”

Slate said being a part of Dying for Sex taught her things she carries in her day-to-day life.

“Sometimes there is a part of ourselves that we’re not exactly sure how to transmit to the outside. How do we get it out of us?” Slate said. “I think that’s what performers often are really dying for.”

One of the parts of herself she says she hasn’t yet become comfortable with is expressing anger.

“I feel like I’m always trying to do that in the most respectful way,” Slate said. “And to play Nikki, who’s just fully blasting and is oftentimes disrespectful, but in a way that she feels is fair. It felt really good to exercise that amount of energy because I do have it inside me and haven’t found exactly a place for it yet, except for in stand-up. So, to do it just within the safety of being a character felt so good.”

Disney is the parent company of FX and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.