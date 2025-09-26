Gloria Estefan hopes ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’ helps her ‘get in with a really young crowd’

Gloria Estefan, Laila Lockhart Kraner and Kristen Wiig attend the premiere of ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’ in LA, September, 2025. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Gloria Estefan stars in Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, based on the hit Netflix kids show Gabby’s Dollhouse, in theaters Friday. She plays Gabby’s grandmother GiGi, who goes on a road trip with Gabby to “Cat Francisco,” where her precious dollhouse falls into the hands of a cat lady named Vera, played by Kristen Wiig. Gloria tells ABC Audio she thinks the film may earn her a whole new audience.

“When they sent me the script … I was enamored because [the role was] a grandma. So I go, ‘Oh my God, this is me.’ And the script was phenomenal,” says Gloria. She’s also a “huge fan” of Wiig. She wasn’t familiar with the Netflix series, though, so she watched it.

“I saw, like, kids — little kids — they’re addicted to this show,” Gloria says. “And I thought, ‘You know what? Good idea to get in there with a really young crowd.’ And I just thought it was such a great opportunity.”

But initially, Gloria thought she’d have to turn down the role.

“My schedule was nuts and I was gonna pass,” she explains. “And then, I was in an airport lounge in LA and this very nice lady comes up and she goes, ‘Gloria, we really need your energy on this film.’ And I’m going, ‘What?’ And she goes, ‘I’m the head of DreamWorks Animation, and we really need your energy on this film.'”

Gloria says when she got home her daughter — who didn’t know that her mom had been sent the script — informed her that a comedian friend of hers had just been hired to “beef up your lines and the comedy in this movie.”

“So I go, ‘You know what? I listen to the universe,'” Gloria laughs. “And I said, ‘OK.'”

 

‘Love Island USA’ season 7 crowns winners
Ben Symons/Peacock

(SPOILER ALERT) Amaya Papaya never said she was perfect, she never said she didn’t have any flaws, but she did win Love Island USA.

Fan-favorite contestant Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned the winners of the reality dating competition series during Sunday night’s Love Island USA season 7 finale.

Host Ariana Madix named Espinal and Arenales the winners of the season before they decided to split the $100,000 prize.

In an interview shared to the official Love Island USA socials, Espinal said how she plans to spend her winnings.

“I actually do wanna donate to a charity,” Espinal said. “I wanna give back to a community, that’s one of my biggest passions — [which] he asked [about] early on — is just me leaving a positive impact [on] a group of people who are in need.”

Espinal entered the villa as a bombshell while Arenales joined the season during Casa Amor. The pair coupled up after they formed a connection when Arenales stood up for Espinal during the heated “Stand on Business” challenge.

Contestants Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe were the runners-up, while Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley got third place, and Iris Kendall and Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez came in fourth.

While this is the end of season 7, the Islanders are set to reunite at the Love Island USA season 7 reunion special, which will be co-hosted by Madix and Andy Cohen.

According to Peacock, the reunion special will bring together “this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa.”

The season 7 reunion special will premiere Aug. 25 on Peacock.

Additionally, Madix will return to the villa this fall to host season 2 of Love Island Games. The show premieres on Sept. 16.

‘Dreamgirls’ revival set to hit Broadway in fall 2026
The cast of Broadway’s ‘Dreamgirls,’ from left, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Deborah Burrell and Loretta Devine in New York City. (Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Dreamgirls is making its Broadway return.

A new revival of the hit 1981 musical is set to debut in New York City in fall 2026, four producers announced in a press release on Monday.

The show, which focuses on a young Black female singing trio’s rise to stardom, will be directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, who did choreography for Alicia Keys‘ musical, Hell’s Kitchen.

The production team will turn to the public in order to fill out the cast for the trio of women at the heart of the show, according to the release from Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue WagnerJohn Johnson and LaChanze Productions.

“Seeking talented women of all shapes and sizes, the auditions will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Rome and Paris,” reads the release.

Dreamgirls, which starred Sheryl Lee RalphJennifer HollidayLoretta DevineDeborah Burrell and more, debuted on Broadway in 1981, and scored 13 nominations and six wins at the 1982 Tony Awards. Ben Harney won for best lead actor, Holliday won for best lead actress, and Michael Bennett and Michael Peters shared the award for best choreography.

The show also scored two Grammys the following year for best cast show album and best female R&B vocal performance for Holliday.

The musical also saw success beyond New York, scoring praise for its 2016 showing on London’s West End.

Director Bill Condon adapted the musical into a 2006 film starring Jennifer HudsonJamie FoxxBeyoncéEddie Murphy and more. Hudson won an Oscar for best supporting actress for the film.

New series based on ‘The Holiday’ is in the works
David Lodge/FilmMagic via Getty Images

A new series based on the beloved 2006 romantic comedy The Holiday is in the works at Apple TV+.

The Holiday, directed by Nancy Meyers, starred Cameron Diaz as Amanda, a single American woman, and Kate Winslet as Iris, a single British woman.

The two women swap homes during the Christmas season and unexpectedly find love after heartbreak with Amanda meeting Graham, played by Jude Law, and Iris connecting with Miles, portrayed by Jack Black.

The film quickly became a hit and is now a Christmas classic.

The new TV series version of The Holiday is expected to keep the storyline but will introduce viewers to new characters.

Writer Krissie Ducker is set to executive produce, and actor and comedian Rob Delaney is attached to write the new series, which will be produced with Left Bank Pictures.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

