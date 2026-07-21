‘Godzilla’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident at 18

‘Godzilla’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident at 18
Kaylee Hottle attends the Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures world premiere of ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 25, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Kaylee Hottle, known for her starring role in two Godzilla movies, died Tuesday in a car accident in Maryland at the age of 18, according to police.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC News that Hottle was one of two passengers in a car involved in a fatal single-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning.

Hottle was the only person in the car who died. A 19-year-old man, who was not identified, was driving the car and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Excessive speed is “believed to be a contributing factor in the collision,” police said.

Hottle was born into an all-deaf family that spans four generations on her father’s side, according to her IMDb.

The actress was best known for her role as Jia in the 2021 movie Godzilla vs. Kong and its 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

In a March 2024 interview on Good Morning America, Hottle described what her classmates thought of her Godzilla roles.

“They think it’s super cool,” she said. “They’re seeing one of their friends on the big screen, and it’s alongside Kong too.”

Hottle’s father, Joshua, said in a Facebook video Tuesday that he was flying to Maryland after learning of his daughter’s death.

“I am taking a flight that I never would like to take,” he captioned the video, in which he used American Sign Language.

Hottle’s school, Texas School for the Deaf, paid tribute to the 18-year-old on Tuesday.

The school said Hottle was enrolled there as a senior and described her death as a “tremendous loss” in a social media post.

“Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time,” the school wrote. “Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together.”

ABC News has reached out to Hottle’s representative and father for comment.

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Groovy, baby!

Mike Myers says there will be a fourth film in the Austin Powers franchise.

The actor seemingly announced the news after he was asked if another film in the franchise was in the works during Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party on Tuesday. Noah posted a clip of the moment to his Instagram.

When Noah asked Myers if fans were ever going to see a fourth film, he simply answered, “Yes.” There was no further elaboration from the actor.

“Wow, that was a quick yes,” Noah said in response.

“Did Mike Myers just casually reveal Austin Powers 4?!” Noah captioned his post.

The first film in the Austin Powers franchise, International Man of Mystery, was released in 1997. It was followed by its sequel, The Spy Who Shagged Me, in 1999. The third movie, Goldmember, debuted to theaters in 2002. 

This would make a potential fourth Austin Powers movie the first in over 20 years. Jay Roach directed all three of the previous films.

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‘The Bear’ stars talk final season: ‘There’s more struggle, there’s more urgency’
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The Bear is taking its last reservations.

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“I think it makes so much sense for everybody to throw themselves into this last service, to be existing with these characters in real time. … It amps everything up, you know?” Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy Berzatto, told ABC Audio.

“There’s more struggle, there’s more urgency, time is important, stakes rise, and so yeah, I thought structuring the last season this way was just a great, great idea, and ended up being really effective.”

The season also picks up right after Carmy’s season 4 finale decision to leave The Bear in the hands of Sydney, Natalie and Richie. That means Ayo Edebiri [EYE-oh eh-deh-BEE-ree]’s Sydney finds herself in charge in the most stressful of circumstances, before finally breaking down. 

“It’s a lot to get to do inside and have it build,” she told ABC Audio. “And so when it does come out in those physical moments, that’s always really fun for me. I feel like my body is, like, Laffy Taffy.”

As for Ebon [EH-ben] Moss-Bachrach’s front-of-house manager Richie, he refuses to give up and goes overboard in trying to motivate the staff to keep going.

“It is a very aggressive optimism, maybe, I would say,” he laughs. “It feels nice to play someone who has that generosity, who wants to take care of everyone.” 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

 

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50 Cent documentary coming to Hulu
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50 Cent headshot (G-Unit Film & Television)

While many men wish death upon 50 Cent, he now spends much of his time working on documentary series. The latest project on his slate focuses on his own life and is set to premiere on Hulu.

The untitled series will be produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation and G-Unit Film & Television, with Mandon Lovett at the helm as director. The three-part project will chronicle 50 Cent’s rise from the streets of Jamaica, Queens, to global superstardom. It will give insight into his evolution across music, business and film, and how he has “consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact,” according to a press release.

“Positive vibes. focus on the win,” 50 wrote while announcing the news on Instagram. He serves as executive producer with Lovett, showrunner Patrick Altema, and IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

The project adds to 50 Cent’s list of documentary work, which include Sean Combs: The Reckoning for Netflix and The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast for Starz, both of which he executive produced. Gang Wars is currently in development for A&E.

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