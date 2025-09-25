‘Golden Bachelor’: In season 2 premiere, Mel Owens apologizes for past ageist comments

‘Golden Bachelor’: In season 2 premiere, Mel Owens apologizes for past ageist comments

Mel Owens in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season 2, episode 1. (John Fleenor/Disney)

Mel Owens regrets the ageist comments he made on a podcast over the summer.

The 66-year-old star of ABC’S The Golden Bachelor apologized on the show’s premiere episode Wednesday night for comments he made in June about his preferred age range for the female contestants on his season.

At the time, Owens said he would be “cutting them” if they were over 60.

The comments, which Owens said on the In the Trenches podcast, were met with criticism by many.

“I messed up,” Owens said on Wednesday night’s episode. “I was wrong. I replay it in my head a lot. I have regrets and I’m sorry for all the things I said in the podcast.”

He continued, “I know what a lot of people are thinking about me, but that’s not who I am.”

On the show’s premiere episode, a handful of the women who stepped out of the limo to meet Owens for the first time questioned him right away about the comments he made.

Diane, 71, a librarian and hockey player from Wasilla, AK, asked him, “What the puck was that interview on that podcast?”

Owens apologized to her and asked for a second chance. She replied and said, “Stick with me, I’ll keep you out of the penalty box.”

Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles, said that she’s “here to break all of your stereotypes about women over 60.”

Owens gave the first impression rose to Gerri, 64, from Rockville, Maryland.

Owens said he was touched by the story she told about her family and a letter she shared with him from her daughter.

Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor airs Wednesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ariana Grande to star in animated adaptation of ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’
Ariana Grande to star in animated adaptation of ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’
Disney/Randy Holmes

Ariana Grande is reuniting with her Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, for the animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that Grande and Frozen star Josh Gad are on board for the film, which will feature original songs by La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

A photo posted to social media shows Grande and Gad in the recording booth, peeking out from behind their script binders.

“I love this book, I love this script, I love the beautiful world of @drseuss, I love this incredible group of creative human beings (@joshgad what a brilliant joy you are),” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am so thrilled to be a part of this one…it is [very special]! What a dream, thank you @warnerbros and of course @jonmchu.”

Grande will next be seen reprising her Oscar-nominated role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, out this November. She’ll also star in Meet the Parents 4 opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Gad is set to star in and produce Spaceballs 2, as well as reprise his role as Olaf in Disney’s Frozen 3.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go! will be released in IMAX on March 17, 2028.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dylan O’Brien on playing identical twins in new film ‘Twinless’
Dylan O’Brien on playing identical twins in new film ‘Twinless’
Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney in ‘Twinless.’ (Lionsgate)

Dylan O’Brien plays identical twin brothers in Twinless.

The new film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, was written and directed by James Sweeney, who also co-stars. O’Brien told ABC Audio the idea of playing identical twins wasn’t something he would have been drawn to if it wasn’t for Sweeney’s script.

It was “a concept that I was really emotionally struck by, telling the story of such a unique experience on this earth and a unique loss on this earth I really found compelling,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien knew he had to be a part of Twinless because he felt like “this could be something so special” where he could really “go on the journey with these characters that I felt such a connectivity to in hands that I trusted so much,” referring to Sweeney.

Sweeney himself is not a twin, though he says, “I am still waiting to be running into a forest one day and bump into it.”

The writer-director-actor said he was always fascinated by the idea of having a twin.

“I think it does represent the soulmate ideal of a best friend who wants to do all the things you want to do, can share the mundanities of life together,” Sweeney said. “Now, having done a lot more research, I understand twin relationships can be very complicated. No twins are alike. It’s not a monolithic experience, but I think there is an inherent beauty in being able to share your life with somebody.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael Longfellow exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51
Michael Longfellow exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51
Michael Longfellow walks the SNL50 red carpet on Sunday, February 16, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/NBC)

Michael Longfellow will not return to Saturday Night Live.

The comedian has exited the late-night comedy sketch series ahead of the upcoming season 51, ABC Audio has learned. He was part of the show’s cast for three seasons after joining before season 48.

This news comes the same week former cast members Devon Walker and Emil Wakim announced their departures from SNL.

Walker shared he was leaving the show through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“me and baby broke up,” Walker captioned his post announcing the decision.

Wakim also shared his departure from SNL to Instagram in a post on Wednesday.

“i won’t be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there,” Wakim captioned a post filled with photos from his time working on the show.

Longfellow has yet to release any statement on his departure from the show.

Saturday Night Live premieres its season 51 on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.