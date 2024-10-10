‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Chippendales dancers teach the men some moves

‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Chippendales dancers teach the men some moves
Gilles Mingasson/Disney

After a challenging week, things heated up on The Golden Bachelorette.

Joan Vassos had a hilarious group date that allowed some of the men to show off their moves while she also began to grow her connections with others.

“I solidified some connections with some of the guys and I get more and more hopeful every week,” she said.

Jonathan, Pascal, Dan, Charles L., Gary, Mark, Gil, Chock and Keith were chosen for the group date and were given a lesson by some of the original Chippendale members on how to body roll and more.

They each then took the stage to show off their moves for Vassos and to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, an organization that fights cancer through collaborative research and fair access to care.

After their performance, each of the men got some time with Vassos, including Chock, whose connection with her has grown since their one-on-one date at Disneyland. At the end of their date, Vassos gave Chock the group date rose because she said she continues “to see a future” with him.

Following the group date, Chock received the heartbreaking news at home that his mother died and decided to leave the mansion to be with his family.

After Chock departed the mansion, Vassos set out on her date with Jordan. The duo went ice skating and Jordan got a rose at the end of their date.

On her one-on-one date with Guy, Vassos opted to get to know him more over cooking lemon baked ziti at her house.After their date, Vassos gave him a rose and said she can picture Guy in her life.

Prior to the rose ceremony, Vassos had one-on-one time with each of the men. And while she shared meaningful moments with all of them, she was over the moon when Chock returned to the mansion.

Chock told Vassos that he was “crazy” about her and “had to come back” to see her.

At the end of the night, Vassos said goodbye to Charles L., Gary, Dan and Gil. Here are the men that remain:

Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

James Cameron talks “classified” ‘Terminator’ project, tells some fans to “get a life
James Cameron talks “classified” ‘Terminator’ project, tells some fans to “get a life
20th Century Studios

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar winner James Cameron confessed, to the surprise of perhaps few, that he considers himself “overbearing.”

It was a response to what Cameron called a “non-story” from Independence Day director Roland Emmerich, who said he left a reboot of Fantastic Voyage because the filmmaker was “overbearing.”

“I’ve never said anything negative about Roland. But anyway: Yes, I’m overbearing. Damn right,” Cameron insisted.

Moreover, he added in a Mariah vs. J Lo.-esque bit of shade, “I actually don’t even remember talking to Roland Emmerich about Fantastic … [and] I have a pretty good memory.”

Cameron was asked about post-production on the third Avatar film, Fire and Ash, saying only it’s “really f****** cool.”

On that secrecy note, the Titanic filmmaker made a surprising revelation: He’s dipping back into the Terminator universe he created back in 1984. “It’s totally classified,” he told THR‘s reporter. “I don’t want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively.”

He did shed a little light on Terminator: Zero, Netflix’s upcoming anime take on his universe — one which he wasn’t involved in creatively. “It looks interesting,” the filmmaker allows. “My relationship to that is very much like [former Fox show] The Sarah Connor Chronicles — other people spinning stories in a world I set in motion is interesting to me.”

What isn’t interesting to him, however, is film nerds who took issue with the image quality in recent 4K remasters of his movies True Lies and Aliens.

“When people start reviewing your grain structure, they need to move out of mom’s basement and meet somebody,” he snarked in part. “I look at every shot, every frame,” adding, “Get a life, people, seriously.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Agatha All Along’ star Patti LuPone wants to fight Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
‘Agatha All Along’ star Patti LuPone wants to fight Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Television – Marvel Studios

Broadway legend Patti LuPone is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to a scene-stealing role as Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch in Agatha All Along

And while she tells Variety she still knows “nothing” about the MCU at large, she has thrown down the gauntlet with one of its newest superstars, Ryan Reynolds

Not Reynolds’ foul-mouthed, fourth wall-breaking character, mind you, but apparently the affable actor from Vancouver who helped save the MCU from its recent box office slump with Deadpool & Wolverine.

She hasn’t seen any Avengers movies, and confessed she didn’t want to, before adding, “Maybe I should say I want to because I want to be in the Marvel Universe.”

She explained she’d like to either play a “good witch or a villain” on the big screen, then called out Reynolds personally. “Is Deadpool, are they Marvel?” she asked. When she heard that is indeed the case, she added, “I would fight Ryan Reynolds. I have no idea what Deadpool is, but I would just fight Ryan Reynolds.”

Incidentally, LuPone told the trade she watched WandaVision three times to prepare for her role in the spin-off, which debuts Wednesday on Disney+, adding, “I finally understood a little of it.” 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“We’ve only just begun”: Adam Sandler tees off shooting of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
“We’ve only just begun”: Adam Sandler tees off shooting of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
Universal/Getty Images

Adam Sandler has announced on Instagram that Happy Gilmore 2 has gotten underway.

To a photo of his character’s Boston Bruins jersey, tagged with his titular character’s name on it, Sandler captioned, “It ain’t over. The way I see it … we’ve only just begun.”

It was only back in May that Sandler confirmed — through former co-star and TV host Drew Barrymore — that the sequel to the 1996 original was a go. 

Netflix soon followed on May 15, teasing, “It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won in the Tour Championship in 1996. Now, we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel.”

The streamer added, “Adam Sandler is returning to the golf green as Happy Gilmore, and he’s bringing his powerful slap shot with him. No word on any alligators.”

Happy Gilmore 2 tees off on Netflix in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.