‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Joan Vassos makes a big decision after hometowns

Disney

This week on The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos left Malibu, California, for hometown dates.

Vassos was introduced to the families of each of the remaining men, Guy, Pascal, Jordan and Chock, and was shown around each of their hometowns.

Vassos’ first hometown date was with Guy in his hometown of Reno, Nevada. They cruised Lake Tahoe on a boat, after which Vassos met his family, who told her that she “fit right in” with them.

At the end of their date, Guy told Vassos that he’d “fallen” for her “big time,” and that he could “envision time together in the future.”

Vassos then made her way to Chicago for the first of two hometown dates. Her first date in the Windy City was with Pascal, who took her to his salon and introduced her to his son Maxim and daughter Natalie. Like Guy’s family, they said they were able to see a future with Joan joining their family, sharing that she already “feels like family.”

Her next date with Jordan in Chicago was spent eating deep dish pizza and rainbow cake. But it was during her meeting with his family that she candidly told Jordan’s daughters that she wasn’t sure if Jordan was as committed as the other men, leaving her to question whether she should “take a leap of faith” with him.

During Vassos’ final hometown date with Chock in Wichita, Kansas, she was welcomed with open arms by many from Chock’s family during a gathering to honor Chock’s late mother.

When Chock learned about his mother’s death in an earlier episode, he rushed home to be with his family, but came back to continue his journey with Vassos. She told his kids, Taylor and Tyler, how she admired that he put his family first in that moment. Like Guy, Chock told Vassos that he was “falling in love” and asked her to promise him not to break his heart.

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Vassos told Golden Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer that out of all the men, she possibly had the “deepest connection” with Chock.

She also told him about how “worried” she was that Pascal and Jordan weren’t ready for a relationship.

In the end, Vassos said goodbye to Jordan.

Here’s who’s going to Tahiti for fantasy suite dates next week:

Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois

Brian Jordan Alvarez on his new high school comedy ‘English Teacher’
Pari Dukovic/FX

For Brian Jordan Alvarez, creator and star of FX’s latest comedy series, English Teacher, it all goes back to high school. Specifically, it can all be traced back to a certain English teacher who changed his life.

“I went to a very English-forward high school called St. Andrew’s-Sewanee in Tennessee for three years of my high school experience,” Alvarez told ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May. “I had [a teacher] named Claire Reishman in high school, and she really taught me to write in a really meaningful way. I always think back on that.”

In the new sitcom Alvarez plays Evan, a teacher at the center of many different competing energies.

“The parents, the students, the administration. Everybody wants something different,” Alvarez said. “Everybody has a different definition of what’s right.”

Alvarez said he owes “it all to my high school English teacher.”

“Now I’m out here playing a high school English teacher,” Alvarez said. “I always think when I’m writing, I go, ‘Maybe that’s where I learned how to write,’ because I didn’t formally study screenwriting or anything.”

While Alvarez couldn’t disclose if his viral character TJ Mack will make an appearance on English Teacher, he did tease it happening in the future. “We can only hope. Well, maybe the energy of TJ Mack will infuse English Teacher. Maybe we can get a TJ Mack cameo in season 2, season 3,” Alvarez said.

And he couldn’t let the interview go without sneaking in a Lady Gaga reference.

“There could be a hundred people in a room and all of them would be watching English Teacher,” Alvarez said.

English Teacher premieres Sept. 2, on FX. You can also stream it on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and FX. 

Freddie Prinze Jr. officially joins cast of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ follow-up
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Freddie Prinze Jr. is on board to appear in the follow-up film to the 1997 horror flick I Know What You Did Last Summer, ABC News has learned.

The She’s All That actor starred in the original film as Ray Bronson, a teen desperately trying to cover up a tragic accident he and his friends caused.

Prinze joins the cast of the new Sony Pictures film alongside Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Chase Sui Wonders, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, Tiny Beautiful Things alum Sarah Pidgeon, Atlanta and Tell Me Lies actor Tyriq Withers and The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King. The film will arrive in theaters July 18.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer as Julie James, is also in talks to return in the new film.

Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer and Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is slated to direct the upcoming movie. Robinson and Sam Lansky joined forces to write the follow-up movie off of Leah McKendrick‘s draft. Neal Moritz, who has produced each installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, as well as the original I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel, is slated to produce.

I Know What You Did Last Summer which starred Hewitt, Prinze, Prinze’s now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident.

The film earned over $125 million worldwide and spawned the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

FKA Twigs on reinventing ‘The Crow’ for a new generation
Lionsgate/Larry Horricks

Lionsgate’s forthcoming big-screen adaptation of James O’Barr’s classic graphic novel The Crow his theaters Friday.

The revenge film stars It‘s Bill Skarsgård and actress-singer FKA Twigs.

As in the comic and the original movie, The Crow centers on Eric Draven, who is murdered along with the love of his life, Shelly, only for him to be supernaturally resurrected and avenge their deaths.

The 1994 original is synonymous with the tragic death of its lead, Brandon Lee: The only son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee was mortally wounded by a mishap with a firearm on set on March 28, 1993. He was 28.

“In stepping away from the first Crow, we are going to experience a great loss. Like, first of all with Brandon Lee,” Twigs tells ABC Audio.

“But second of all, a great loss of where culture was at that time musically. And kind of just on a sensory level of, like, on the street, things are very different. And even I often think to myself, ‘Oh, I wish I … could have experienced what it would be like to go and see The Cure in concert, or to kind of live this romanticized version of what goth was then. … It’s a great loss because it’s just not like that anymore.”

She continues, “But I think in stepping into this new Crow, I really wanted to focus on what we gained, which was really an incredible love story between Eric and Shelley.”

FKA expresses, “This love is worth fighting for, and I am so excited for younger generations to feel that fire for themselves and the type of relationships that they deserve, the same way that Eric and Shelly fought for the relationship with each other that they finally achieved and deserved.”  

 

