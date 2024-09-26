‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Joan’s journey continues with ’80s prom-themed date, talent show

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Joan Vassos‘ season of the Golden Bachelorette continued on Wednesday night with a fun ’80s prom-themed date and an epic talent show.

The episode featured Vassos going on a romantic one-on-one date and two group dates.

The men immediately had Vassos on their mind when host Jesse Palmer met with them at the mansion to explain the dates up ahead.

For the first group date, Vassos chose Gary, Bob, Jonathan, Charles L., Mark A., Jordan, Guy and Keith and surprised them with an ’80s prom-themed date, complete with looks inspired by the theme.

While getting ready, the men reminisced about their own prom memories from back in the day. They were picked up at the mansion by Vassos, who arrived in a white stretch limo.

Their date, which was held in a school, featured a live performance by singer Taylor Dayne of her iconic song “Tell It to My Heart.” The night was also filled with a dance-off and all the nostalgic prom details, like a photo booth, games, snacks and more.

At the end of the night Jonathan was named prom king and received the first group date rose.

After the two group dates, one-on-one date and a fun barbeque at the mansion, Vassos said goodbye to four men.

Here are the men who remain:

Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana
Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida
Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California
Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Washington
Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Florida
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Preschoolers and parents, rejoice! New episodes are available to watch as season 10 drops.

The Umbrella Academy: You can watch the fourth and final season of the sci-fi action series on Netflix.

Peacock
Mr. Throwback: A guy who peaked in middle school reconnects with his old teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry, in the new comedy series.

Paramount+
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Your favorite teen superheroes solve crime in the new animated series.

SEAL Team: The series says goodbye with its seventh and final season.

Max
Industry: Kit Harrington joins the cast of the drama series for its third season.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Jon Stewart to miss ‘The Daily Show’ after COVID-19 diagnosis
Comedy Central

The Daily Show will be without Jon Stewart Monday after the part-time host tested positive for COVID-19.

As he recovers, Michael Kosta will host the show at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central; each episode debuts the next morning on Paramount+.

Stewart will return to the anchor desk Aug. 12, ABC Audio has learned.

With Stewart anchoring Monday nights since his return on Feb. 12, the Emmy-winning program features a rotating series of hosts, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Kosta.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ holds off ‘Transformers One,’ tops box office again with million weekend
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ holds off ‘Transformers One,’ tops box office again with $26 million weekend
Parisa Taghizadeh

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice topped the domestic box office for the third straight week, earning an estimated $26 million and bringing its total up to $226 million. The sequel added an estimated $17.2 million overseas for a global tally of $300 million.

Right behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was Transformers One, opening in second place with an estimated $25 million — below its targeted $30-$40 million. Internationally, the animated film, with a voice cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm and Keegan-Michael Key, collected an estimated $14 million, for a $39 million global haul.

Speak No Evil took third place with an estimated $5.9 million second week haul, bringing its North American total to $21.4 million. The black comedy grabbed an estimated $7.3 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $42 million.

The Halle Berry-led horror film Never Let Go debuted with an estimated $4.5 million at the domestic box office for a fourth place finish.

Deadpool & Wolverine rounded out the top five, adding an estimated $3.9 million to bring its domestic haul to $627 million. Globally, the film has collected $1.3 billion.

Elsewhere, The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, opened just outside the top five with an estimated $3.1 million.

