‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: The men reflect on their collective “bromance”

Christopher Willard/Disney

Joan Vassos‘ suitors reunited on Wednesday night for a heartfelt “Men Tell All” episode of the Golden Bachelorette.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the men reminisced about their journey on the show in front of an audience and revisited some of the hilarious memories they shared.

“The bromance here was just absolutely unbelievable,” Gary said about the group of men.  Host Jesse Palmer also highlighted how the men supported each other despite the fact they were all vying for the heart of Vassos.

The audience was moved to tears when Jonathan, the 61-year-old shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa, read a sweet message that Mark left him one morning on a post-it note.

Fan favorite Charles L. also spoke about the friendship he has with all the men and how the The Golden Bachelorette experience has given him the confidence to start dating again.

“I was worried [about] what my daughters would think about me, to date again … and also I was not sure what my relatives would think about me [dating] due to my cultural background,” he said. “But the support I received, the love I received from my daughters and my family and relatives — that worry is gone.”

An audience member then suggested that Charles should be the next “Golden Bachelor.”

After Pascal‘s dramatic exit in last week’s episode, the 69-year-old salon owner from Chicago, Illinois, took the hot seat to discuss his “difficult decision” to say goodbye to her in Tahiti.

“I hope I didn’t hurt her,” Pascal said, adding, “She’s a wonderful woman and now I’m watching and I see her say that she’s not worthy of love — she’s totally wrong. I think she is worthy of love, I just wasn’t able to give her what she was looking for at the time.”

When it finally came time to talk to Vassos, Pascal said he hoped him leaving the show led to Vassos finding the right person. She said she has no hard feelings towards him, and that she wants “nothing but the best” for him.

Vassos also told all the men that she wanted to remain friends with them.

Next week, we’ll see how Vassos’ journey as the Golden Bachelorette ends in part two of the season finale, as she heads to Bora Bora with Chock and Guy.

Will reported feud between Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni prevent a sequel to their smash ‘It Ends with Us’?
Sony Pictures

The Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni film It Ends with Us has been a smash hit, but could offscreen drama between the lead actress and her co-star producer-director prevent them from reuniting for the onscreen drama’s sequel?

With box office totals for the $25 million movie possibly reaching as high as $300 million before its run ends, Variety estimates, the movie has become the best-earning project for both leads — and will make a fortune for Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios production shingle.

There’s even a follow-up book to the original from Colleen Hoover called It Starts with Us, which technically could spin a sequel.

However, an insider tells the trade, “There’s probably no world where these two will work together again,” adding, “This is uncharted territory.”

Neither star has directly addressed the rumored bad blood, which some reports say stemmed from Lively overriding Baldoni on the final cut of the movie. Other whispers were that Baldoni was allegedly something of a bully on set. Lively also took flak for promoting a film about an abusive relationship as if it was a rom-com.

There’s also the matter of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, allegedly rewriting a scene without either telling Baldoni — and possibly while the Writers Guild was on strike in 2023.

Whatever the real story is, it’s obvious that a sequel to a blockbuster won’t be the no-brainer it usually is in Hollywood.

Baldoni’s abusive character, Ryle, has a smaller role in the second book, but he’s still a producer and the rights-holder on any potential follow-up, so he and Lively still would have to cooperate to get it made.

As for directing the sequel, he told Entertainment Weekly at the movie’s premiere, “I think there are better people for that. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct.”

 

‘Emily in Paris’ returning for season 5
Netflix/Giulia Parmigiani

Emily in Paris fans, you don’t have to say arrivederci once you finish part two of season 4, because the hit Netflix drama will be returning for a fifth season.

Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, confirmed the exciting development on Good Morning America Monday.

“There is breaking news!” Collins said. “For the first time, I get to talk about the fact that there will be a season five. Yay!”

Collins added that she and the cast and crew themselves “just found out” about the renewal.

“This is brand-new for everyone,” said Collins.

The release of the fourth season of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, with part one premiering Aug. 15. Part two premiered last Thursday, Sept. 12.

Collins said for the new season, the cast had the opportunity to explore a new city outside of Paris – and this time, it’s the capital of Italy.

“We got to explore Rome and I’m really hoping for season five now, that we get to explore more of Italy,” Collins said. “We had just the best time. The whole cast felt a little bit like Emily did [in] season one, running around the city wide-eyed and just everything was so exciting.”

In season four of Emily in Paris, Collins’ Emily also meets a new love interest – the mysterious but warm Marcello, played by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini — who invites Emily to his home country and takes her on a Vespa tour through Rome.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” she says. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

‘The Wild Robot’ dethrones ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ with million debut, ‘Megalopolis’ fizzles
Dreamworks

The Wild Robot topped the domestic box office, earning an estimated $35 million in its opening weekend. The animated adventure — with a voice cast including Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu — added an estimated $18.1 million internationally, for a global total of $53.1 million.

After a three-week run at No. 1, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice slipped to second place, grabbing an estimated $16 million at the North American box office, bringing its four-week tally to $250 million. The film has grossed $373 million worldwide to date.

Transformers One took third place, delivering an estimated $9.3 million in its second week of release, for a total of $39.2 million. Its global tally now stands at $72 million.

Fourth place went to India’s Devara Part 1. The action drama collected an estimated $5.6 million at the North American box office and $32.9 million worldwide. Rounding out the top five was Speak No Evil with an estimated $4.3 million domestically, bringing its tally to $57.7 million worldwide.

Opening in sixth place was Francis Ford Coppola‘s much-hyped Roman epic Megalopolis. The film — starring Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Chloe Fineman and Dustin Hoffman — earned just $4 million at the domestic box office and $6.1 million worldwide against a $120 million budget in its opening weekend.

