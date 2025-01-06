Golden Globes 2025: Complete winners list

The 2025 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best screenplay
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ali Wong
Best motion picture (non-English language)
Emilia Pérez
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Demi Moore, The Substance
Best director
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Best motion picture (animated)
Flow
Best original score
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers
Best original song
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez, music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
Cinematic and box office achievement
Wicked
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Baby Reindeer
Best television series (musical or comedy)
Hacks
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best television series (drama)
Shōgun
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best motion picture (drama)
The Brutalist
Best motion picture (musical or comedy)
Emilia Pérez
