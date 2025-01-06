Golden Globes 2025: ‘Shōgun,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Emilia Pérez’ win big, Demi Moore gives powerful acceptance speech

Golden Globes 2025: ‘Shōgun,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Emilia Pérez’ win big, Demi Moore gives powerful acceptance speech
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards aired live Sunday from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the awards show, which honored the best in film and television over the past year. Here are some of the show’s highlights:

Shōgun, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez win big
It was a big night for the FX and Hulu series Shōgun, which won all four of the Golden Globes it was nominated for: best TV series (drama), best performance by a male actor in a TV series (drama) for Hiroyuki Sanada, best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on TV for Tadanobu Asano and best performance by a female actor in a TV series (drama) for Anna Sawai.

The Brutalist picked up three wins, including best motion picture (drama), best director for Brady Corbet and best performance by a male actor in a motion picture for Adrien Brody. In his speech, Brody said the film’s story is similar to his mother’s and his ancestors’. “I owe so much to my mother and my grandparents for their sacrifice, and although I do not know fully how to express all of the challenges that you have faced and experienced, and the many people who have struggled immigrating to this country, I hope that this work stands to lift you up a bit and to give you a voice,” Brody said.

Emilia Pérez came away from the evening with wins for best motion picture (musical or comedy), best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Zoe Saldaña, best motion picture (non-English language) and best original song. Saldaña celebrated her win, the first of the night and her first-ever Golden Globe, by saying her heart was full of gratitude. “I know this is competition, but all that I have witnessed tonight is us showing up for each other, and it’s just so beautiful,” she said.

Nikki Glaser brings big laughs, roasts
The evening’s host, Nikki Glaser, began her monologue by welcoming everyone to “Ozempic’s biggest night.” After mentioning the viral holding space meme from Wicked‘s press tour, Glaser told Zendaya she was incredible in Dune: Part 2, before saying her film Challengers “was more sexually charged than Diddy‘s credit card.” She also made sure to roast Timothée Chalamet‘s facial hair, after telling him he gave a great performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. “You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip,” Glaser said.

Cute couples, family plus-ones hit red carpet
Was that Blair Waldorf with Seth Cohen? Yes, yes it was. Nominee Adam Brody brought his wife, Leighton Meester, as his date to the awards ceremony. Timothée Chalamet also brought a famous plus-one — his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who sat next to him during the live broadcast. Ariana Grande was accompanied by her mother, Joan Grande, as her date for the evening, while Glen Powell brought both his parents, Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell, whom he posed with on the red carpet.

Demi Moore wins her first Golden Globe
The Substance actress Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her leading role in the horror film. She gave a powerful speech while accepting the trophy for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy). “I’ve been doing this a long time, like, over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” Moore said. “Thirty years ago I had a producer tell me that I was a ‘popcorn actress,’ and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

The Year in Entertainment 2024: Trends that took over
The Year in Entertainment 2024: Trends that took over

Sometimes cultural trends swoop in and pass us faster than one can fall out of a coconut tree. That’s why we’re going over the memes, viral moments and trend-setting sensations that dominated the cultural landscape of 2024:

-Our year started off strong with the disastrous Willy Wonka-themed immersive experience. The February event, which promised to magically portray the Roald Dahl tale, went viral for its uninspired decor and lame costuming, to put it mildly. Videos of its sad-looking Oompa Loompa and confusing ghost-like figure, called The Unknown, were inescapable.

-Who could forget the fully conscious baby who wanted to go to the Four Seasons Orlando? A TikTok that Stefanie O’Brien posted of her 13-month-old niece Kate Wise was viewed over 85 million times. In the clip, the child raises her hand and confidently answers, “Meeeeee!” when asked by her mother, “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

-Vice President Kamala Harris ran for president of the United States this year, and during her campaign a clip from one of her 2023 speeches took on a brand-new life. “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” Harris says in the clip. The now-iconic phrase was repeated and remixed all over the internet, particularly in a certain viral TikTok, which combined it with one of Charli XCX‘s Brat tracks.

-Thailand’s very own Moo Deng became the cute baby animal of the year after the pygmy hippopotamus fought back by biting her handlers and chomping on practically everything that came her way. She was so influential, in fact, she was parodied by Bowen Yang on Saturday Night Live.

-As for popular phrases, we all became “very demure, very mindful” after TikTok user Jools Lebron coined the saying. We also found ourselves “holding space” for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” after an interview with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande during their Wicked press junket took the world by storm.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

James Van Der Beek opens up about Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis
James Van Der Beek opens up about Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek is opening up about his cancer diagnosis, days after revealing he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

The Dawson’s Creek star sat down for a new interview with People and discussed the journey he and his family have been on in the last year.

“What do you do when you’re staring down a Stage 3 diagnosis? This has been a crash course in [the] mastery of mind, body [and] spirit,” he said.

The 47-year-old recalled going in for a colonoscopy in August 2023 after experiencing some symptoms.

“The gastroenterologist said, in his most pleasant bedside manner, ‘It is cancer.’ And I think I went into shock,” Van Der Beek said.

Van Der Beek said he went in for additional scans, which confirmed he had Stage 3 cancer but also offered a bit of a silver lining.

“Found out it was still localized. It had not spread, but it was Stage 3, which is not what you want to hear,” he said.

Van Der Beek said his cancer diagnosis ushered in a new and unfamiliar chapter.

“And thus began, the full-time job of having cancer, signing up for all the various medical portals and getting on the phone with insurance and creating appointments … I was not prepared for just how much of a full-time job that it really is,” he continued.

Although the cancer news came as a shock, Van Der Beek said it was also a catalyst and motivating in a sense.

“I really didn’t feel like this was going to end me. I really felt like this is going to be the biggest life redirect,” he said. “I’m going to make changes that I never would have made otherwise, that I’m going to look back on in a year, five years, 30 years from now and say, ‘Thank God that happened.'”

Colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectum, often referred to as colon or rectal cancer based on its location, according to the American Cancer Society, which added that most cases start as polyps — growths on the inner lining of these organs — that become more common with age. For that reason, regular screenings with colonoscopies can not only help detect colorectal cancer, but can help prevent it, too, since a polyp can take as many as 10 to 15 years to develop into cancer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx’s ‘What Had Happened Was…’ special is coming to Netflix
Jamie Foxx’s ‘What Had Happened Was…’ special is coming to Netflix
Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx‘s return to comedy was captured by Netflix and will be released via an upcoming special named after those shows.

What Had Happened Was… will find Jamie opening up about the medical scare that left him hospitalized for months in 2023.

“I said, ‘If I can stay funny, I could stay alive’ … I’m back,” Foxx says in the teaser for the special. What Had Happened Was… is set to premiere on Dec. 10.

In April 2023, Jamie’s daughter, Corinne, revealed he’d experienced a “medical complication” and was hospitalized in Atlanta. Rumors about the severity of his condition spread as celebrity friends and fans kept his name in prayer. He’s since given some insight into how bad things had gotten, sharing that at one point he couldn’t walk or remember anything that happened.

Nearly 20 years after his last stand-up show, Jamie announced he’d be taking the stage to tell his story with What Had Happened Was…, a one-man, three-night run in Atlanta that took place in October. Following the event, he shared photos on social media, thanking the city for showing up and supporting him.

“I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were,” he wrote. “When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.