Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Demi Moore wow at the Golden Globes

The stars were out in Hollywood Sunday night for the Golden Globe Awards, and they certainly dressed to impress.

Among the night’s best dressed actresses were Zendaya, who wowed in a burnt orange strapless satin gown; Elle Fanning, in a nude gown with leopard accents on the bodice; Demi Moore, in a structured champagne-colored strapless dress; and Ariana Grande, who looked like she’d fit in on Bridgerton in her vintage Givenchy strapless gown.

And it wasn’t just a bunch of gowns on the red carpet. Keri Russell wore a white suit/dress combo, while Kate Winslet and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri wore suits. Melissa McCarthy donned a Barbie-pink jumpsuit with a huge matching cape.

There were also a lot of sequins and sparkle at the Globes, with actresses like Zoe Saldana, Kristen Bell, Felicity Jones, Viola Davis, Mindy Kaling and more shining on the red carpet. Even Timothée Chalamet embraced the trend, wearing a black suit that sparkled, which he paired with a blue tie that he wore like a scarf.

And Emma Stone made quite a statement on the red carpet, not just for her structured red dress, but for debuting a new pixie haircut. 

There were also a lot of men making fashion statements, including Jeremy Strong, who certainly stood out in a green velvet suit with matching bucket hat; Eddie Redmayne, who wore a black-and-white checkered suit; Andrew Scott in a baby blue suit; and Colman Domingo, in a black suit with a polka-dot shirt and a checkered scarf/tie.

Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: ‘The idea is crazy’
Tom Holland is giving fans a major update on his forthcoming fourth Spider-Man film.

“All I can tell you is that it’s happening,” Holland said Wednesday on Good Morning America when asked about the latest news for his iconic web-slinging Marvel superhero while promoting his new nonalcoholic beer, Bero.

Holland said they’ve been working on the movie’s concept but now feel it’s “strong enough” to go ahead, revealing that shooting begins next summer.

“The idea is crazy,” he teased. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

Holland also shared his reaction to the news that former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom, saying he’s “obviously delighted.”

The forthcoming Spider-Man 4 will be Holland’s first time back in his Spidey suit since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him team up with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Holland has played the character in several ensemble MCU films, first in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and most famously in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers Endgame.

His other solo outings include 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 33?
Former Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars season 33, taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy during the finale Nov. 26 on ABC. Graziadei was the first Bachelor star ever to win the competition.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten came in second. Actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong followed in third place, while Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold came in fourth place. Retired NFL star Danny Amendola and Witney Carson placed fifth.

“It means everything,” Graziadei said of winning the Mirrorball. “This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you.”

During the finale, the five final pairs each performed a redemption dance and a freestyle dance. ﻿In the redemption round, the finalists each performed a dance assigned by the judges. Each finalist got creative during the freestyle round and performed epic dance routines that showed off their personalities.

The night also had a performance from the upcoming dance pros who will be joining the DWTS LIVE 2025 Tour, which kicks off Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and is set to wrap in Hollywood, California, in April.

Season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy returned to the ballroom with an impressive performance to Chappell Roan‘s “Pink Pony Club,” while Derek Hough also performed an Argentine tango.

Other contestants from the past season performed, too. Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson did a sweet dance number to the show’s theme song with Emma Slater. Also performing were model Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber.

In brief: Tim Walz to guest on ‘The Daily Show’ and more
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will make his first appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show as host Jon Stewart‘s in-studio guest on Oct. 21, the cable channel has announced. The interview will be available the following morning on Paramount+ and Comedy Central VOD …

Mitzi Gaynor, the actress and dancer best known for playing Nellie Forbush in the 1958 film version of South Pacific, passed away peacefully on Thursday of natural causes, her management team announced. She was 93. Gaynor went on to become the highest paid female entertainer in Las Vegas, while appearing on a number of variety shows and hosting her own specials throughout the 1970s …

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will return to Broadway in the comedy John Proctor Is the Villain, according to Deadline. The play “is set at a high school in rural Georgia where an English class is studying The Crucible,” according to Deadline. However, the students are “more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals,” per the official the synopsis. “As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero.” Sink made her Broadway debut in a 2012 revival of Annie, followed by 2015’s The Audience. John Proctor Is the Villain is set to open April 14 …

The Phineas and Ferb voice cast will reunite for the first time in over a decade for the show’s highly anticipated 2025 return. The cast includes Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, respectively, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro. Co-creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh made the announcement at New York Comic-Con Thursday. As in past seasons, the new cycle will also feature numerous guest appearances …

