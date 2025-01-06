Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Demi Moore wow at the Golden Globes

Stewart Cook/CBS

The stars were out in Hollywood Sunday night for the Golden Globe Awards, and they certainly dressed to impress.

Among the night’s best dressed actresses were Zendaya, who wowed in a burnt orange strapless satin gown; Elle Fanning, in a nude gown with leopard accents on the bodice; Demi Moore, in a structured champagne-colored strapless dress; and Ariana Grande, who looked like she’d fit in on Bridgerton in her vintage Givenchy strapless gown.

And it wasn’t just a bunch of gowns on the red carpet. Keri Russell wore a white suit/dress combo, while Kate Winslet and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri wore suits. Melissa McCarthy donned a Barbie-pink jumpsuit with a huge matching cape.

There were also a lot of sequins and sparkle at the Globes, with actresses like Zoe Saldana, Kristen Bell, Felicity Jones, Viola Davis, Mindy Kaling and more shining on the red carpet. Even Timothée Chalamet embraced the trend, wearing a black suit that sparkled, which he paired with a blue tie that he wore like a scarf.

And Emma Stone made quite a statement on the red carpet, not just for her structured red dress, but for debuting a new pixie haircut.

There were also a lot of men making fashion statements, including Jeremy Strong, who certainly stood out in a green velvet suit with matching bucket hat; Eddie Redmayne, who wore a black-and-white checkered suit; Andrew Scott in a baby blue suit; and Colman Domingo, in a black suit with a polka-dot shirt and a checkered scarf/tie.

