Golden Globes 2026: Dame Helen Mirren to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award

A photo of Helen Mirren. (Maarten De Boer)

Dame Helen Mirren will be honored during the week of the 2026 Golden Globes.

The Golden Globes announced Wednesday that the actress has been selected as the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree.

The award will be presented during the new annual primetime special Golden Eve, which will honor Mirren, as well as the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award. The event will take place on Jan. 8, 2026.

In a Golden Globes press release on Wednesday, Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne called Mirren a “force of nature” and said her career is “nothing short of extraordinary.”

“Her transcendent performances and commitment to her craft continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike,” Hoehne said. “It is a profound honor to present her with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.”

Mirren’s illustrious career goes back to the ’60s and ’70s, when she starred in several television series and films, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 1968 and the 1971 television mini series Cousin Bette.

She also starred in The Mosquito Coast in 1986 alongside Harrison Ford, The Madness of King George in 1994 and The Clearing in 2004 alongside Robert Redford.

In 2007, she earned her first Oscar for best performance by an actress in a leading role for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen.

The role also earned her a BAFTA Film Award, Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama.

Separately, she earned a Golden Globe in 2007 for her performance as Elizabeth I in the 2005 TV mini series Elizabeth I. She won her first Golden Globe in 1997 for the 1996 TV movie Losing Chase.

She acted again with Ford in the Taylor Sheridan-directed Western series 1923.

The 83rd Golden Globes will air Jan. 11, 2026, on CBS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.