Golden Globes 2026: Dame Helen Mirren to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award

A photo of Helen Mirren. (Maarten De Boer)

Dame Helen Mirren will be honored during the week of the 2026 Golden Globes.

The Golden Globes announced Wednesday that the actress has been selected as the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree.

The award will be presented during the new annual primetime special Golden Eve, which will honor Mirren, as well as the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award. The event will take place on Jan. 8, 2026.

In a Golden Globes press release on Wednesday, Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne called Mirren a “force of nature” and said her career is “nothing short of extraordinary.”

“Her transcendent performances and commitment to her craft continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike,” Hoehne said. “It is a profound honor to present her with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.”

Mirren’s illustrious career goes back to the ’60s and ’70s, when she starred in several television series and films, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 1968 and the 1971 television mini series Cousin Bette.

She also starred in The Mosquito Coast in 1986 alongside Harrison Ford, The Madness of King George in 1994 and The Clearing in 2004 alongside Robert Redford.

In 2007, she earned her first Oscar for best performance by an actress in a leading role for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen.

The role also earned her a BAFTA Film Award, Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama.

Separately, she earned a Golden Globe in 2007 for her performance as Elizabeth I in the 2005 TV mini series Elizabeth I. She won her first Golden Globe in 1997 for the 1996 TV movie Losing Chase.

She acted again with Ford in the Taylor Sheridan-directed Western series 1923.

The 83rd Golden Globes will air Jan. 11, 2026, on CBS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ announces fan casting contest winner
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

The odds were ever in his favor.

Lionsgate has announced that Devon Singletary is the fan selected to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Back in May, Lionsgate announced an open casting call for fans of the dystopian young adult franchise to act out their favorite moment, sing their favorite song or improv a scene for the chance to be selected to appear in the upcoming sixth film in The Hunger Games franchise.

Singletary will play the character Blair, a close friend of Haymitch Abernathy and Burdock Everdeen, who is Katniss Everdeen’s father.

The Florida-based actor’s reaction to being selected was captured in a video shared to the official The Hunger Games Instagram account on Friday.

“I’m blown away,” Singletary said. “I’m really just speechless. I’m super excited.”

The video also shows off Singletary’s first day on set.

“I love the Sunrise on the Reaping book,” he said. “Being selected into The Hunger Games is a great honor.”

Joseph Zada leads the film’s star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood & Luke Bryan returning for ‘American Idol’ season 24
Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan (Disney/Christopher Willard)

The trio of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and new judge Carrie Underwood will be returning for another season of ABC’s American Idol — the 24th overall of the pioneering music competition.

Carrie, who won season 4 of American Idol, joined the judging panel for the 2025 edition of the show, replacing the departing Katy Perry. This year’s winner was Jamal Roberts.

Auditions for the new season begin Tuesday with “Idol Across America,” which allows people to audition for the show virtually in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. During these tryouts, contestants audition for American Idol producers for a chance to get in front of the judges. The auditions will continue through Sept. 24. For information on how to sign up, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

American Idol will air on ABC and stream on Hulu in 2026; a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Prime Video reminds ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans not to bully cast
Belly (Lola Tung) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3. (Erika Doss/Prime Video)

The summer I followed community guidelines.

Prime Video has released a statement reminding fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to not participate in bullying behavior on social media targeted toward members of the show’s cast.

The official Summer I Turned Pretty TikTok account has shared a video graphic with the message, “The summer we started acting normal online,” written in the style of the show’s title card.

Its accompanying caption reads, “The show isn’t real but the people playing the characters are.”

The warning message comes after producers for the show have seen “more opportunity for toxic behavior online, where most users feel they can hurl anonymous, overly harsh criticisms,” according to Variety.

This is not the first time Prime Video has issued a warning to fans about online behavior. The streaming service issued a statement asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to keep online discourse respectful before the third and final season of the show debuted in July.

“PSA for the Summer community,” the show’s official social accounts shared at the time. “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

Prime Video listed community guidelines along with the public service announcement, saying it has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech or bullying, targeting cast or crew and harassing or doxxing members of the community.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty debut each Wednesday through Sept. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.