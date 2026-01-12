Golden Globes 2026: Jennifer Lawrence, Tessa Thompson and more wow at the Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2026: Jennifer Lawrence, Tessa Thompson and more wow at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. (Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

The stars were out in Hollywood Sunday night for the Golden Globe Awards, and as always, the fashion was something to talk about.

Stars shining on the red carpet included: Tessa Thompson in a shiny green strapless Balenciaga gown; One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti in a dress with a mirrored bodice; Kate Hudson in a shimmering silver Armani Privè gown; Elle Fanning, in a Gucci dress embellished with tiny flowers; and Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku, who made a statement in a bright yellow gown that revealed she was expecting a baby.

Black and white appeared to be one of the big trends this year. Among the standouts in black were The Bear’s Ayo Edeberi, who channeled old Hollywood in a Chanel dress; Selena Gomez, whose black gown was adorned with white feathers at the top; and Ariana Grande, who wore a structured black dress with a bubble skirt.  Meanwhile, Claire Danes, Emily Blunt, Pamela Anderson and Amanda Seyfried were among the stars making statements in white.

There was also plenty of exposed skin on the red carpet. Jennifer Lawrence wowed in a sheer dress from Givenchy by Sarah Burton with an embroidered floral print that covered her in all the right places, while Jennifer Lopez showed off her body in a naked dress with strategically placed brown embellishments from LILY et Cie. Teyana Taylor revealed some skin in both the front and back of her custom Schiaparelli gown, which featured a diamond thong-like detail in the back. Jenna Ortega’s black dress was also daring, with open sides from her breasts to her hips.

And it wasn’t just the ladies making fashion statements. Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie both brought the style, with Hudson wearing black pants paired with a white silk shirt, cummerbund and jacket from Armani, along with Bulgari jewelry. Connor wore a black Saint Laurent suit accented with a jeweled broach on his lapel. As always, Colman Domingo delivered in a black suit by Valentino with jeweled embellishments, and Michael B. Jordan looked sleek in a chocolate brown suit.

Glasses were also a big trend for the men, with Jordan — as well as Glen Powell, Jacob ElordiAdam Brody and others — sporting specs on the red carpet.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Isaac Keys says his character wants ‘to bring the people together’ in ‘Power Book IV: Force’
Isaac Keys says his character wants ‘to bring the people together’ in ‘Power Book IV: Force’
Isaac Keys and Joseph Sikora in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ (Starz)

After teetering between the streets and a better life, Diamond Sampson returns to season 3 of Power Book IV: Force with his mind fully focused on the streets and his CBI drug organization. Isaac Keys, who returns as Diamond for the show’s final season, says his character’s goal is to create “peace in a violent society.”

In previous seasons of Force, Diamond spent 15 years in jail, leaving his CBI drug organization to his brother Jenard, who kept the org afloat in his absence. Upon his release, he encountered Tommy Egan, a drug dealer from New York who was trying to take over the Chicago drug game.

“[Diamond]’s in that tug-of-war of trying to bring the people together. All he wants … is people to come and just act right,” Keys tells ABC Audio. “He wants to bring Tommy over here and act right, bring his brother and act right. But because they don’t get along, he’s always caught into that [quandary] of trying figure out what the heck is going on.” 

Diamond eventually teams up with Tommy, causing Jenard to feel overlooked for his hard work. The move causes Jenard to grow jealous of Tommy and plan ways to take him out of the game.

Season 3 of Force returns to Starz Friday; it’s the final season of the Power Book IV series. Kris D. Lofton stars as Jenard, while Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3 official trailer finds Lucy, Stephen back together
‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3 official trailer finds Lucy, Stephen back together
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3. (Disney/Ian Watson)

We aren’t lying about this.

The official trailer for season 3 of Tell Me Lies has arrived. The new season of the popular college-set Hulu drama series premieres on Jan. 13, 2026, with its first two episodes. This new season consists of eight episodes.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White once again star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco in season 3. The on-again-off-again couple have “rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with.”

The synopsis also teases that the repercussions from last school year “also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”

The trailer starts with Lucy tearfully filming an apology video. “My friends think I’m crazy,” she then tells Stephen as they lay in bed together. “We have to be nice to each other this time.”

Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo also star in season 3.

Iris Apatow has joined the cast in the recurring role of Amanda, who is a bubbly college freshman keeping a big secret.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Family Stone’ writer, director working on a sequel following Diane Keaton’s death
‘The Family Stone’ writer, director working on a sequel following Diane Keaton’s death
Diane Keaton is shown in a scene from ‘The Family Stone.’ (20th Century Fox)

A sequel to The Family Stone is in the works.

Thomas Bezucha, who wrote and directed the 2005 film, said in a recent interview with CNN that he has been working on a follow-up to the original film. The original movie follows the Stone family at Christmastime as they navigate matriarch Sybil Stone’s (Diane Keaton) cancer diagnosis.

Bezucha said he was working on the new script when he learned of Keaton’s death on Oct. 11 at the age of 79.

“I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a low on a tender bruise already,” Bezucha said. “Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”

He added that Keaton’s death made him want to “do a good job by the rest of the cast” and “honor her even more.”

Keaton starred alongside Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Luke Wilson, Tyrone Giordano, Brian J. White, Elizabeth Reaser, Paul Schneider and Jamie Kaler in The Family Stone.

The film, which was produced by 20th Century Fox and has since been acquired by Disney, follows businesswoman Meredith (Parker), who accompanies her boyfriend, Everett (Mulroney), to his family’s Christmas celebration and learns she’s a fish out of water in their spirited way of life.

Bezucha said that when he first took his idea for a sequel to his producer, he said he was only interested in making a second film if it involved the principal cast.

“I’m not interested in the Brady family reunion without the original Jan,” he said, adding that when he reached out to the rest of the cast, he received “positive responses.”

According to CNN, the sequel film has not yet been greenlit. Good Morning America has reached out to 20th Century Studios for comment.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.