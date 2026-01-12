Golden Globes 2026: Jennifer Lawrence, Tessa Thompson and more wow at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. (Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

The stars were out in Hollywood Sunday night for the Golden Globe Awards, and as always, the fashion was something to talk about.

Stars shining on the red carpet included: Tessa Thompson in a shiny green strapless Balenciaga gown; One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti in a dress with a mirrored bodice; Kate Hudson in a shimmering silver Armani Privè gown; Elle Fanning, in a Gucci dress embellished with tiny flowers; and Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku, who made a statement in a bright yellow gown that revealed she was expecting a baby.

Black and white appeared to be one of the big trends this year. Among the standouts in black were The Bear’s Ayo Edeberi, who channeled old Hollywood in a Chanel dress; Selena Gomez, whose black gown was adorned with white feathers at the top; and Ariana Grande, who wore a structured black dress with a bubble skirt. Meanwhile, Claire Danes, Emily Blunt, Pamela Anderson and Amanda Seyfried were among the stars making statements in white.

There was also plenty of exposed skin on the red carpet. Jennifer Lawrence wowed in a sheer dress from Givenchy by Sarah Burton with an embroidered floral print that covered her in all the right places, while Jennifer Lopez showed off her body in a naked dress with strategically placed brown embellishments from LILY et Cie. Teyana Taylor revealed some skin in both the front and back of her custom Schiaparelli gown, which featured a diamond thong-like detail in the back. Jenna Ortega’s black dress was also daring, with open sides from her breasts to her hips.

And it wasn’t just the ladies making fashion statements. Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie both brought the style, with Hudson wearing black pants paired with a white silk shirt, cummerbund and jacket from Armani, along with Bulgari jewelry. Connor wore a black Saint Laurent suit accented with a jeweled broach on his lapel. As always, Colman Domingo delivered in a black suit by Valentino with jeweled embellishments, and Michael B. Jordan looked sleek in a chocolate brown suit.

Glasses were also a big trend for the men, with Jordan — as well as Glen Powell, Jacob Elordi, Adam Brody and others — sporting specs on the red carpet.

