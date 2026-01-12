Golden Globes 2026: The winners

The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best picture (drama)
Hamnet
Best picture (musical or comedy)
One Battle After Another
Best picture (animated)
KPop Demon Hunters
Cinematic and box office achievement
Sinners
Best motion picture (non-English language)
The Secret Agent
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best original song
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun
Best original score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Best television series (drama)
The Pitt
Best television series (comedy)
The Studio
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Best podcast
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
