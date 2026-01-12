Golden Globes 2026: The winners

Golden Globes 2026: The winners

The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best picture (drama)
Hamnet

Best picture (musical or comedy)
One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)
KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and box office achievement
Sinners

Best motion picture (non-English language)
The Secret Agent

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original song
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Best original score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best television series (drama)
The Pitt

Best television series (comedy)
The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Best podcast
Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome 1st child: ‘Overflowing with love’
Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the World Premiere of ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Comedian, writer and actor Pete Davidson, and model and actress Elsie Hewitt are officially parents.

Hewitt, 29, announced the arrival of the pair’s first child in an Instagram post Thursday, stating that their baby was born Dec. 12.

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Hewitt wrote alongside several photos and a video clip.

Hewitt also revealed the name she and Davidson, 32, gave to their new bundle of joy.

Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson,” Hewitt wrote, adding a pink heart emoji. “My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Davidson previously opened up about his dream to start a family on Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream,” Davidson said at the time.

“I’m so excited for that chapter, so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it’s just easier,” he added.

ABC News has reached out to Davidson’s and Hewitt’s representatives for comment.

 

Xolo Maridueña joins ‘One Piece’ season 3 as Portgas D. Ace
A photo of Xolo Maridueña. (Gabe Ajuaro)

Xolo Maridueña has joined the cast of One Piece season 3.

Netflix has announced that the Cobra Kai star has been cast as Portgas D. Ace in the upcoming third season of the series.

One Piece is set to go back into production for season 3 later in 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Maridueña joins the previously announced cast member Cole Escola, who is set to play Bon Clay in the upcoming season. Additional cast members for season 3 of One Piece will be announced at a later time, according to the streaming service.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10, 2026.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in the upcoming season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to an official description for season 2. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners for season 2. Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ ﻿lights up box office with #1 debut
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

We see you, Avatar: Fire and Ash, at the top of the box office.

The third film in James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi series opens at #1 with an $88 million haul in its debut weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

While certainly a good start, Avatar: Fire and Ash has a ways to go if it hopes to catch up to its predecessors. The 20th Century Studios franchise has spawned the highest and third-highest grossing films of all time in the original 2009 movie and its 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, respectively.

Coming in second at the weekend box office is the animated Bible adaptation David, which brought in just over $22 million. It was followed by two other new releases: The Housemaid, starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, took #3 with $18.95 million, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, notched #4 with $16 million.

The Disney sequel Zootopia 2 added an extra $14.5 million to round out the top five.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $88 million
2. David — $22.017 million
3. The Housemaid — $18.95 million
4. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants — $16 million
5. Zootopia 2 — $14.5 million
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $7.25 million
7. Wicked: For Good — $4.3 million
8. Marty Supreme — $875,000
9. Hamnet — $850,000
10. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $600,000

