Golden Globes producers want Nikki Glaser to host again

Sonja Flemming/CBS

It seems Nikki Glaser could be returning to host the Golden Globes next year.

The comedian hosted the 82nd Golden Globes awards ceremony for the first time on Sunday, and producers were so impressed with her performance, they seem to be ready to ask her back to host again.

“We absolutely had a great experience with her, and think that she would be great at this in the long term,” executive producer Glenn Weiss told Variety.

He would not disclose if she had officially been asked back, but hinted that could be the case.

“Perhaps!” Weiss said. “I can’t talk officially for anything. I will say, as someone who produces and directs award shows, she really found her niche here, and I think it really worked out beautifully on this show. And I would love to see it continue.”

Additionally, Weiss said he thinks Glaser provided the proper mood for the awards show.

“Nikki, in my mind, home run,” Weiss said. “She really prepared. She did her homework. She’s been practicing material at clubs, sometimes four or five shows a night for a couple of weeks straight, working on this pretty hard since November. And when you have a host that’s that prepared and that dedicated and also not tone deaf, listening to what’s going on in our business and even in the room on the fly, she’s really good at this. And she proved herself to be a really good host.”

Timothée Chalamet & cast delve into the making of the Bob Dylan flick ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

 Timothée Chalamet and the cast of A Complete Unknown recently talked to Rolling Stone about the making of the Bob Dylan film, and Chalamet shared some insight into his commitment to what he calls a “role of a lifetime.”

“It was something I would go to sleep panicked about, losing a moment of discovery as the character — no matter how pretentious that sounds — because I was on my phone or because of any distraction,” he says. “I had three months of my life to play Bob Dylan, after five years of preparing to play him. So while I was in it, that was my eternal focus.” 

He adds, “He deserved that and then more … God forbid I missed a step because I was being Timmy. I could be Timmy for the rest of my life!”

Chalamet was listed as “Bob Dylan” on the film’s call sheet, and it fooled co-star Elle Fanning, who got an invite to a preproduction meeting with director James Mangold and “Bob,” thinking she was meeting the rock icon.

“I’m probably the first person in life to be let down by having a rehearsal with Timothée Chalamet, right?” she tells Rolling Stone. “Like, the first girl in history.” 

Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez, said Chalamet “wasn’t so full-on” with his method acting, but she noted he was “in his own world” on set, “in a way that I think Bob often was as well.”

And Ed Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, described Chalamet’s commitment as “relentless.”

“No visitors, no friends, no reps, no nothing,” he said. “And I agreed totally — it was like, we cannot have a f****** audience for this. We’ve got to believe to the greatest degree we can. And he was right to be that protective.”

A Complete Unknown opens Dec. 25.

Grant Ellis says ‘let the journey begin’ in new ‘The Bachelor’ promo
Disney

Grant Ellis is ready to hand out roses and find his future wife on The Bachelor.

On Monday, ABC dropped a promo for season 29 of the reality dating series, in which Ellis reintroduces himself to Bachelor Nation ahead of the season’s Jan. 27 premiere.

“I’m Grant, and I’m your new Bachelor,” he says. “I’m a New Jersey boy, a mama’s boy, I’m a day trader, I’m an athlete. I’m really a goofball.”

“I’m looking for love. I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness,” he continues. “To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

As the clip comes to a close, Ellis adds, “Let the journey begin!”

Ellis was named the newest Bachelor lead in August following his elimination on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

In a video message to Good Morning America following the announcement, Ellis revealed what he is looking for in a wife.

“I’m looking for a love that’s kind and understanding. Some qualities I’m looking for in a potential partner is somebody who’s adventurous, somebody who’s affectionate and somebody who’s loving,” he said at the time. “I can’t wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off. It’s going to be so fun, and I hope you guys tune in. Peace!”

The Bachelor season 29 premieres Jan. 27 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

In brief: Angelina Jolie honored for ‘Maria,’ and more
Angelina Jolie will be the recipient of the Palm Springs International Film Awards’ Desert Palm Achievement Award – Actress for her role in Netflix’s Maria. Jolie’s performance “captures the heart and complexity of an artist whose life was as captivating as her music,” Nachhattar Singh Chandi, festival chairman, said in a statement Monday. Other honorees include Adrien Brody, Nicole Kidman and Colman Domingo. The ceremony is set for Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center during the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13 …

Josh O’Connor has been tapped to star in Steven Spielberg‘s latest yet-to-be-titled film, joining Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details are being kept under wraps, but the project is said to have “sci-fi elements,” per the outlet, and is based on a story by Spielberg with a screenplay by his collaborator David Koepp

Bridgerton‘s Luke Newton has been cast opposite Pretty Little LiarsLucy Hale in the upcoming sci-fi thriller White Mars, according to Deadline. The film, set in an isolated Aquila research facility, “follows microbiologist Sammie as she and Leo fight to save their fellow crew members from a malevolent entity whose sole intention is to extinguish them all,” per Deadline. Hale and Newton will play Sammie and Leo, respectively …

