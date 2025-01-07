Golden Globes producers want Nikki Glaser to host again

Sonja Flemming/CBS

It seems Nikki Glaser could be returning to host the Golden Globes next year.

The comedian hosted the 82nd Golden Globes awards ceremony for the first time on Sunday, and producers were so impressed with her performance, they seem to be ready to ask her back to host again.

“We absolutely had a great experience with her, and think that she would be great at this in the long term,” executive producer Glenn Weiss told Variety.

He would not disclose if she had officially been asked back, but hinted that could be the case.

“Perhaps!” Weiss said. “I can’t talk officially for anything. I will say, as someone who produces and directs award shows, she really found her niche here, and I think it really worked out beautifully on this show. And I would love to see it continue.”

Additionally, Weiss said he thinks Glaser provided the proper mood for the awards show.

“Nikki, in my mind, home run,” Weiss said. “She really prepared. She did her homework. She’s been practicing material at clubs, sometimes four or five shows a night for a couple of weeks straight, working on this pretty hard since November. And when you have a host that’s that prepared and that dedicated and also not tone deaf, listening to what’s going on in our business and even in the room on the fly, she’s really good at this. And she proved herself to be a really good host.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.