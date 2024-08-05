Google violated antitrust laws to maintain dominance over online search, judge says
(WASHINGTON) — Google violated U.S. antitrust laws in maintaining a monopoly over the online search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, in a landmark ruling for the Justice Department in its efforts to rein in big tech giants.
D.C. District judge Amit Mehta declared Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, finding the company illegally secured its dominance in the search market by paying billions of dollars to smartphone carriers like Apple to make Google the automatic search engine for their phones — effectively locking any rival businesses from being able to compete.
“Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” Mehta wrote in his ruling.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, keeping borrowing costs at their highest level in more than two decades despite a prolonged cooldown of inflation. An interest rate cut is widely expected in the coming months.
The Fed issued its latest interest rate decision after a months-long stretch of data has established the key conditions for a rate cut: falling inflation and slowing job gains.
Still, economists expected the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. The move offered the central bank time to ensure current trends hold ahead of its next meeting in September.
“Inflation has eased over the past year but remains somewhat elevated,” the Federal Open Market Committee, the policymaking body at the Fed, said in a statement. “The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.”
The chances of an interest rate cut in September stand at more than 85%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment. The same tool showed the odds of a rate cut on Wednesday at a meager 5%.
The economy appears to be hurtling toward interest rate cuts later this year. Such an outcome would deliver long-sought loan relief for households and businesses saddled with expensive debt.
Price increases have slowed significantly from a peak of more than 9%, though inflation remains a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%. An outright drop in prices in June compared to the month prior marked a major sign of progress in slowing inflation.
The labor market has continued to grow but its breakneck pace has cooled. The unemployment rate has ticked up this year from 3.7% to 4.1%.
The Fed is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and the labor market strong. The monthslong stretch of good news for inflation alongside bad news for unemployment has prompted the Fed to give additional consideration to its goal of keeping Americans on the job, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month.
“For a long time, since inflation arrived, it’s been right to mainly focus on inflation. But now that inflation has come down and the labor market has indeed cooled off, we’re going to be looking at both mandates. They’re in much better balance,” Powell said at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.
“That means that if we were to see an unexpected weakening in the labor market, then that might also be a reason for reaction by us,” Powell added.
However, robust economic data released last week may complicate the path toward a rate cut.
The U.S. economy grew much faster than expected over three months ending in June, accelerating from the previous quarter and defying concerns about a possible slowdown, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
If the Fed cuts interest rates as the economy is heating up, the central bank risks rekindling rapid price increases.
After the economic data came out last Thursday, the odds of a September interest rate cut fell to about 80%. The dip in sentiment proved temporary, however. The odds have risen seven percentage points since then.
(FORT WORTH, Texas) — The Boeing Company has agreed in principle to a deal with the Department of Justice that will include a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. related to the company allegedly misleading the Federal Aviation Administration during the evaluation of the 737 MAX, according to a court filing from the DOJ.
“We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle on terms of a resolution with the Justice Department, subject to the memorialization and approval of specific terms,” Boeing said in a statement to ABC News early Monday morning.
In addition to the guilty plea, the agreement includes Boeing paying the maximum statutory fine and investing at least $455 million in its compliance and safety programs.
The deal is not yet final, and families of the victims of the MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 have expressed their intention to oppose this plea agreement. The families have asked for an opportunity to file their opposition with the court, according to a court filing in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, Texas.
According to the DOJ’s court filing late Sunday night, the parties are “proceeding expeditiously to document and memorialize the terms and understandings into a written plea agreement and expect to file the agreement with the Court by no later than July 19, 2024.”
Some 189 people died when a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plunged into the Java Sea off Indonesia on Oct. 29, 2018. Black box data from the Lion Air jet revealed the pilots struggled to fight the plane’s malfunctioning safety system from takeoff to the moment it nose-dived into the water.
Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 — another Boeing 737 MAX 8 — crashed five months later near Addis Ababa airport six minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board.
In a separate court filing late Sunday night, attorneys for families of victims of the two MAX crashes indicated that they intend to exercise their rights under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act to be heard in opposition to the proposed plea.
“The families intend to argue that the plea deal with Boeing unfairly makes concessions to Boeing that other criminal defendants would never receive and fails to hold Boeing accountable for the deaths of 346 persons. As a result, the generous plea agreement rests on deceptive and offensive premises,” the attorneys wrote.
“At the upcoming hearing regarding the plea, families intend to ask the Court to reject the plea,” the filing states.
The families have asked that the court not set a scheduling order for the hearing until at least July 12 to give them ample time to file a briefing with their reasons why the court should reject the plea.
(NEW YORK) — This story has been corrected to specify that the power adapters are being recalled.
Hatch, a popular sleep aid device company, has recalled more than 900,000 Rest 1st Generation sound machine adapters due to a shock hazard.
“In partnership and compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Hatch has issued a voluntary recall for power adapters issued with some Hatch Rest 1st generation devices, which were primarily sold between 2019 and 2022,” the company stated in an online recall notice.
“The recall is specific to power adapters issued by Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. after learning that the white housing of these power adapters can come off when removing them from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers,” the statement continued.
Hatch added on its website, “The company is pursuing this recall voluntarily as part of its commitment to consumer safety and incident prevention.”
Details of recall
About 919,400 products have been impacted by the recall, according to the CPSC.
The affected power adapters, which have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket, bear the model number CYAP05 050100U.
“The model number, amps ‘1.0A,’ ‘Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD,’ and ‘Made in China’ are printed in black near the prongs on the power adapter,” the CPSC stated. “The power adapter was not sold separately.”
Incidents reported
As of time of publication, Hatch said it has “received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of consumers who experienced a minor electrical shock.” Where recalled products were sold
The Rest 1st Generation sound machines were sold online directly from the Hatch website and Amazon, as well as at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022.
What consumers can do if they have a recalled product
“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter,” CPSC stated. “Consumers should unplug the cord, cut the cord on the recalled power adapter, take a photo of the adapter showing the model number and the cut cord, upload the photo, and provide their name and mailing address at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall.”
The agency added, “Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly.”