GOP-led House Oversight Committee expected to receive Epstein estate documents on Monday

Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The GOP-led House Oversight Committee is expected to receive documents and communications from the Jeffrey Epstein estate on Monday.

The committee issued a subpoena in late August for information from the estate, which includes a copy of the alleged “birthday book” compiled for the disgraced financier’s 50th birthday. The committee requested a delivery of the documents — which includes banking and financial records, flights logs and calendars — on or before Sept. 8, 2025.

“It is our understanding that the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein is in custody and control of documents that may further the Committee’s investigation and legislative goals. Further, it is our understanding the Estate is ready and willing to provide these documents to the Committee pursuant to a subpoena,” Chairman James Comer said in a statement on Aug. 25.

The alleged “birthday book” was compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, and the Wall Street Journal reported contains a “bawdy” letter from President Donald Trump.

The estate’s lawyers have said they will comply with all legal process, but have not said if they have the book.

Trump has denied the existence of the letter and filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal. ABC News has not been able to confirm the existence of the letter.

Dow Jones, the parent company of the newspaper, said in a statement that it has “full confidence in the rigor and accuracy” of its reporting and “will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell told a top official for the Justice Department that Epstein asked her to coordinate contributions to his 50th birthday book, but said she could not recall if Trump, then a private citizen, was among those who responded, according to a transcript of Maxwell’s interview last month with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. In that interview, Maxwell continued to profess her innocence.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 by a federal jury on sex trafficking and other charges. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding and participating in Epstein’s trafficking of underage girls, which involved a scheme to recruit young women and girls for massages of Epstein that turned sexual. Federal prosecutors in New York said Maxwell helped Epstein recruit, groom and ultimately abuse girls as young as 14.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy and child sex trafficking. He died in custody a month later, while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Although the documents are expected to be turned over to the committee on Monday, it may not mean the committee will release anything to the public on the same day.

Last week, the House Oversight Committee released tens of thousands of pages of documents related to Epstein, much of which was already publicly known.

Ghislaine Maxwell makes pitch to Supreme Court
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Supreme Court should hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal of her 2021 sex trafficking conviction because the government has an “obligation to honor” a non-prosecution agreement with Jeffrey Epstein that inoculated Maxwell from any criminal charges, her lawyers argued in a brief to the Supreme Court Monday.

“Plea and non-prosecution agreements resolve nearly every federal case. They routinely include promises that extend to others—co-conspirators, family members, potential witnesses. If those promises mean different things in different parts of the country, then trust in our system collapses,” the brief said.

Federal prosecutors have argued that the non-prosecution agreement applied only in Florida and did not bind New York, where charges against him, and subsequently Maxwell, were brought.

Maxwell’s attorneys argued the terms of the NPA Epstein signed were unqualified.

“It is not geographically limited to the Southern District of Florida, it is not conditioned on the co-conspirators being known by the government at the time, it does not depend on what any particular government attorney may have had in his or her head about who might be a co-conspirator, and it contains no other caveat or exception. This should be the end of the discussion,” the defense brief said.

The Justice Department has urged the Supreme Court to reject Maxwell’s petition even as Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche agreed to meet with Maxwell last week.

Prosecutors have argued Maxwell cannot enforce the NPA because she was not a party to it. The defense disagreed.

“Petitioner’s alleged status as Epstein’s co-conspirator was the entire basis of her prosecution,” the defense brief said.

“No one is above the law—not even the Southern District of New York. Our government made a deal, and it must honor it. The United States cannot promise immunity with one hand in Florida and prosecute with the other in New York. President Trump built his legacy in part on the power of a deal—and surely he would agree that when the United States gives its word, it must stand by it. We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the President himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted,” Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus said in a statement.

Senators call for more funds for member safety following Minnesota shootings
Steven Garcia/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senators received a security briefing from U.S. Capitol Police and the Senate Sergeant at Arms on Tuesday following the shooting of Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota that some senators called “troubling” and “disturbing.”

The briefing focused on member safety after it came to light that a number of members of Congress were included on a list found inside the suspected shooters vehicle. Lawmakers leaving the roughly hourlong briefing were largely tight-lipped about what sort of recommendations were made in the room.

But Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who jointly requested the briefing with Majority Leader John Thune, said there was a bipartisan push for additional funding to be appropriated for member safety.

The push for improved security measures comes after a masked gunman disguised as a police officer shot and killed Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their Minnesota home. The gunman also wounded State Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the shootings an “act of targeted political violence.”

Almost two days later, authorities arrested the suspected gunman, Vance Boelter. Authorities say Boelter had listed the names of several politicians in documents found in his possession, among them: Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar, Ohio Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman, and Wisconsin Democrats, Rep. Mark Pocan and Rep. Gwen Moore.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff and Republican Sen. David McCormick spoke during the meeting to suggest more money be appropriated for member safety, Schumer said.

“The violence, the threats, against elected officials including people in the Senate has dramatically increased and that means we need more protection, more money, we need — everybody: Democrat and Republican,” Schumer said.

Schumer also called for elected officials to tone down the politically violent rhetoric.

“The rhetoric that’s encouraging violence is coming from too many powerful people in this country, and we need firm, strong denouncement of all violence and violent rhetoric, that should be from the president and from all of the elected officials,” he said.

During the briefing with senators, there was discussion of a number of measures being taken to protect them. Most lawmakers declined to comment on those measures.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said there was also discussion in the room of the various threats facing members. He called it “disturbing” to hear.

Kaine declined to get into the specific recommendations made in the room. So too did Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who thanked Capitol Police for their involvement in keeping her safe in Minnesota over the weekend.

“I just think it was a very helpful review of the kinds of ways that Capitol Police can help to keep members, and our families and our staffs safe. I appreciate it very much and I very much appreciate the help that they provided to me this weekend,” Smith said.

But when pushed on what suggestions were made in the room she declined to share more.

“I think it’s important for member safety that we don’t talk a lot about what is being done to keep us safe in order to keep us safe,” Smith said.

On Monday, ahead of the briefing, Republican Sen. Mike Rounds lamented that security threats are something those in public service are unfortunately aware of.

“All of us are aware that there is a risk involved, it is unfortunate that you have something like this where you have to have a loss of life of state legislators. It is something I think that we all, we watch, but it’s not something that we dwell on.”

While House and Senate leadership are provided with a security detail, rank-and-file members are not routinely protected unless there is a specific threat.

On Monday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Joe Morelle, the top-ranked Democrat on the House Committee on Administration, called for increased security for House members and to “substantially increase” money available for members to take additional security precautions.

In a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, Jeffries and Morelle called for him to “take all necessary steps to protect House members throughout the country.”

“At the same time, it is imperative that we substantially increase the Member Representational Allowance (MRA) to support additional safety and security measures in every single office,” the letter said.

House Democrats are set to hold a similar virtual briefing from law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon.

B-2 stealth bomber conducts flyover as Trump, Putin arrive at Alaska base
A view of a B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover attends Preakness 147 hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) — President Donald Trump greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin at a U.S. air base in Alaska on Friday with a flyover that included the same type of bomber and fighter jets used to strike Iran’s nuclear sites last June.

The two leaders walked along a red carpet rolled out at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson with F-22 fighter jets on either side as the four F-35s and a B-2 Spirit bomber soared overhead.

According to two officials, two B-2 bombers were flown into the base ahead of Friday’s summit; the F-35 jets arrived from nearby Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. The F-22 planes were based out of Elmendorf.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump personally ordered the bombers and the flyover to the Air Force base as a kind of show of force ahead of his discussions with Russia, which also is a nuclear power.

The B-2 is considered a symbol of U.S. power, as the bombers can fly around the world nonstop and can carry both conventional and nuclear munitions. The stealth B-2 bombers are the same kind used by the U.S. during June’s Operation Midnight Hammer, in which seven of the aircraft flew 36 hours straight from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to Iran where they dropped more than a dozen bunker-buster bombs.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly praised the power of the B-2 aircraft and the skill of its pilots.

Trump has insisted the sites were “obliterated.” U.S. military officials say a damage assessment is still under way. On Aug. 6, he announced his administration ordered “new and enhanced” B-2 aircraft.

“It’s an amazing machine,” he told reporters, holding up a small model of the bomber.

