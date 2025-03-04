GOP reps encouraged to do virtual town halls after fiery meetings with constituents

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Richard Hudson, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, encouraged House Republicans to do more virtual events over in-person town halls, according to multiple sources familiar with the meeting.

The plea comes as multiple House Republicans have faced fiery constituents at recent in-person town halls concerning cuts to the federal workforce and the impact Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has had on communities.

Hudson told members that communicating with constituents via Facebook Live, tele-town halls and other virtual avenues would be more effective, allowing them to screen questions and have better control over the events.

“Chairman Hudson supports members reaching and helping as many of our constituents as possible, using technology makes this a heck of lot easier. Chairman Hudson opposes attention-seeking MoveOn and Indivisible activists hijacking these events,” Will Kiley, NRCC’s spokesman, told ABC News.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., claimed tele-town halls are “more productive than if you just go to an open forum right now,” accusing Democratic activists, without evidence, of showing up to in-person town halls to portray Republicans in a negative light.

“Look, these are their people who do this as a profession,” Johnson said at the GOP press conference. “They’re professional protesters. So why would we give them a forum to do that right now? The best thing that our members can do is communicate directly, frequently, consistently, with their constituents, and there are other avenues to do it than just going in to try to give the other side sound bites.”

This comes after President Donald Trump made accusations, without evidence, that “paid troublemakers” were interrupting GOP town halls, not constituents.

Outside Tuesday’s GOP conference meeting, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., claimed she experienced safety concerns in her district, saying that virtual events were safer and more effective.

“I’ve done many tele-town halls, and I think those are very productive and we can reach 1,000s more people than we ever could in person,” she said. “And so, I think that that is a great strategy, but for me personally, it’s just not safe to do an in person town hall because I don’t know what to expect.”

Meanwhile, some Democrats said that if Republicans won’t host town halls, they will.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said on Tuesday that he’d soon go out to red districts in his state to speak out against DOGE layoffs.

“Starting March 24th, I will be going to three red districts in California to speak out against DOGE’s mass firings and the Republicans’ Medicaid cuts,” Khanna wrote in an op-ed in The Prospect published on Tuesday.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, posted on X Tuesday morning that he’d host events in districts where Republican representatives won’t meet constituents.

“If your Republican representative won’t meet with you because their agenda is so unpopular, maybe a Democrat will,” he said. “Hell, maybe I will. If your congressman refuses to meet, I’ll come host an event in their district to help local Democrats beat ’em.”

Biden to block all future oil drilling in 625 million acres of US oceans
Mario Tama/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is making a sweeping move to ban all future offshore oil and natural gas drilling on America’s East and West coasts, the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea.

“My decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses, and beachgoers have known for a long time: that drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation’s energy needs. It is not worth the risks,” Biden said in a statement announcing the decision.

According to the White House fact sheet, this move blocks drilling in more than 625 million acres of U.S. oceans.

The fact sheet adds that Biden took those actions under “Section 12(a) of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act” and adds that his actions “have no expiration date, and prohibit all future oil and natural gas leasing” in the designated areas.

“We do not need to choose between protecting the environment and growing our economy, or between keeping our ocean healthy, our coastlines resilient, and the food they produce secure and keeping energy prices low. Those are false choices,” Biden added.

The fact sheet says that after this sweeping move, “Biden will have conserved more lands and waters than any other U.S. president in history.”

The action comes as President-elect Donald Trump continually made his “drill, baby, drill” promise on the campaign trail, vowing to unlock America’s drilling capabilities in an effort to lower energy costs for Americans.

But the law Biden used, the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, was written so a presidential action under its authority is permanent, differing from other executive actions. If the Trump administration were to attempt to reverse Biden’s actions, Congress would likely have to change the law.

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks contributed to this report.

Trump White House tries to clarify confusion over abrupt federal assistance freeze
Trump White House tries to clarify confusion over abrupt federal assistance freeze
Samuel Corum/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, during her first press briefing on Tuesday, faced a barrage of questions on the administration’s freeze on federal financial assistance programs that congressional Democrats called flatly illegal.

Agencies face a 5 p.m. ET deadline to comply with a memo from the White House Office of Management and Budget to cease spending on any grant or loan programs if they suspect it might conflict with President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders on DEI, foreign aid, climate spending more.

The memo prompted widespread confusion among advocacy organizations and state officials, some of whom reported error messages when trying to access portals to draw down funds for Medicaid, community health centers and more.

A legal challenge has been filed by nonprofits and health groups who argue the Office of Management and Budget is exceeding its authority.

“There’s no uncertainty in this building,” Leavitt said when asked to clarify about exactly what programs will be impacted.

“Social Security benefits, Medicare benefits, food stamps, welfare benefits, assistance that is going directly to individuals will not be impacted by this pause,” she said.

Leavitt later added, “However, it is the responsibility of this president and this administration to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. That is something that President Trump campaigned on.”

Leavitt said the freeze was temporary, but did not expand on a specific timeline on when it would end.

When asked if Medicaid was impacted by the pause, Leavitt couldn’t immediately say. She also did not directly respond to a question on the impact on organizations like Meals on Wheels, which provides meals to 2.2 million seniors, or Head Start, a program for preschool education, that receive federal funding.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden posted on social media about reports about Medicaid portals being down in states as he criticized the freeze.

Leavitt, after the briefing, wrote on X: “The White House is aware of the Medicaid website portal outage. We have confirmed no payments have been affected — they are still being processed and sent. We expect the portal will be back online shortly.”

An OMB memo obtained by ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott also sought to shed light on the freeze’s implications.

According to the memo, “in addition to Social Security and Medicare, already explicitly excluded in the guidance, mandatory programs like Medicaid and SNAP will continue without pause.”

“Funds for small businesses, farmers, Pell grants, Head Start, rental assistance, and other similar programs will not be paused,” the document read. “If agencies are concerned that these programs may implicate the President’s Executive Orders, they should consult OMB to begin to unwind these objectionable policies without a pause in the payments.”

Still, the pause could have sweeping implication as the federal government funds thousands of programs, including housing subsidies and educational grants.

The Environmental Protection Agency, which gives grants for an array of national, state and tribal programs — including some to assist with air and water quality — said on Tuesday it was temporarily pausing disbursement.
 

 

‘Homegrown rising star’: Justin Bibb tapped to lead Democratic Mayors Association
‘Homegrown rising star’: Justin Bibb tapped to lead Democratic Mayors Association
Matthew Busch/Bloomberg via Getty Images,

(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic Mayors Association will appoint Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb as the organization’s next president during its meeting on Saturday, a source familiar told ABC News.

Representing the new coalition of Democratic up-and-comers, Bibb, who is Black and 37, has been labeled a “homegrown rising star.” He will be succeeding Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

“Democratic Mayors are uniquely poised for this moment. We know how to lead, and we know how to get things done. Mayor Bibb is a proven leader of his city, and I know will do a fantastic job at the helm of the Democratic Mayors Association,” Gallego said in a statement to ABC News.

Bibb will be overseeing the group, which reaches as many as 500 current and former mayors, at a time of reflection as the party looks to rebuild and recoup from its election losses and figure out who is best positioned to lead it as Donald Trump begins his second presidential term. The Democratic National Committee is also in the throes of selecting new leadership and will be electing a slate of officers on Feb. 1.

(Martin O’Malley, a former Democratic mayor of Baltimore, is one of the leading candidates for DNC chair.)

As it moves forward, the party as a whole is looking to strike a balance between effectively messaging against Trump and Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress, working with the incoming administration on issues key to the Democratic mayors’ cities and reestablishing its brand with key facets of its base who turned to the GOP — or stayed home — last November.

“Over the next four years, Democratic mayors will play a pivotal role in communicating the Democratic Party’s message, combating misinformation — particularly about our cities, which Trump repeatedly attacks – and continuing to deliver results locally, keeping their communities safe and creating and connecting people to opportunity,” a source familiar with the DMA’s plans told ABC News.

In a recent interview with the Ohio-based news site Signal Cleveland, Bibb said he’s uninterested in being part of any formal Trump “resistance.”

“I think Clevelanders and the American people are tired of ‘the resistance,'” Bibb said. “They’re tired of the bickering between Democrats and Republicans. They are tired of this left vs. right debate.”

For his part, Bibb said that despite uncertainty, the DMA, under his leadership, will move forward with “unity.”

“While there is uncertainty and concern on the eve of the Inauguration, the Democratic Mayors Association is clear in its mission,” Bibb said in a statement to ABC News. “We will stand together. We are going to deliver. We are going to move forward with positive action and real results. Our time is now.”

Bibb is currently running for a second term as mayor.

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who served as a Biden and Harris campaign co-chairman, said the group is lucky to have Bibb at the helm.

“Nobody knows better than Democratic Mayors on how to deliver,” Landrieu said in a statement. “Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and get to work. This work is more important now than ever, and we are lucky to have Mayor Bibb leading the way.”

