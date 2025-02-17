GOP Sen. Mullin: Trump is the only person who can force Putin to the table

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin said Sunday that President Donald Trump is the only one who has the ability to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate to end the war with Ukraine.

“Putin knows the one person that can truly change the war is the United States,” Mullin told co-anchor Jonathan Karl on ABC News’ “This Week.” “If we went all-in for Ukraine, if we went all-in with the resources we have, from air superiority to the weapons that we can deploy to Ukraine, Putin knows at that point he would be in an extremely negative position.”

“I think that being the opportunity for President Trump to talk to Putin and say, ‘Listen, we want to end the war. We don’t want to have to engage more, but we’re not going to allow you to move forward. So let’s negotiate a peace deal here, or you’re going to force our hand to be farther involved.'”

Trump announced via social media on Wednesday that his team would begin negotiations with Putin to end the nearly 3-year-long war. Trump said he and Putin discussed an end to the war in which Ukraine cedes territory captured by Russia and gives up its ambitions to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), two major concessions for Ukraine.

Many world leaders argue Trump has given into Putin’s demands before negotiations begin. Trump added that he informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his call with Putin after it concluded.

Trump originally made no mention of whether Ukraine would be involved in negotiations, but later said that they would “of course” be involved.

National security adviser Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia this week, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Waltz, Rubio and Witkoff are expected to meet with top Russian officials, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The specific timing of the trip is not clear, and it is unclear whether Ukraine will be involved in the talks.

Mullin said he is looking for a scenario in which both parties are present at the negotiating table.

“I know the negotiations are moving forward, and we want to have Ukraine and Russia both at the table, and I think the negotiations go better if both sides are looking for a peace deal, because they’re at a neutral position,” Mullin said.

Mullin praised Trump’s negotiation tactics, despite continuing backlash.

“What President Trump is doing here is actually really smart. He’s meeting with Zelenskyy. He’s having conversations with him. You’re seeing [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio. You saw, you saw that the senators and representatives both met with Zelenskyy while they were in Munich, and you’re seeing them also meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia,” Mullin said. “What that is doing, Jon, is, that’s putting both people, getting them in separate rooms, talking about what they will accept, and then finding out a negotiation path forward before you bring them to the table. A lot of times, bring people to the table too fast, Jon, it’ll blow up.”

Mullin also defended Elon Musk’s efforts to overhaul the federal government.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) began directing mass layoffs after their deferred resignation program ended on Feb. 12. Initially, DOGE has its sights set on probationary employees, individuals with only a couple of years of service, which is nearly 200,000 government workers.

“Anytime you take over a situation, like Elon Musk has had many opportunities and many experiences with taking over businesses, you have to start cutting some of the fat. And unfortunately, the number one expense we have in the United States government right now is payroll,” Mullin said.

Karl noted that the largest expenses in the federal budget are for entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security.

Musk has promised transparency in his actions, and many Democratic lawmakers have called for him to testify in front of Congress. Whether he does should be left to Trump, Mullin said.

“That’s up to President Trump. Keep in mind, President Trump put in Musk to be a consultant, just like many successful corporations around the world, including myself, that have hired consultants to come in and look at it from an unbiased perspective,” Mullin said.

‘Men have no place in women’s sports’: House GOP votes to roll back Title IX changes
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The House passed the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” which could change Title IX protections and ensure only “biological females” participate versus biological females in athletics, on Tuesday on a vote of 218-206-1.

Two Democrats voted in favor of the House GOP’s signature legislation: Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. North Carolina Rep. Don Davis, a Democrat, voted present. The three bucked House Democratic leadership in doing so.

Republicans are now touting this bill as bipartisan even though only two Democrats crossed the aisle to vote in favor of the bill.

“Today was an improvement. It’s bipartisan,” Johnson said about the bill at his victory presser. “We had two Democrats join us.”

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education programs. The landmark legislation led by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., ensures that biological females are protected in women’s sports that are operated, sponsored or facilitated by a recipient of federal funding.

“Men have no place in women’s sports,” Steube wrote in a statement. “Republicans have promised to protect women’s sports, and under President Trump’s leadership, we will fulfill this promise.”

Steube’s bill aims to ensure schools comply with a person’s “reproductive” biology and genetics at birth, according to the bill. Therefore, if signed into law, it will be a violation for a man to participate in an athletic program that is intended for women or girls. If the House bill passes tomorrow, it could make its way to the Republican-held Senate and be ready to sign for President-elect Donald Trump when he returns to office this month. However, its unclear if the Senate will have the votes to pass the bill, even with its slim majority.

Critics have said they believe the GOP has undertaken an anti-transgender agenda fueling culture wars in American education. Twenty-five states already have laws banning transgender student-athletes from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

The bill was a pipe dream for years when Democrats were in control of Washington. In 2023, under Republican control in the House, the same bill passed 219-203 on a party-line vote — but was never taken up in the Senate. The House then passed Rep. Mary Miller’s Congressional Review Act in 2024 as conservatives pledged to “roll back” President Joe Biden’s expansions to Title IX, which ensured protections for transgender people. The resolution would have nullified the Biden-Harris administration’s Title IX rule.

Meanwhile, protecting women and girls in sports, parents’ rights and other education policies taken up in the House became winning issues on Trump’s legislative agenda during the 2024 election cycle. Taking after former House Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, newly elected Chairman Tim Walberg said men competing against women in sports “jeopardizes competition and fair play.”

“Rep. Steube’s Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act will help stop attempts to include biological males in girls’ and women’s sports, ensuring fairness and a level playing field,” Walberg wrote in a statement championing the bill.

Nancy Pelosi hospitalized during a congressional delegation trip abroad, her office says
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 84, was hospitalized while abroad on a congressional delegation, her office said on Friday.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” her spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” the statement read. “She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.”

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe,” Krager added.

Eighteen House members are part of the delegation, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson. They were to take part in observances of the anniversary of the pivotal World War II battle on Friday and Saturday.

Other lawmakers on the trip include Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Mark Takano, ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Pelosi in November won reelection to her California seat, clinching a landmark 20th term.

Despite stepping down from leadership in 2022 after Republicans won control of the House, Pelosi remains a key Democratic power player. She worked behind the scenes to urge President Joe Biden to step out of the 2024 race after his CNN debate performance, ABC News reported at the time.

Pelosi later said Biden’s late exit from the race was a key factor in Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joins immigration enforcement operations in NYC
Newly sworn in Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem participates in an immigration enforcement operation in New York City, Jan. 28, 2025. (DHS)

(NEW YORK) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined an immigration enforcement operation in New York City on Tuesday.

Noem posted a brief video of an arrest to her social media account.

The secretary is witnessing both criminal and civil enforcement operations, according to sources familiar with the actions in New York.

The criminal case involves a member of a Venezuelan gang that took over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, the sources said. One alleged gang member was arrested in the Bronx.

The New York division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it was working with partners at the Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to assist the Department of Homeland Security with enforcement efforts.

Noem’s appearance for the operations came just days after she was confirmed by the Senate.

Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, will be charged with overseeing Trump’s immigration crackdown along with “border czar” Tom Homan.

“The Trump Administration will once-again empower our brave men and women in law enforcement to do their jobs and remove criminal aliens and illegal gangs from our country,” she said in a statement after her confirmation. “We will fully equip our intelligence and law enforcement to detect and prevent terror threats and will deliver rapid assistance and disaster relief to Americans in crisis.”

