GOP senators plan hearing on Biden’s perceived cognitive decline

Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans have announced plans to launch their own probe into former President Joe Biden over his cognitive abilities while in office, claiming they want to investigate who was running the country during what they call Biden’s decline.

Republican Sens. Eric Schmitt and John Cornyn will co-chair a first-of-its-kind Senate Judiciary Committee hearing next month on the subject, which they say was covered up by members of the media. The focus echoes President Donald Trump’s oft-repeated claims about Biden’s mental fitness while president and criticism of Biden’s use of autopen, a mechanical device to automatically add a signature to a document that’s been utilized by several past presidents, including Trump in his first term.

“We need to get past the failures of the media, which were legend as you pointed out, or the political issue of ‘were you for Biden or against Biden?’ This is about a constitutional crisis, where we basically have a mentally incompetent president who’s not in charge,” Cornyn said Thursday on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show.”

“The question is: Who is in charge? Whose finger is on the nuclear button or has the nuclear codes? Who can declare war? How do we defend the nation when we have basically an absent president? And those are constitutional issues we need to address and correct,” Cornyn said.

On Friday, after delivering his first public remarks since his office announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Biden responded to reporters who asked him about Democrats who say he shouldn’t have run again. “Why didn’t they run against me then? Because I’d have beaten them,” Biden said, adding that he has no regrets.

Biden denied any accusations of mental decline, saying that he’s proud of his record as president.

News of the upcoming hearing comes after Cornyn penned a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi last week, urging the Justice Department to investigate whether the Biden administration was being lawful in how they presented his cognitive condition to the country.

He asked that the Justice Department open a probe into “any potential violations of federal law surrounding the representations made to the American people about the health and wellbeing” of Biden.

“Congress’ responsibility is actually bigger than just that. It is to provide oversight and to make sure that there’s more transparency for future presidents so we understand how this happened and how can we prevent it from happening again,” Cornyn said on Fox News.

Cornyn, in his letter, cited the May 18 report from Biden’s representatives that announced he had been diagnosed with late-stage aggressive prostate cancer.

Other Republicans have also been calling for answers about Biden’s health during the course of his presidency.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that former first lady Jill Biden should testify in front of Congress over the alleged “cover-up” of Biden’s health.

“I think, frankly, the former first lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband and when she saw it and what she knew,” Leavitt said.

“I think anybody looking at the videos and photo evidence of Joe Biden with your own eyes and a little bit of common sense can see, this was a clear coverup, and Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that cover-up. There’s documentation and video evidence of her clearly trying to shield her husband away from the cameras,” she claimed.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, a Republican, recently called for a number of high-ranking Biden White House staffers to do transcribed interviews surrounding the topic of Biden’s alleged decline.

Comer, speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday, also suggested he might subpoena both Joe and Jill Biden, as well as former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, during the House’s investigation of the former president’s health and examination of his use of an autopen to sign legislation and executive orders.

Comer also recently requested that Biden’s White House physician, Kevin O’Connor, appear for a transcribed interview as part of the investigation.

The calls for the probes into Biden come after the release of “Original Sin” by CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson, which made claims about “the Bidens’ capacity for denial and the lengths they would go to avoid transparency about health issues.”

In response to the book’s release, a Biden spokesman said “there is nothing in this book that shows Joe Biden failed to do his job, as the authors have alleged, nor did they prove their allegation that there was a cover up or conspiracy.”

“Nowhere do they show that our national security was threatened or where the President wasn’t otherwise engaged in the important matters of the Presidency,” the spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “In fact, Joe Biden was an effective President who led our country with empathy and skill.”

Top Democrats have largely avoided defending Biden as new details surrounding the former president’s health and alleged cover-up have emerged in recent weeks.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, when asked by CNN host Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday whether Democrats can be trusted as new details are emerging, circumvented commenting directly on the former president’s condition.

“What I can say is that we’re not looking back, we’re gonna continue to look forward because at this moment, we’ve got real problems that need to be addressed on behalf of the American people, including the Republican effort to snatch away health care, to snatch away food assistance and hurt veterans,” Jeffries said.

During a recent press conference, Jeffries also accused Republicans of “peddling conspiracy theories” intended to make the country look “backward at a time when they are actually taking health care away from the American people.”

“No, as House Democrats, we are going to look forward,” Jeffries added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has also dodged any questions about Biden’s health, responding to CNN’s Kasie Hunt earlier this month by saying, “Kasie, we’re looking forward.”

But other Democrats, such as Rep. Ro Khanna — who defended Biden’s mental and physical fitness during the 2024 campaign — admitted he was wrong, but said there wasn’t a cover-up of ahead of the election.

“I don’t think it was a cover-up … but I do think that the advisers and people close to Joe Biden owe an explanation … What I don’t think the Democratic Party can do is just say, ‘Let’s talk about the future. Let’s move past this,'” Khanna told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl last Sunday.

Trump silencing VOA threatens free media in repressive countries, advocates say
Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s order to cut off funding to Voice of America (VOA) and several other affiliated pro-democracy media outlets has drawn widespread criticism from press freedom organizations and journalists, who warn it risks severely damaging independent journalism covering some of the world’s most repressive countries.

Trump announced an executive order late Friday to effectively dismantle the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which supervises VOA. Following the order, the head of VOA said all of its 1,300 journalists and staff had been put on administrative leave.

Trump’s executive order also terminated grants for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia, which broadcast news to Eastern Europe, Russia, China and North Korea and Central Asia.

The order threatens to close down media organizations that for decades have provided independent news coverage and promoted journalism to hundreds of millions of people worldwide and provided an information lifeline to people living in countries under authoritarian regimes, advocates say.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a prominent press freedom organization, called the move a “reward to dictators and despots” and urged Congress to act to preserve the media outlets.

VOA and the other media organizations were founded during World War II to promote democracy and provide uncensored information. But even after the end of the Cold War, in many authoritarian and poor countries, they have continued to play a powerful role as independent news providers, sometimes as the only open media where all others are censored or severely under-resourced, such as Iran, Russia, Belarus, Afghanistan and North Korea.

VOA and its affiliates reach 420 million people in 63 languages and more than 100 countries each week, according to the U.S. Agency for Global Media. VOA and RFE/RL’s reporting has been routinely deemed a threat by authoritarian regimes, which have sought to pressure them, including by jailing their journalists.

Ten journalists and contributors of the VOA, RFE, and RFA are currently either imprisoned or missing in different countries across the world, according to the USAGM website.

In Russia and much of the former Soviet Union, including Ukraine, RFE/RL reporters have played an outsized role in covering political repression and sometimes breaking major corruption investigations. They employ hundreds of local journalists, reporting in both English and the local language.

VOA’s Persian department broadcasts television news programs in Iran and operates a news website. RFE/RL’s Persian Service, Radio Farda, also produces news and analysis in audio and video formats and runs a news website.

“Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iranian journalists have faced intense suppression, censorship, imprisonment, and even execution at the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran leaving Iranian people with almost no access to free media platforms inside the country,” a UK-based Iranian journalist told ABC News.

“Shutting down outlets like VOA Persian, Radio Liberty, and Radio Farda would deal a major blow to press freedom and the free flow of information in Iran, directly serving the interests of the Islamic Republic,” the journalist, who asked not to be named for security reasons, added.

In a statement published on his LinkedIn Sunday, Michael Abramowitz, Voice of America’s director, said, “For the first time in 83 years, the storied Voice of America is being silenced.”

“VOA promotes freedom and democracy around the world by telling America’s story and by providing objective and balanced news and information, especially for those living under tyranny,” he added.

But Trump and his allies have attacked VOA as corrupt and promoting values alien to the United States. Trump, in his first term, accused the organizations of speaking for “America’s adversaries – not its citizens”.

The White House in a statement Saturday said the order “will ensure that taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda.”

The Trump administration has also framed the gutting of VOA as part of the drastic effort to cut down the federal budget being led by Elon Musk. Musk last month wrote the USGM outlets are “just radical crazy people talking to themselves while torching $1bn/year of US taxpayer money.”

Kari Lake, failed Senate candidate for Arizona, who Trump had tapped to oversee VOA and had promised to overhaul it, on Saturday wrote the agency was “a giant rot and burden to the American taxpayer,” calling it “unsalvageable.”

European leaders on Monday expressed dismay at the cutting of funds to RFE/RL, with some suggesting they were exploring ways to partially fill the gap.

The Czech Republic’s foreign minister, Jan Lipavsky, said RFE/RL, which is based in Prague, “is one of the few credible sources in dictatorships like Iran, Belarus, and Afghanistan.”

He said he would raise the issue with his fellow European Union foreign ministers on Tuesday about how to help the outlet to keep at least partially broadcasting.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski confirmed that the EU is considering options to help RFE/RL, according to the Kyiv Independent.

“We are at the stage of brainstorming, but clearly, these are worthy institutions whose mission should continue,” Sikorski told the website.

White House releases RFK Jr.-led report on chronic disease
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The White House’s Make America Healthy Again Commission offered a range of critiques about chronic disease in America in a report released Thursday,

Chiefly, the report blames many chronic illnesses on ultra-processed foods, sedentary behavior and over-reliance on digital devices among children, and chemicals in the environment. It also suggests childhood vaccines need to be studied further.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who leads the commission, told reporters on a call Thursday that the report is the “most radical consensus by a government agency in history about the state of America’s health.”

“It is very strong. It’s very frank, and it is a clarion call to do something with utmost urgency to end this crisis, and that’s what we wanted,” Kennedy said.

However, the 69-page document leaves many questions unanswered, including how much it will cost to address the chronic illnesses that Kennedy is focused on and what steps might be taken to curtail them.

Kennedy told reporters that the commission doesn’t yet have a budget to fund the future health initiatives, noting officials plan to develop policy recommendations in the next 100 days.

“There is no budge,” Kennedy said. “At this point, there’s no concrete policy that could be funded in a budget. We’re going to work out the policy recommendations over the next 100 days.”

“The next stage of this process is to come up with policy recommendations for the president, and then we’ll spend the next four years implementing those policy recommendations,” he continued.

Despite the lack of budget details, Kennedy maintained that addressing the chronic health issues would save money in the long term.

“We’re going to save a lot more money in the long run and even in the short run, we can reduce the numbers, which we intend to do during this administration,” Kennedy said.

Officials including Calley Means, a special government employee and adviser to Kennedy who has fought against the presence of ultra-processed foods and pesticides, praised the report.

“The fact that an official U.S. government document … gives credibility to complaints about pesticides and names specific pesticides in there is a monumental symbol,” he told ABC News.

Though the officials largely highlighted improving Americans’ diet, which Kennedy said President Donald Trump had directed the commission to look into, Kennedy also emphasized “exposure to toxic chemicals, a lack of physical activity and chronic stress and over-medicalization.”

He said these factors have made American children “the sickest kids in the world.”

On the issue of pesticides in food — which found a lot of industry pushback in the last few weeks as the report neared its due date — Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, who both have more direct oversight than Kennedy over the industry, were careful to ensure that farmers would not face any surprises.

While Kennedy and others in the MAHA movement have questioned the safety or health of the ingredients in foods on store shelves, Rollins stressed that the U.S. food supply remains safe.

“The food supply is 100% safe,” Rollins said. “It isn’t just safe. It is the safest in the world. And it’s really, really important that we continue to make sure that people understand that,” she added.

Rollins pledged that Kennedy and the MAHA Commission will not “compromise the ability of our American agriculture to do what they do best,” and Zeldin said that any moves to regulate pesticides would be carefully considered against the cost to farmers.

“American farmers rely on these products, and actions that further regulate or restrict crop protection tools, beyond risk-based and scientific processes set forth by Congress, must involve thoughtful consideration of what is necessary for adequate protection, alternatives and cost of production,” he said.

Zeldin added that any quick changes in agricultural practices could have “adverse impact on American agriculture and the domestic food supply.”

The report also calls for new studies on childhood vaccines, which dozens of high-quality studies have found to be safe and effective.

Although the report states that vaccines protect children from infectious diseases, it also claims parents are concerned about their “appropriate use” and their “possible role” in chronic diseases among children.

“Despite the growth of the childhood vaccine schedule, there has been limited scientific inquiry into the links between vaccines and chronic disease, the impacts of vaccine injury, and conflicts of interest in the development of the vaccine schedule. These areas warrant future inquiry,” the report states.

Dozens of studies have failed to find a link between an increased number of vaccines and more chronic disease among children.

Emotional Education Department ‘clap-outs’ celebrate departed federal employees
Former Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins supporters of the Department of Education workers during a clap-out event in front of the Department of Education building in Washington D..C., March 28, 2025. Via Arthur Jones II/ABC News.

(WASHINGTON) — Dozens of emotional Department of Education employees took part in a final “clap-out” in Washington, D.C., after losing jobs amid the Trump administration’s agency restructuring.

The administration slashed about 50% of the department’s workforce as part of President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s strategy to abolish the department and send education decisions to the states.

The departing civil servants, who have either been terminated, retired or voluntarily bought out, have each been given about 30 minutes to retrieve their belongings this week — before exiting the building to clapping colleagues who were screaming “thank you!” outside the offices in Washington, D.C.

The last education chief, former Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, visited his old office to celebrate employees affected by the workforce shakeup.

Clapping, shaking hands and cheering them along, Cardona told the civil servants, “Thank you for your service.”

“These public servants that are walking out right now deserve a thank you. They deserve respect. They’ve worked hard — not just during the time that I served as secretary but before that,” Cardona, wearing plain clothes, told reporters in a brief statement outside agency headquarters.

“I’m here, for the staff here, to say thank you,” he added.

DeNeen Ripley shook Cardona’s hand and told him her entire transportation division was eliminated. Ripley has worked at the department over 30 years and said she is taking an early retirement now.

“It feels like a death,” Ripley told ABC News. “It feels like a bad divorce of sorts, it just feels heartbreaking.”

Despite the massive overhaul and almost 2,000 employees lost, McMahon has stressed the Department of Education will continue to administer its statutory functions that students from disadvantaged backgrounds rely on, including grants, formula funding and loans.

“The president made clear today that none of the funding will stop for these [programs],” McMahon told ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott after Trump’s executive order signing last week, which directed McMahon to use all necessary steps permitted under the law to abolish the agency she’s been tapped to lead.

“I think it is his hope that even more funding could go to the states. There will be more opportunity for it. And, you know, he means what he says. And so there’s not going to be any defunding or reduction in funding,” she added.

A dream job “snatched”

Washington, D.C., native Leondra Richardson and a crowd of emotional colleagues across the department left the near-defunct agency’s headquarters for the final time Friday.

“It was a dream job,” Richardson told ABC News. “And that dream was snatched from me by the new administration.”

Richardson said her entire office, the Office of the Chief Data Officer, was folded earlier this month by the “reduction in force” implemented on March 11.

Sydney Leiher, a midlevel career public servant, said she felt forced out and doesn’t know what’s next for her. After leaving with her belongings, including a beach volleyball and Trader Joe’s sack, Leiher stressed the reforms are not only unjustified but also unpopular.

“It’s definitely emotional,” Leiher said, holding back tears. “I feel bad for all of the people in the Chief Information Office who have to, like, gather all of our laptops and equipment — like, they don’t want to be doing this either.

“It’s just a really sad day. But seeing the support out here from all of other Department of ED staff and then also, like, other federal agencies and then the public just makes it shows to me that, like, people do not want this, and like, this is not popular, and this shouldn’t be happening,” Leiher added.

Richardson and Leiher both worked in the same division, the OCDO, that was shuttered. Without the office, Richardson said there will hardly be anyone left at the federal level to collect data to show student improvements or delays.

The Trump administration has claimed it is making cuts to rid the government of bureaucratic bloat, but Richardson told ABC News her IT job was not policy based or bureaucratic. Leiher, an analyst who worked on artificial intelligence machine learning, told ABC News that she took this job after returning from the Peace Corps. She added that civil service work shouldn’t be about politics.

“I believe in public service,” Leiher said. “I believe in a nonpartisan civil service. We’re important, we matter.”

Meanwhile, departing civil servants such as Dr. Jason Cottrell, a data coordinator in the Office of Postsecondary Education, the largest grant-making division in the department, said he believes students are being put in jeopardy as the Department of Education is diminished.

“Our nation’s students are going to suffer,” Cottrell said. “I think of the doctoral students that are, you know, trying to do research on cancer or, you know, learning or whatever it may be, and without the funds to support them, they are going to — it’s going to be hard for them to succeed without those funds, and we’re not going to gain that knowledge that we need.”

The farewell ceremony at the department comes as “clap-outs” are set to continue across the country next week at regional offices in places such as Cleveland, Dallas and San Francisco. But these moments hit especially close to home for Richardson, who detailed how she overcame a teenage pregnancy while growing up east of the river in the Southeast quadrant of the city.

She said it’s so close yet so “far away” from the federal government.

“I hate that I can’t be a voice or inspiration to the young girls growing up in Southeast D.C. that I wanted to inspire,” Richardson said, adding that she “wanted to give a chance to, you know, show that there’s another way and you can make it forward.”

“You can make a big impact and a big difference in the country coming from where we from,” she said.

ABC News’ Alex Ederson contributed to this report

