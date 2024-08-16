GOP’s Comer launches investigation into Walz’s ‘engagement’ with China
(WASHINGTON) — Republican Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Friday he is launching an investigation into what he says is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s “extensive engagement with China.”
The probe into Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate is a sign of what the House Republican majority will focus its attention on regarding the new Democratic presidential ticket in the months leading up to Election Day.
Walz was a former public school teacher and served in the Army National Guard before being elected to Congress in 2005 and later becoming Minnesota’s governor.
Comer, in his announcement on Friday, cited recent articles from the New York Post and Newsweek examining ties between Walz and China — including comments he made about visiting the nation 30 times, some of which were teaching trips, and a 2016 interview where he said he didn’t “fall into the category that China necessarily needs to be an adversarial relationship.”
“The CCP has sought to destroy the United States through coordinated influence and infiltration campaigns that target every aspect of American life, including our own elected officials,” Comer wrote.
“Walz’s connections to China raise questions about possible CCP [Chinese Communist Party] influence in his decision-making as governor — and should he be elected, as vice president,” he said.
A Walz spokesman shot back.
“Throughout his career, Governor Walz has stood up to the CCP, fought for human rights rights and democracy, and always put American jobs and manufacturing first. Republicans are twisting basic facts and desperately lying to distract from the Trump-Vance agenda: praising dictators, and sending American jobs to China. Vice President Harris and Governor Walz will ensure we win the competition with China, and will always stand up for our values and interests in the face of China’s threats,” said Teddy Tschann, a spokesperson for Walz.
Comer sent a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray requesting documents and information no later than Aug. 30.
A spokeswoman for Democrats on the Oversight committee also criticized Comer, calling his action “nothing more than a political stunt.”
“For the umpteenth time, Chairman Comer shows the American people that his only real priority in Congress is doing Donald Trump’s bidding. Rather than tackling issues that matter to Americans—like protecting our children from the epidemic of gun violence, holding the perpetrators of the climate crisis accountable, or even investigating Donald Trump for his own record of selling out the White House to foreign autocrats and turning the presidency into a corrupt money-making enterprise — Chairman Comer is doing his part to ensure that the 118th Congress will go down as the least productive in history,” the spokesperson said.
Previously, Comer took the reins of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The probe stalled as lawmakers failed to substantiate their allegations that Biden used his office to participate in and profit from his family’s foreign business dealings — which Biden adamantly denied.
As a congressman, Walz served on Congressional-Executive Commission on China, which was responsible for monitoring whether acts of the People’s Republic of China violated human rights.
Walz, in the 2016 interview that’s been a focus of recent news coverage, said the commission came to be after the U.S. normalized trade relations with China to “try to keep a focus that we’ll trade with China but they have to play by the rules both from an environmental, fair trade but also human rights perspective.”
The FBI did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment on Comer’s request.
(MADISON, Wis.) — President Joe Biden, in his first television interview since his CNN debate with Donald Trump, brushed off the poor performance as a “bad episode” and said he alone was to blame for what transpired.
Biden sat down with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday after a fiery rally with Democratic supporters, during which Biden insisted he is remaining in the race.
Stephanopoulos immediately dove into last Thursday’s showdown, which sparked widespread alarm among Democratic lawmakers and pundits about Biden’s ability to campaign and serve another four years.
“Let’s start with the debate. You and your team have said you had a bad night,” Stephanopoulos began.
“Sure did,” Biden responded.
Stephanopoulos went on to ask Biden about a statement from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the House during the first two years of Biden’s administration and ushered through some of his signature policy achievements.
“But your friend Nancy Pelosi actually framed the question that I think is on the minds of millions of Americans: Was this a bad episode or the sign of a more serious condition?” Stephanopoulos asked.
“It was a bad episode,” Biden said. “No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and — and a bad night.”
Biden traveled internationally in mid-June to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France. But he spent nearly a week at Camp David after that in the run-up to the debate to meet with close advisers and prepare.
Stephanopoulos pressed Biden, “Why wasn’t that enough rest time, enough recovery time?”
“Because I was sick. I was feeling terrible,” Biden said. “Matter of fact the docs with me. I asked if they did a COVID test because they’re trying to figure out what was wrong. They did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, you know, a virus. I didn’t. I just had a really bad cold.”
“Did you ever watch the debate afterwards?” Stephanopoulos asked Biden.
“I don’t think I did, no,” the president said.
But did he know how badly it was going while he was on stage?
“Yeah, look. The whole way I prepared, nobody’s fault, mine. Nobody’s fault but mine. I– I prepared what I usually would do sitting down as I did come back with foreign leaders or National Security Council for explicit detail. And I realized– partway through that, you know, all– I get quoted the New York Times had me down, ten points before the debate, nine now, or whatever the hell it is. The fact of the matter is, what I looked at is that he also lied 28 times. I couldn’t– I mean, the way the debate ran, not– my fault, nobody else’s fault, no one else’s fault.”
“But it seemed like you were having trouble from the first question in, even before he spoke?” Stephanopoulos asked.
“Well, I just had a bad night,” Biden said.
ABC News offered a similar interview opportunity to Trump but he declined.
(WASHINGTON) — Think Big America, a nonprofit organization affiliated with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, on Monday starts running its first paid advertising campaign of the 2024 election cycle across three “reproductive rights battleground states” where the group is supporting ongoing abortion access ballot initiative campaigns.
The 60-second digital ad, released on the second anniversary of the Dobbs decision, is meant to depict “the stark reality pregnant women face in a post-Dobbs America,” according to a spokesperson for the nonprofit group, which shared details of the ad buy first with ABC News.
The spot, part of the group’s six-figure spending targeting and aimed at independent voters, will run on YouTube and connected television platforms in Arizona and Nevada, two states where measures related to protecting abortion will likely be on their November ballots, and in Florida, where an abortion-related ballot initiative is confirmed to appear in front of voters.
“Two years ago, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court not only ripped away abortion access for tens of millions of women, they turned the clock back 50 years on reproductive healthcare,” said Pritzker in a statement.
“Because of Donald Trump and his MAGA extremists, women are now being denied life-saving care and doctors face jail for doing their job. Unless we act, these cruel attacks on our rights and freedoms will only continue to escalate. This November, we must defeat MAGA extremists and their anti-woman agenda once and for all,” he added.
The ad features a young woman looking at her cell phone as she waits for the results of her pregnancy test, digesting news headlines about some of the negative impacts of abortion restrictions following the Dobbs decision.
“MAGA extremists want to enforce a national abortion ban putting millions of lives at risk,” reads the ad’s text. “Only we can stop them.”
Former President Donald Trump has declined to endorse a national abortion ban, saying as recently as Saturday that the issue should be left to individual states.
“The people will decide, and that’s the way it should be. The people are now deciding,” Trump said Saturday at Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C.
Launched in October 2023, Think Big America is focused on protecting and expanding abortion rights around the country, with a particular focus on supporting abortion rights ballot measures.
Abortion or reproductive rights-related ballot initiatives are confirmed on the general election ballots in four states: Florida, Maryland, South Dakota and Colorado. Overall, they could be on the November 2024 ballot in at least 11 states (including those four).
In Arizona, the Arizona for Abortion Access campaign is working to get a constitutional amendment on the state’s ballot enshrining abortion access through a petition drive/citizen-initiated measure. The campaign has said that they have gathered over 500,000 signatures — surpassing the 383,923-signature threshold to get a ballot initiative on the Arizona general election ballot.
The proposed amendment would amend Arizona’s state constitution to prohibit the state from legislating against abortion up until fetal viability and enshrines other abortion protections into law.
In Nevada, organizers for an abortion rights ballot initiative announced in late May that they had turned in over 200,000 signatures to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office, far surpassing the 102,362 signature requirement.
The signatures submitted will need to be verified by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office and the initiative is not yet confirmed on Nevada’s ballot.
Under the proposed section, according to the petition’s text, abortion access would be enshrined in the state constitution up to fetal viability; the state would be allowed to legislate about abortion after fetal viability unless a health care provider says abortion is necessary. Abortion is currently legal until 24 weeks in Nevada, and a 1990 referendum in the state reaffirmed the law (making it impossible to amend or repeal the abortion law without another referendum). If the initiative is certified for the ballot and passes in 2024, it would still need to pass another vote in 2026 to amend the state’s constitution.
The only state among the three targeted by Think Big where an abortion-access ballot initiative is confirmed to be on the ballot is Florida. In April, the state Supreme Court decided to allow the ballot initiative that would enshrine abortion rights in the state’s Constitution to be on their November ballot.
If the referendum prevails in November, it will undo Florida’s abortion ban. The amendment is sponsored by Floridians Protecting Freedom. In January, the group surpassed the required number of signatures to put a referendum in front of voters.
Pritzker is a rising star Democrat who has tapped into his vast personal wealth to boost Think Big. Thus far, the nonprofit group has given $1 million to Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom, $250,000 to Arizona for Abortion Access with a commitment of $1 million, and $500,000 to Floridians Protecting Freedom.
They’ve also contributed to Montana’s abortion initiative, to pro-abortion-rights groups in Ohio, where voters last November overwhelmingly decided to enshrine abortion protections into their state constitution, and gave $250,000 to Virginia Democrats ahead of their state legislative elections.
(NEW YORK) — A historically expensive and fiercely contentious Democratic primary in New York’s 16th District has incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman fighting for his political future and has garnered national attention as a bellwether for the schism fissuring the Democratic Party over the Israel-Hamas war.
Bowman, a staunch progressive with ties to the Democratic Socialists of America, is being challenged by a local official who is seen, by some, as more moderate: Westchester County Executive George Latimer. Latimer has represented parts of Westchester County in some form since 2005.
High-profile Democrats have flooded the zone with endorsements, with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsing Latimer on X two weeks before polls close. Meanwhile, progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are circling their wagons around Bowman, hosting rallies and spearheading get-out-the-vote efforts on his behalf.
Bowman’s progressive politics have been a frequent basis of attack for Latimer, whose core argument is that Bowman is “putting his extreme ideology ahead of progress.” Latimer has also criticized Bowman for voting against President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Bowman has reciprocated these attacks, tying Latimer to Republicans and stressing his support from donors to former President Donald Trump, such as Alex Dubitsky, despite Latimer identifying as a progressive.
But it is the candidates’ stances on the Israel-Hamas war and their relationships with local groups that raise this race’s national profile.
Bowman has been one of Congress’ most ardent critics of Israel, referring to the Israel Defense Forces’ incursions in Gaza as a “genocide” and frequently calling for a cease-fire.
Resultingly, Latimer, a pro-Israel candidate, was recruited to run by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), according to The New York Times. Since reportedly encouraging Latimer to run, AIPAC has been his most powerful supporter — the organization’s United Democracy Project PAC alone makes up for 60% of ad spending in the race, according to AdImpact — which, as of Monday, clocks in at an eye-popping $23 million total, according to filings compiled by OpenSecrets.
AdImpact tracks that the race for N.Y.-16 is the most expensive House primary to date. Even still, whoever wins this primary is likely to win in the general election — a Republican hasn’t been elected in the district since 1949.
In an interview with ABC News, Sanders called the primary “one of the most important elections in the modern history of this country” and hoped that the influx of opposition advertising would not deter true progressives.
“What I would say to the people of the district, even if you disagree with Bowman on this or that issue, stand up to the billionaire class and tell them they cannot buy this election and buy the United States government,” Sanders said.
Bowman railed against AIPAC’s funding during a rally on Saturday in the Bronx flanked by progressives Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders.
“AIPAC is scared to death,” Bowman said. “That is why they are spending record amounts of money in this race because they are afraid they have already lost because the district, the American people, and the world are with us.”
“But they are the money — we are the mighty, they are the money, we are the many,” Bowman said.
Amanda Berman, founder of the progressive, pro-Israel group Zioness, told ABC News that Bowman’s “many versus money” framing encourages gross stereotypes about the Jewish community.
“That comment makes Jews’ skin crawl, that is petrifying that we are being called ‘the money’ in the way that singles us out as not part of ‘the many,’ and it activates a dangerous and age-old antisemitic stereotype about Jews and money. It suggests that there is something nefarious about wanting people who represent us in Washington to care about protecting our safety, especially at a moment of such exploding antisemitism,” Berman said.
Berman said she sees the influx of support around an alternative candidate as indicative that “progressive Jews and real progressives across the country who are seeing a perversion of progressive values want to reclaim what it means to be a progressive.”
Former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., who broke ranks from other congressional progressives by endorsing Latimer, attributed his decision to Bowman’s positions following Hamas’ attack on Israel and the effect it has had on the lower Hudson Valley Jewish community. Jones referenced Bowman’s denial that Hamas committed sexual violence on Oct. 7, which he has since apologized for, and Bowman’s support of the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
Speaking to ABC News, Jones said he has “long disagreed with Mr. Bowman’s views and positions on Israel.”
“But since Oct. 7, they have taken on a different character, even for him. It has had dramatic effects on my Jewish neighbors in the Hudson Valley, and I will always stand up for my Jewish neighbors, especially when they are pointing to the words and actions of a former colleague which have directly contributed to anxiety, anger and fear that they experience,” he said.
Usamah Andrabi, the spokesperson for Justice Democrats, told ABC News that the United Democracy Project is “a Republican-funded super PAC that disproportionately targets progressive Democrats of color with Republican billionaire funding and endorsed alongside the same Republicans — hundreds of Republicans — who have voted to overturn President Biden’s election and support banning abortion.”
When reached for comment, AIPAC told ABC News in a statement: “It is a scurrilous lie to suggest that we target progressive Democrats of color — the truth is that we support many pro-Israel candidates of color. Our only criterion for supporting or opposing candidates is their position on the U.S.-Israel relationship. In fact, we support nearly half of the Congressional Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus and Progressive Caucus.”
The way both men have responded to the conflict has led to a feeling of desertion by some members of the Jewish and Muslim communities within the district.
Rabbi Evan Hoffman, who leads the Orthodox congregation Anshe Sholom in New Rochelle and has known Latimer for years, told ABC News that he called the representative to request a statement condemning violence against Jews in advance of a feared “Day of Rage” shortly after the attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.
“And his reaction was to say, ‘That’s interesting,’ and then he hung up,” said Hoffman, who was then chair of the Westchester Board of Rabbis.
ABC News has reached out to Bowman’s campaign for a response.
Hoffman also noted that prior board members had tried to make inroads with Bowman in 2020 and 2021, but “felt that he was snubbing them, and it was impossible to develop positive relations.”
Another Westchester rabbi, who was granted anonymity to speak freely, told ABC News that Bowman had reached out to a number of rabbis around Hanukkah, but “none of the rabbis on the Westchester Board of Rabbis wanted to attend.”
Hoffman said he believes that the negative feelings toward Bowman extend to the larger Jewish community, arguing that “the average Jew on the street in Westchester has a very thin view of Jamaal Bowman and would express it even more heartily than I would.”
Both rabbis told ABC News that a supermajority of their congregation preferred Latimer over Bowman.
JVP Action — the political wing of Jewish Voice for Peace, which describes itself as a “progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization” — said it disagrees with that characterization.
“The Jewish community is not a monolith. And that’s true nationally, and it’s true in the district, as well,” the organization’s spokeswoman, Beth Miller, told ABC News, “and no one can really claim to speak for the entire Jewish community.”
Prominent members of Westchester’s Muslim community have expressed a similar frustration with Latimer.
Donny Khan, a leader of Westchester Progressives — an organization that actively helped elect Latimer to county executive but now strongly supports Bowman — said that Latimer’s responsiveness to affluent, predominantly white communities has come at the expense of other constituents.
“When he needed our votes, he was here. He came to the community center and took pictures with women in hijabs, and with me and everything,” he said. “But then ever since he was recruited to run against Jamaal Bowman, he has cut all contact.”
Supporters of Bowman argue that part of their fear that Latimer will not be reliable comes from a history of the latter not holding firm positions while serving Westchester.
“George Latimer is willing to be anything for anyone,” said Andrabi, Justice Democrats spokesperson.
Khan offered a similar sentiment, saying, “I think his whole reputation — the way he survived 35 years in Westchester politics — is basically never taking a hard stance on anything.”