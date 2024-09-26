Gov. Gavin Newsom deals blow to reparations effort in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom deals blow to reparations effort in California
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom dealt a blow to legislation linked to the state’s groundbreaking reparations efforts on Wednesday.

He vetoed Senate Bill 1050, which would have restored property taken under racially-motivated uses of eminent domain to its original owners or provide another remedy, such as restitution or compensation.

“I thank the author for his commitment to redressing past racial injustices,” Newsom said in a statement, referring to state Sen. Steven Bradford. “However, this bill tasks a nonexistent state agency to carry out its various provisions and requirements, making it impossible to implement.”

The agency that would have carried out the policy would have been created if Senate Bill 1403 passed the legislature. The bill, also introduced by Bradford, was intended to create an agency to carry out the recommendations of the state’s groundbreaking first-in-the-nation Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.

It failed following last-minute changes from the Newsom administration that instead aimed to to support further research on reparations in the state instead of creating the agency to carry out reparations recommendations from the state task force, according to local news outlet CalMatters.

Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3131, which requires the state department of education to prioritize funding for socioeconomically disadvantaged communities, on Sept. 22.

This bill would require the department, in consultation with the executive director of the State Board of Education, when determining grant recipients for the California Career Technical Education Incentive Grant Program, to first give priority consideration to applicants in historically redlined communities, as determined by the department. The same would apply to the K–12 Selection Committees, when determining grant recipients under the K–12 component of the Strong Workforce Program.

Several other bills from a legislative reparations package from the California Legislative Black Caucus are awaiting a response from Newsom. The package aimed to capture the many forms that reparations can take, according to Assemblywoman Lori D. Wilson, chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus.

“While many only associate direct cash payments with reparations, the true meaning of the word, to repair, involves much more,” said Wilson in the introduction of the legislative package.

She noted that the package addressed the need for “a comprehensive approach to dismantling the legacy of slavery and systemic racism.”

This legislative package was born out of California’s first-in-the-nation state-backed task force that found the state and various arms of its government played an active role in perpetuating systemic racism against Black Californians through discrimination in housing, education and employment.

The bills that await a response from Newsom include Assembly Bill 3089, which would issue a formal apology from the state of California for “all of the harms and atrocities committed by the state” for perpetuating racial discrimination through chattel slavery, segregation, unequal disbursal of government funding and more.

This bill “declares that such actions shall not be repeated” and “commits to restore and repair affected peoples with actions beyond this apology.”

Senate Bill 1089 would address food and health inequities by requiring advance notification if a grocery store or pharmacy is closing in an underserved or at-risk community.

The other 10 bills from the California Legislative Black Caucus’ 14-bill reparations package failed to make it through the legislature.

The bills that failed to make it through the legislature included bans on involuntary servitude and solitary confinement in state detention facilities, funding for violence reduction programs, and funding “for the purpose of increasing the life expectancy of, improving educational outcomes for, or lifting out of poverty specific groups.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Early in-person voting begins in three key states
Early in-person voting begins in three key states
adamkaz/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The 2024 voting season officially kicked off Friday, as voters in three states can now line up at early voting polling sites or election offices to cast their ballot.

Early in-person voting sites opened throughout Virginia, on Friday, marking the first state to offer their voters that option. The state’s early voting sites will remain open until Nov. 2.

Over 1,796,000 votes were cast early in person in Virginia in the last presidential election, roughly 40% of the total vote, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections. An additional 962,877 Virginia voters cast their 2020 ballot through the mail, with roughly 574,000 submitting their mail-in ballot before Election Day, according to the election data.

While the voters will be lining up at the polls in Virginia, voters in two other states will have the opportunity, starting Friday, to cast their ballot in person through a different method.

Minnesota and South Dakota are among 23 states that allow voters to hand in their absentee ballots in person to an election office or other designated location instead of mailing them.

In the last presidential election, over 1.9 million Minnesota voters voted via absentee, with 1.7 million of those ballots being returned before election day, according to the state’s Office of the Secretary of State.

Roughly 57% of the total Minnesota 2020 election ballots were cast before Election Day, according to the state data.

The office does not have data on the number of 2020 voters who opted to hand in their absentee ballot to an office.

Roughly 83,000 South Dakota voters cast their ballot through in-person absentee drop-off before Election Day in 2020, according to South Dakota’s secretary of state office.

Voters in a handful of other states who requested an absentee ballot can soon start checking their mailboxes, as this weekend also marks the deadline for some election offices to begin sending out their absentee ballots.

Idaho, Maryland, New York and West Virginia are all required to send out their absentee ballots Friday to all voters who requested one, according to the respective states’ election offices.

North Carolina must send out absentee ballots to military and overseas voters on Friday, according to the state’s election office.

Delaware, Indiana, New Jersey and Tennessee are required to send absentee ballots to their voters by Saturday, according to the states’ respective election offices. Some counties in Oklahoma may start sending their paper ballots to voters on that day, too, according to the state’s election office.

Experts predict there will be a large number of early voters this election season as the voting method has risen in popularity.

During the 2020 election, more than 69% of votes cast in the election were done through either mail-in ballots or early in-person voting, according to election data compiled by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s election data science lab.

By comparison, only 40% voted early in the 2016 election and 33% in the 2012 election, the data showed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump to hold another news conference as he criticizes Harris for not doing interviews
Trump to hold another news conference as he criticizes Harris for not doing interviews
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon at his Bedminster golf club — his second in a week — as the campaign continues to pressure Vice President Kamala Harris to do interviews and answer reporter questions.

“She refuses to do any interviews or press conferences, almost 30 days now, she has not done an interview,” Trump said Wednesday in North Carolina. “You know why she hasn’t done an interview? Because she’s not smart. She’s not intelligent,” he said.

His campaign says she’s trying to “duck and hide” from the news media.

The 4:30 p.m. news conference follows one that Trump held at his Mar-a-Lago estate last Thursday, fielding questions for more than an hour on a range of topics including his recent attacks on Harris, immigration and reproductive rights.

During the long and, at times, rambling exchange with reporters, Trump often pushed false claims on several topics, including the outcome of the 2020 election and size of the crowd at his Jan. 6, 2021, rally before the attacks on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Trump’s recent news conferences appear to be part of the campaign’s attempt to draw a contrast between the two candidates.

“She hasn’t done an interview — she can’t do an interview,” Trump claimed during his Mar-a-Lago press conference last week.

He added that he “look[s] forward to the debates” as a way to “set the record straight.”

The Harris campaign has been using Trump’s news conferences to highlight flubs he has made and criticize policies he advocates.

“Trump did the only thing he knows how to do — he went out and lied, made up stories, mixed up dates, attacked the media, and, overall, reminded Americans that he is a deeply unwell man,” the Harris campaign said in a statement reacting to Trump’s news conference.

During her time out on the campaign trail since announcing her White House bid, Harris has held a few exchanges with reporters aboard Air Force Two and answered a few shouted questions; however, her campaign says she will participate in a sit-down interview before the end of the month.

“We will commit to directly engage with the voters that are actually gonna decide this election and that is gonna be complete with rallies, with sit-down interviews, with press conferences, with all the digital assets we have at our disposal,” Michael Tyler, communications director for the Harris-Walz campaign, said on CNN Wednesday when pressed multiple times to commit to press conferences and media interviews.

Though she hasn’t made herself as available to the media as the former president, Harris did spend the week with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, crisscrossing the country visiting battleground states.

Trump just visited the solidly conservative state of Montana to stump for GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy last week, and is holding a rally in battleground Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US sends more fighter jets and ships to Middle East ahead of possible Iranian retaliation
US sends more fighter jets and ships to Middle East ahead of possible Iranian retaliation
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) –The Pentagon will send an additional fighter squadron and more warships to the Middle East to help defend Israel should Iran react militarily to this week’s assassination of Hamas’ top political leader in Tehran that Iran has blamed on Israel.

The United States will also maintain an aircraft carrier presence in the Middle East as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt that was on a short-term deployment to the Middle East.

The deployments follow President Joe Biden’s commitment to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday about “new defensive US military deployments” to the region.

Austin “ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies,” the Pentagon said in a statement issued Friday.

Austin also ordered the deployment of an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East “reinforcing our defensive air support capability,” the statement said.

“Additionally, Secretary Austin has ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command regions,” according to the statement.

“The Department is also taking steps to increase our readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense,” it continued.

This week’s assassinations of Hamas’ senior political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Fouad Shukur, a top Hezbollah commander, in Beirut, have raised concerns that an Iranian retaliation could spark a broad regional beyond Israel’s war with Hamas.

The new deployments announced Friday will serve as a deterrent to prevent a larger conflict and are also intended to assist Israel should Iran reprise last April’s missile barrage of hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles targeted at Israel in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike in Damascus, Syria, that killed a top Iranian military leader.

The overwhelming majority of those drones and missiles were shot down by a combination of Israeli air defense systems and U.S. fighter jets that had been deployed to the region ahead of a possible Iranian retaliation.

The deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group will provide a consistent carrier presence in the region that might not have been possible if the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group ended its short-term deployment to the region on time.

Currently deployed to the western Pacific, it’s unclear when the Lincoln would arrive in the Middle East to replace the Roosevelt, which is currently in the Gulf of Oman.

There are six U.S. Navy destroyers currently deployed to the Middle East region, and it’s possible that some of them could be moved through the Suez Canal into the Eastern Mediterranean as part of the moves ordered by Austin on Friday.

There are currently two other destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean that are part of a regular mission to provide ballistic missile defense capabilities in that region.

Also stationed in the eastern Mediterranean are the USS Wasp amphibious assault ship and two other amphibious ships that are carrying the 2,200 Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)

U.S. officials have said that the ships and the Marines aboard could be used to carry out an evacuation of U.S. personnel in the region should that become necessary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.