Government hopes ﻿’Marriage﻿ ﻿Story’﻿ will help divorce wolves from eating livestock

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson attend the ‘Marriage Story’ photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

In her latest role, Scarlett Johansson takes on the scaly beasts of Jurassic World Rebirth. In real life, her voice is being used against smaller, furrier predators. 

The Wall Street Journal reports that the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, has been using audio of Johannsson and fellow actor Adam Driver arguing in a scene from the 2019 movie Marriage Story in an effort to scare away wolves.

The audio is deployed by a drone as part of a program to keep wolves from attacking and eating livestock. 

“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” says a USDA district supervisor in Oregon whose name is actually Paul Wolf.

Other examples of audio used by the drones include songs by AC/DC and Five Finger Death Punch.

Both Johansson and Driver were nominated for Oscars for their performances in ﻿Marriage Story﻿, but didn’t win. Perhaps they’ll be awarded with a Wolfie, instead.

‘The Boys’ cast shares emotional goodbyes: ‘The tears have begun’
Courtesy of Prime Video

The end of the era that is The Boys Amazon Prime series has come, and the cast and crew aren’t taking it too well. 

Tribute posts poured in on social media this week, which marked the end of filming the fifth and final season of the superhero drama series. 

“This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon,” creator and showrunner Eric Kripke wrote on Instagram. “It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude.”

He continued, “We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing.”

Kripke ended by thanking his show “family” and the fans. 

“Can’t wait for you to see the grand finale,” he said. 

Messages of gratitude filled Kripke’s comment section, including notes from cast members Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Valorie Curry and Erin Moriarty.

In her own post, Moriarty shared a carousel of images, including one of her tearful self donning a T-shirt with the text “The Boys Crew.”

“Honestly, f*** ‘don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,'” she wrote. “the tears have begun. the posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it. to my Boys fam: love you, c****. forever.”

Quaid shared the “family” sentiment over on his Instagram, writing in a post, “This show, this incredible cast and crew are my family. I love them with all my heart.”

Quaid said he can’t wait for fans to watch the “amazing” final season. “Everyone truly crushed it,” he wrote. 

The Boys season 5 will likely premiere in 2026.

George Wendt, who played Norm on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 76
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU via Getty Images

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom Cheers, has died. He was 76.

A family representative confirmed the news to ABC News on Tuesday and said that Wendt “died peacefully in his sleep while at home.”

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the rep said in a statement. “He will be missed forever.”

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the NBC comedy series.

Born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, Wendt began his career in comedy at Chicago’s The Second City theater.

Prior to Cheers, he starred in a few roles on television, including M*A*S*HTaxi and Soap, before his big break as Norm.

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of Cheers, from when the show first aired in 1982 to its final episode in 1993.

In a 2021 interview with Chicago Magazine, Wendt recalled the first time he auditioned for Cheers.

“I needed to look like a guy who wanted to have another beer,” he said.

The actor added that Norm was exactly like him, just “with better writing.”

Following Cheers, Wendt appeared on Saturday Night Live, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Frasier, George Lopez and other television shows.

He also starred in several television films, including Alice in Wonderland in 1999, Strange Relations in 2001 and Santa Baby in 2006.

Wendt married his wife, Bernadette Birkett in 1978. The duo met while working at the Second City theater. They share a daughter named Hilary and two sons, Joe and Daniel.

Wendt is also the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
Adults: Watch the new comedy show about twentysomething friends living in New York. 

Max
And Just Like That…: Carrie Bradshaw returns in season 3 of the Sex and The City spinoff.

HBO
Mountainhead: Tune in to watch the new film from the creator of Succession

Prime Video
The Better SisterJessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star in the limited series about what brings sisters together and what drives them apart.

Movie theaters
Bring Her BackSally Hawkins stars in the new horror film from A24.

Karate Kid: LegendsRalph Macchio teams up with Jackie Chan in the new film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

