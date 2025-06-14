Government says it won’t release Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

Government says it won’t release Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
(WASHINGTON) — In a court filing Friday, the Trump administration said it won’t release Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz barred the Trump administration from seeking to deport or continue to detain Khalil based on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s determination that his continued presence in the country would pose a risk to foreign policy.

The judge stayed his injunction until 9:30 a.m. ET Friday, giving the Trump administration about 40 hours to appeal the decision.

In its filing Friday, the Justice Department attorneys said that Judge Farbiarz’ preliminary injunction does not prohibit the government from detaining Kahlil on a second set of grounds — however rare his detention on those grounds may be.

“While the Court made a factual finding that it was unlikely that Khalil would be detained on another basis … the Court never held that it would be unlawful for Respondents to detain Khalil based on another charge of removability,” DOJ lawyers wrote.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a Louisiana detention facility since ICE agents arrested him in the lobby of his apartment building in New York City on March 8.

In April, an immigration judge in Louisiana ruled that Khalil is deportable based on Rubio’s assertion that his continued presence and actions in the country pose an “adverse foreign policy consequence.” The judge has yet to rule on a second set of charges which stem from the Department of Homeland Security’s allegations that Khalil withheld information on his green card application.

But Judge Farbiarz said in his ruling that lawful permanent residents, like Khalil, who are accused of making misrepresentations on their applications are “virtually never detained pending removal.”

Trump administration officials have said Khalil was detained for his purported support of Hamas — a claim his legal team has rejected.

In a memo filed in the case, Rubio wrote that Khalil should be deported because of his alleged role in “antisemitic protests and disruptive activities, which fosters a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.”

‘The entire shoulder seems to have collapsed’: New videos show initial response to sinkhole on I-80 in New Jersey
(MORRIS COUNTY, NJ) — Drivers riding on Interstate 80 spotted an unexpected present the morning after last Christmas — a sinkhole just feet away from where cars were passing by in suburban New Jersey.

“Look at how far it goes under there,” a man says in police video footage obtained by ABC News on Friday. “They may have to shut the whole [expletive] road down.”

It was a prediction that turned out to be true.

Ever since the sinkhole was spotted along one of the busiest highways in the Northeast on Dec. 26, 2024, parts of I-80 have been closed to drivers on and off.

The closures have angered local business owners and caused congestion on detour routes that frequently paralyzes the streets of Wharton along with surrounding communities in Morris County.

The formation of the sinkhole was quickly linked to the region’s mining heritage, with the collapse of an abandoned mineshaft under I-80 identified as the cause. Additional sinkholes have popped up in the time since December’s collapse.

The video footage, which was recorded by a New Jersey State Police trooper and released in response to a request filed by ABC News under New Jersey state law, shows two drivers standing steps from the sinkhole in shock.

“We just went by and were like, ‘holy [expletive],’” one man tells the trooper while steam appears to be rising from the sinkhole in front of them.

“I’ve never seen nothing like this,” another man says.

Within a few minutes, troopers shut down two of the eastbound lines of the highway.

“The entire shoulder seems to have collapsed,” a trooper says over his police radio.

This stretch of I-80 is frequently used by both local commuters along with long-distance drivers traveling between the New York metropolitan area and Pennsylvania, Upstate New York or the Midwest.

Commuters impacted by detours were encouraged to ride New Jersey Transit trains since the agency has a station in Mount Arlington, west of the area where the sinkholes formed, but rail service is currently suspended due to a strike by engineers.

In a press release issued Friday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation announced that two eastbound lanes on I-80 may reopen as soon as May 21, with the entire highway slated to reopen by June 25.

Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration action over congestion pricing
(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to force New York City to end its congestion pricing program.

Judge Lewis Liman granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday barring the Trump administration from withholding “federal funds, approvals, or authorizations from New York State or local agencies to enforce compliance” with its demands to terminate the tolling program. The order is in effect until June 9.

The development comes after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the toll program, sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the federal government from withholding approvals or funds for continuing to collect tolls after the U.S. Department of Transportation reversed course and pulled federal approval of the congestion pricing program earlier year.

In his order, Liman said the Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are “temporarily restrained from taking any action” to implement or enforce compliance after rescinding federal approval of the toll program.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lauded the judge’s order as a “win” for New York in the battle over congestion pricing, saying it blocks the Trump administration from “retaliating against New York” for continuing the program, which is the first of its kind in the nation.

“Judge Liman’s temporary restraining order is a massive victory for New York commuters, vindicating our right as a State to make decisions regarding what’s best for our streets,” Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. “New Yorkers deserve to control our own traffic patterns, keep gridlock off our streets and protect our clean air. We need to make the massive investments necessary to support our transit system and prevent it from falling into disarray and disrepair. Congestion pricing is the right solution to get us there.”

“Congestion pricing is legal, it’s working and we’re keeping the cameras on,” she added.

The Department of Transportation pulled federal approval of the congestion pricing program on Feb. 19, weeks after it went into effect, following a review requested by President Donald Trump. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the time that the “scope of this pilot project as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress” under the Federal Highway Administration’s Value Pricing Pilot Program while calling it “backwards and unfair.”

The MTA immediately challenged the Trump administration’s reversal in federal court, seeking a declaratory judgment that the DOT’s move is not proper. Hochul and MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber have said they will not turn off the tolls without a court order.

Duffy extended a deadline for New York to end the collection of the toll multiple times, most recently warning last month that the Federal Highway Administration would take actions to “remedy New York’s noncompliance,” such as withholding approvals or funds for other transportation projects,” starting on May 28 if it didn’t cease congestion pricing.

Duffy has not publicly commented on the judge’s order Tuesday.

In a response to the MTA’s motion seeking a preliminary injunction, Duffy’s counsel argued the request should be denied because New York cannot show irreparable harm “because of the premature nature of this entire dispute” over the proposed compliance measures. “Critically, FHWA has not decided to impose any of these ‘proposed’ or ‘potential’ compliance measures yet,” they wrote.

The congestion pricing plan, which launched on Jan. 5, charges passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses are charged $14.40 and large trucks and tour buses pay $21.60.

The toll generated nearly $50 million in revenue in its first month and is on track to generate $500 million in net revenue by the end of this year, as initially projected, the MTA said.

Saharan dust forecast to produce brilliant Florida sunsets following flooding
(MIAMI) — Flash flooding in south Florida is expected to give way to brilliant sunsets later this week as Saharan dust is forecast to arrive in the state after being blown across the Atlantic.

The dust, which travels in the upper-level winds from the Sahara Desert in North Africa, is expected to arrive in Florida by the end of this week, and will work to cool temperatures slightly and create a light haze in the sky. While not uncommon for Florida this time of the year, the dust usually results in picturesque sunsets.

South Florida was enduring another day of heavy rain on Tuesday after flooding occurred in Miami and Tampa Bay on Monday. Additional flooding is possible for Miami on Tuesday, as a storm could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some locations.

A flood watch was in effect for South Florida on Tuesday.

Flooding is also a concern Tuesday in other parts of the country.

More than 16 million people from central Texas to western Illinois are in the storm zone and damaging wind and large hail within thunderstorms was expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening — along with a flash flood threat and the potential for tornadoes.

Cities under the threat of flooding on Tuesday include Dallas, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita, and Springfield, Missouri.

A tornado watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of northern and Central Missouri. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, NWS said.

On Monday, parts of western Kansas had storms creating wind gusts nearing 80 mph.

Rain also brought flooding to New Mexico on Sunday and Monday.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, flash flooding may have led to the death of one person on Sunday. The Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department confirmed that it pulled a body from a diversion channel on Sunday after responding to reports of people being swept away by fast moving flood waters.

The fire department said an investigation was underway to determine if the death was weather related.

